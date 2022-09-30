'I still go out in my T-shirt and shorts': MP Poh Li San on staying true to herself after joining politics

Becoming is a series where we showcase individuals who have had to overcome adversity to become the person they are today.

She has marched alongside former president S R Nathan, and has piloted helicopters in disaster-hit regions, so you'd think it would be impossible to faze Sembawang GRC MP Poh Li San.

But the 46-year-old admits that stepping into the political arena some two years ago, and consequently the constant public eye, "sounded quite nerve-wracking".

It didn't help that people around her warned that she'd be putting herself under a microscope and she'd need to "be careful" in everything she did, she told AsiaOne.

Indeed, even her online presence was scrutinised as soon as she was revealed as a candidate in the 2020 general election, with eagle-eyed netizens speculating that she'd untag herself from advocacy group Pink Dot's Instagram account.

Li San eventually made a statement addressing the hubbub, explaining that she might have accidentally blocked the account while clearing her emails.

What you see is what you get?

Some two years on, Li San, who is also the vice president of Changi Airport Group (CAG), seems to have got used to it all.

She gets recognised ever so often as we chat at one of the residents' corners in her GRC, and each time, she responds brightly, with a nod or a greeting.

She's come to realise there's really no need to be afraid of public attention if one hasn't done anything wrong, she tells us.

There's also no need to "put on a facade" just for her residents, she adds.

"There's really no need to feel too restrained. I mean, I still go out in my T-shirt, shorts and sandals in the neighbourhood. And that's how my life is."

No off days

It's pretty obvious that the free-spirited politician lives life according to her own rules, from breaking boundaries in male-dominated fields to eschewing societal expectations to settle down and have kids.

So why politics, after an illustrious career in the Republic of Singapore Air Force and the corporate world?

Li San shares that she was "very focused" on her career in her younger years. But with time, she's come to realise that it's not about how high you climb (or fly).

"At the end of the day it's not just about myself - it's about the difference I can make."

She also credits her father for her outlook on life, telling us that the former Chinese teacher has always emphasised the importance of gratefulness and giving back to society.

Of course, her unconventional career choices also come with challenges.

She laughs as she tells us that her multiple jobs are the reason why "all the white hairs are growing out".

Most of her weekdays are dedicated to what she calls her "day job" at CAG, and she spends some evenings on MP duties in Sembawang. And if you thought she catches a break on weekends, you'd be wrong as that's when most activities, events and house visits are held.

She's had to give up sleep and "quite a fair bit" of personal time to make things work, she admits.

We aren't even the least bit surprised when the tenacious MP tells us that her mantra is "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger".

Sure, it's a bit cliche, but an apt motto for someone with a superhuman work ethics.

At this point, you might wonder if the pressures of the job ever get to her. Surely she's no stranger to burnout?

Well, 'giving up' simply isn't in Li San's dictionary.

"I will say I'm quite a persistent person, so giving up doesn't appear in my brain

"Typically when I feel tired. I would just take one step back, kind of like let things clear a little bit, and then go back and try again."

