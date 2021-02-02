Ben Yeo is back at it again with a pineapple tart-shaped chiffon cake that is perfect for CNY

Apart from his legendary chee cheong fun that was sold out within minutes of its first launch, Singaporean actor and television host Ben Yeo recently sold yusheng platters for charity.

Now, the foodie is back again with something else for the Lunar New Year —the SG Ong Lai Chiffon Cake.

The perfect cake for pineapple tart lovers, the seven-inch creation isn't just shaped like a massive tart, it even contains pineapple jam filling.

For the uninitiated, ong lai is Hokkien for "prosperity comes". It also happens to be the word for "pineapple"

The limited-edition cake is a collaboration between Ben's F&B venture, Singapore Chee Cheong Fun, and Dr Susanne Ng, a scientist-turned-chef and founder of Deco Chiffon Cakes.

If her name sounds familiar, it's because her creative bakes went viral in 2017 after Mashable — a New York-based lifestyle portal — featured them.

Each cake is priced at $38 and if you're keen on getting it, you have to act fast as there are only 1,000 available. Chope yours by placing an order on Singapore Chee Cheong Fun's website.

