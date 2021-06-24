A beauty editor's favourite skincare and makeup must-haves in June

Don’t know where to start when it comes to the latest beauty launches? We’ve got you covered. Whether you’re stocking up on skincare or looking for new makeup essentials to elevate your look, ahead we’ve rounded up beauty favourites for the month of June.

1. diptyque Summer Essentials range, from $79

PHOTO: diptyque

Add a spritz of this perfume and you’ll soon be transported to paradise. diptyque has just launched their Summer Essentials collection and it’s everything you need to smell good all day.

Within the collection, you’ll find essentials such as an eau de toilette, a hair mist, a mosquito repellent and even a vinaigre de toilette infused with plants from the Mediterranean basin. It’s a luxury treat to pamper yourself with while you stay in, or even makes the perfect gift for your friend while she’s in quarantine.

Available at diptyque stores.

2. Lancôme Advanced Génifique Yeux, $110

PHOTO: Lancome

Finding the right eye cream to brighten your undereye area can be quite the struggle especially with the plethora of options in the market. But if you’re looking for an eye cream that will deliver results as fast as seven days, then this Advanced Génifique Yeux by Lancome will be your next best bet.

Targeted to strengthen your eye contour and to achieve youthful brighter eyes, this eye cream also helps to safeguard skin against pollution by preventing up to 32 per cent of particles from adhering to the skin.

Available at all Lancôme counters, Sephora and Lancôme’s Official Flagship Store on Lazada

3. Maison Christian Dior Travel Case + three 15ml refills, $410

PHOTO: Dior

If you’re looking to smell good anywhere and any time of the day, this Maison Christian Dior set will definitely come in handy. Not only do they arrive in the most luxurious packaging but these perfumes are also the perfect travel companions.

With six scents for you to choose from — Gris Dior, Lucky, Rouge Trafalgar, Sakura, La Colle Noire, & Rose Kabuki — these bottles will also arrive in a variety of colours including red, grey, pink, blue, purple and yellow — making it a must-have for those who are always on the go.

Available at Maison Christian Dior boutique at ION Orchard.

4. SU:M37° Water-Full Bluemune Essence, $162

PHOTO: SU:M37

Protecting your skin from harmful environmental aggressors are more important now than ever. And if you’re on the hunt for an essence that can do that while boosting your skin’s moisture levels, then this number SU:M37 might be one to consider investing in.

Formulated with its new and unique core ingredient: Bluemune, the essence also strengthens the skin while it hydrates, nourishes, and protects the skin from within.

Available at SU:M37° counters, Shopee, Lazada, Zalora and TANGS.

5. YSL Beauty Top Secrets Instant Moisture Glow, $80

PHOTO: Tangs

What’s not to love about a makeup primer that does it all. Besides priming the face, this YSL Beauty Top Secrets Instant Moisture Glow tones, colour corrects and provides sun protection for your skin, all while providing long-lasting hydration too.

Available at TANGS

6. Urban Decay Decades Mini Eyeshadow Palettes, $40

PHOTO: Sephora

If you love the nostalgic vibes of the discos back in the ’70s or you’re one who prefers the ’90s grunge look, then you’ll be thrilled with Urban Decay’s latest eyeshadow palettes.

Within the Decades Mini Eyeshadow Palettes collection, you’ll find six velvety, rich shades in each palette with varying finishes (from matte to metallic). What’s more, it comes in a unique packaging that’s reminiscent of the past that channels the glittering beats and colours of the era.

Available at Sephora

7. Fenty Beauty Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, $54

PHOTO: Sephora

Skin feeling parched from the weather? We tend to always forget about giving our skin the TLC it deserves while we put more focus on our facial skincare regime. Thankfully, the latest addition to RiRi’s Fenty Beauty line caters to your dry skin needs.

The new Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream is a luxurious treat for your skin and it delivers instant and all-day hydration that leaves your skin with a beautiful non-sticky glossy sheen.

Formulated with up to seven luxurious oils, the cream sees ingredients such as Kalahari melon, baobab and sunflower seed that helps to nourish and add luminosity to your skin. Other ingredients like shea butter and mango butter work to condition your skin as well as to restore suppleness to the skin.

Available at Sephora from June 4, 2021.

8. Christian Louboutin Abracadabra La Palette (Blush/Eyeshadow), $108 each

PHOTO: Tangs

Ever since Christian Louboutin Beauty first arrived on our shores, we’ve seen luxurious collections of makeup products for the eyes, lips and even nails.

This time ’round, however, the Maison is back with yet another surprise and it’s none other than its first-ever eyeshadow palette and blush palettes.

The former will come in three different variations where you can expect six ultra-pigmented eyeshadow shades in matte, satin, shimmer or metallic finishes.

Similarly, there are also three types of blush palettes for you to choose from, with each consisting of a central highlighter, framed by two shades of blush that can be used alone or even blended together.

