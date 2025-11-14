Fear fall, drop zone: YouTuber MrBeast launches pop-up theme park in Saudi Arabia

If you've been hankering for some action and thrills, check this out.

YouTube sensation MrBeast has expanded his empire beyond the internet once again — this time with Beast Land, a new theme park that opened on Thursday (Nov 13).

Located in Saudi Arabia, the theme park is inspired by his videos which usually put participants through various physical challenges to win large cash prizes.

The pop-up, which runs from Nov 13 to Dec 27, is a part of Riyadh Season, an annual festival organised by the Saudi Entertainment Authority.

The attraction includes a variety of custom games modelled after MrBeast videos and features the "world's largest prize wall", the YouTuber said.

The theme park includes two main zones: Beast Land and Beast Arena.

Beast Land features themed rides, games, merchandise and food for those who want to enjoy a leisurely day at the park, while Beast Arena is the competition zone with timed challenges for visitors to collect points for daily prizes and try to top the leaderboard.

Some highlights of the park include Fear Fall, where participants are strapped into a ride and free fall from a 50m drop and Airmail — which requires players to hit targets with weights while gliding on a zipline.

Feeling competitive? There's also a game called Drop Zone where participants compete against each other to be the fastest to press a button when it lights up. The twist is that they'll all be standing on trap doors, and the slowest of the lot for each round will fall.

Those looking for a quick recharge before continuing on with the rides and challenges can check out the F&B options available at the food truck zone, where visitors can find a variety of carnival bites like hot dogs and sandwiches.

There is also a Coca Cola booth with prizes to be won such as a free Coke, free fridge magnet, secret gifts and more.

Tickets to Beast Land start from 25 riyals (S$9) and are available on Riyadh Season's website. To participate in the Beast Arena challenges, visitors must pre-register through Beast Land's microsite.

MrBeast, whose real name is James Donaldson, is a 27-year-old American YouTuber and entrepreneur known for his high-profile challenges like the real-life Squid Game Challenge as well as large cash prizes and giveaways.

He also has a virtual eatery concept — MrBeast Burger — which came to Singapore this August.

