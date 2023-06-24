Banking on love: Couple holds wedding photo shoot at DBS office in Marina Bay

Banks are usually seen as a location for financial transactions.

But for Lawrence Choo, 33, and Cynthia Lim, 30, it represents something beyond dollars and cents.

That's because the couple found love in a bank – DBS bank, more specifically.

It has played such an integral role in their lives that, in March, the couple held their wedding photo shoot at the DBS office in Marina Bay.

DBS Bank shared this heartwarming tale via its LinkedIn page earlier this week.

PHOTO: LinkedIn/DBS Bank

"It was probably one of the more unique requests the bank has ever had, but it felt like the most natural decision for my soon-to-be wife, Cynthia, and I," Lawrence said.

The couple first crossed paths 15 years ago and Lawrence vividly recalled what went down that day.

"I was a polytechnic student then, making a presentation about my IT course at the school's computing lab. Cynthia was among the secondary four students in the audience."

Lawrence headed home to search for Cynthia on Blogspot (to our younger readers, it's like TikTok but with text).

Apparently, Cynthia submitted a Blogspot entry that day and mentioned a "super cute" guy who caught her eye.

Despite this, Lawrence told AsiaOne that his multiple attempts to court Cynthia back then were turned down.

"I tried a lot of times – from my polytechnic to NS days, and a couple of times in my university days – with all the different reasons, but every time she would kindly reject me!" he explained.

That didn't stop them from staying in contact over the years.

However, the duo only met up when they were working at DBS bank and, interestingly enough, it was Cynthia who made the first move.

"Shall we meet for lunch?" she asked him via Skype.

Lawrence was over the moon.

Sweet serendipity

While the lunch did not spark the beginning of their love story, they continued to keep in touch.

When Lawrence's mum was diagnosed with a late-stage critical illness, Cynthia supported him by being a listening ear.

Soon after, the two finally became a couple.

From attending workshops to playing table tennis, the DBS office has provided multiple opportunities for Lawrence and Cynthia to enjoy each other's company.

"And of course, we would go home together after work if our schedules were aligned. There were just too many small little moments to talk about," Lawrence told AsiaOne.

Having the wedding photo shoot at the DBS office just adds another unforgettable memory for the couple, allowing them to reminisce about such significant moments in the future.

Thankfully, they chose to conduct the photoshoot on a Sunday so there wasn't anyone in the office wondering what was going on.

The couple is scheduled to be married in August later this year.

Another unconventional location

Lawrence and Cynthia aren't the only couples going for the more unconventional location for their wedding photo shoot.

Cheng Zheng Yang and Bernick Lek consider themselves to be rather quirky so their pre-wedding photo shoot was held at the cultural theme park, Haw Par Villa.

Yes, the place that brings you through a journey into Chinese folklore and mythology.

From the photos, the couple seemed to have had a blast mimicking the poses of the park's sculptures and dioramas.

ALSO READ: Red (lift) wedding? Couple pose for their photo shoot at viral red HDB block

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.