The two palettes are sold separately from the refill case.

Available at TANGS

9. Chantecaille Flower Power Cheek Shade, $7

PHOTO: Tangs

Keep your cheeks rosy and dial-up your look with Chantecaille’s latest summer exclusive, the Flower Power Cheek Shade. The luminous powder-balm formula goes on seamlessly on the apples of your cheeks while adding a delicate sheen to your look.

The blush also melts into your skin and leaves a beautiful second-skin, natural healthy flush that’s perfect for warm afternoons.

Available at TANGS at Tang Plaza and Takashimaya.

10. Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ BodyWare Pro, $720

PHOTO: Sephora

Since the inception of LED light treatments used for skincare, there are certainly more devices for you to choose from now to cater to your every need.

Take, for instance, this new number from Dr. Dennis Gross. Whether you’re struggling with hyperpigmentation, dark spots, wrinkles or acne on your body, the DRx SpectraLite™ BodyWare Pro will soothe all of your troubles.

Boasting up to 46 treatments per charge, the device works to reduce visible dark spots and alleviate mild pain over the entire body — and all it takes is just three minutes. Alternatively, the device also has a 14-minute mode that provides intermittent pain relief through anti-inflammatory red lights.

Available at Sephora from June 24, 2021.

11. Dr. Dennis Gross All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF30, $64

PHOTO: Sephora

Now that most of us are working from home, protecting our skin from blue light emitted from our devices is just as equally important as protecting our skin from the harmful UVA/UVB rays. And what’s great about this sunscreen is that it does just that (and more).

Besides protecting our skin, this sunscreen doubles as a makeup primer providing a non-greasy finish and it’s also a treat for your skin.

The cruelty-free, vegan, fragrance-free and reef safe formula also comprises of lingonberry, bearberry, and sea buckthorn to help protect, repair the skin from sun damage and treat visible signs of ageing, while Bearberry is also a natural source of arbutin, which can help to correct photodamage and hyperpigmentation.

Available at Sephora from June 24, 2021.

12. Medavita Huile D’Etoile range, from $35

PHOTO: Medavita

The four-product range of shampoo, hair mask, oil serum and leave-in conditioner contains botanical extracts to boost hair health and shine. A few sprays of the Dreamful Leave-In Detangling Conditioner pH 3.5 ($50), which contains moringa, linseed, cyperus and sacha inchi oils, helped detangle my coloured hair and gave it shine and softness.

At Beautebynature. com, and #B1-76 Parkway Parade, Level 3 Takashimaya D.S. and Level 1 Isetan Scotts.

13. Clarins UV Plus [5P] Anti-Pollution SPF50 PA+++ – Translucent, $76 for 30ml; $103 for 50ml

PHOTO: Clarins

The sunscreen is my pick for the hot weather ahead. It goes on easily, doesn’t feel greasy or sticky, and doesn’t cause foundation to pill. Its star ingredient, organic mango leaf extract, protects skin against UV rays, atmospheric pollen, indoor and blue light, as well as photo pollution.

14. Gucci Beauty Rouge De Beaute Brillant, $53

PHOTO: Gucci

Bold colour, high shine and 24-hour moisture – this hybrid lipstick cares for your lips with hyaluronic acid, flower oils and fruit butters. Apply a few layers for seriously pigmented shine. Comes in 15 shades.

15. Glowfully Deep Sea Glow Serum, $63

PHOTO: Glowfully

My skin feels parched on stressful, hectic days, and the sun and pollution make it worse. This serum has a marine-based formula to hydrate skin and lock in moisture:

Vitamin A-rich velvet horn, a type of seaweed, for deep hydration that lasts; and Antarcticine, from the glaciers in Antarctica, to smooth lines and wrinkles. At Glowfullyskin.com

16. Drunk Elephant Sugared Koffie Almond Milk Body Scrub, $40

PHOTO: Sephora

Almond milk, powdered coffee beans and brown sugar smooth skin, while plant oils like marula deliver moisture and softness. It rinses off easily too. At Sephora

17. M.A.C Studio Fix Tech Cream- to-Powder Foundation, $59

PHOTO: M.A.C

The new formula contains hyaluronic acid, and is light and comfortable to wear. You can go from gently blurring imperfections to full-on coverage. It glides on smoothly, doesn’t fade, crease or cake, doesn’t budge against sweat and humidity, and gives up to 12 hours of wear. Comes in 12 shades.

18. Two Lips Wipeout, $18 for a box of 20 wipes

PHOTO: Two Lips

These feminine wipes are so versatile that I always stash a few in my bag. The cotton wipes, which are biodegradable but non-flushable, are alcohol-free, and help cleanse, moisturise and soothe skin with its antibacterial and antioxidant formula.

Besides the feminine area, they’re great after a workout or to refresh your face on humid days. I love the rosemary and geranium scent too. At Strip outlets and www.twolips.vip

This article was first published in Her World Online.