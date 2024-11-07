Banksy touring exhibition coming to Singapore in December, featuring over 170 works

Anonymous street artist Banksy has gained popularity (and notoriety) for his guerilla-style political graffiti, which has appeared in various locations around the world.

Now, some of the British artist's most iconic works will be coming to Singapore this December, as part of a touring exhibition The Art of Banksy: Without Limits.

It had previously received positive reviews across its tour in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the US — garnering more than two million visitors and an average visitor rating of 4.7 out of five stars, according to the organisers.

The exhibition is set to open at 25 Scotts Road and will include more than 170 of Banksy's works from certified originals and prints to photos, lithographs, sculptures and murals.

Visitors can also expect video-mapping installations specially created for this exhibition.

The exhibition will feature several highlights, including an entrance lobby inspired by Banksy's 2017 boutique hotel exhibition called Walled Off Hotel.

The original installation is considered to be a key piece of social commentary on the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

Other highlights include Dismaland installations from the artist's 2015 pop-up, Bemusement Park, prints of the symbolic Flower Thrower piece and the Phone Booth sculpture.

There will also be a section dedicated to Banksy's activism, as well as an immersive Infinity Room themed around addressing politics.

Visitors can also join in on the artist's activism by spray painting their own t-shirt with a $2 donation to the M.V. Louise Michel organisation, a non-governmental organisation that seeks to provide maritime aid in the Mediterranean.

Tickets to The Art of Banksy: Without Limits will be on sale from Nov 13.

The waitlist is now open, and those who sign up will get exclusive pre-sale access. More details are available on their official website.

