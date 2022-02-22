Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Kim Lim's 'guo da li' ceremony hairstyle

Kimberly Wang

Who says you can’t pair bright eye makeup with a statement-making lip? Radio jockey Kimberly Wang broke this 'rule' while on holiday in Switzerland with her striking scarlet pout and peachy eyes makeup look.

MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss in Ruby New, $36

In case you didn't know, your go-to lippy does more than just perfecting your pout. A lightweight lipstick like MAC’s Powder Kiss looks stunning across the eyes, lips and cheeks.

Just use your fingertips to blend out the colour, the same way you would with an eyeshadow. Keep the rest of your face simple — a radiant foundation and a coat or two of mascara for a natural, daytime look.

Kim Lim

The bob is still super in. Take inspiration from the bride-to-be Kim Lim who just celebrated her lavish guo da li (betrothal ceremony) and keep your short hairdo sleek and shiny.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $649

To mimic the beauty entrepreneur’s glossy bob, use a round brush to blow dry your tresses. Direct the blow dryer nozzle down and follow the direction of your round brush for that silky, mirror-shine finish.

He Ying Ying

We can’t get enough of this perfectly tousled mermaid waves look on The Heartland Hero star He Ying Ying.

Kristin Ess Soft Shine Beach Wave Spray, $27

PHOTO: Kristin Ess

The easiest way to achieve beachy, wavy locks sans heat is to put your hair in braids when it’s slightly damp. When your hair is dry, take out the braids and secure your look with a light mist of hairspray.

Rebecca Lim

While the bride-to-be’s makeup look as a whole is minimal, her deftly-filled brows and luminous skin demand to be noticed.

Versed Mood Lighting Luminising Glow Drops, $24.21

To boost your glow, mix a few drop of the Versed Mood Lighting Luminising Glow Drops with your favourite foundation to create an even, sheer layer of sheen.

Zoe Tay

Ah Jie’s sweet V-Day makeup look is centred around her red lips. She kept the rest of her makeup clean and simple so her pout can be the star of the show.

Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer, $63

A bright, bold lip can bring more attention to redness in your skin. So before applying your red lippy, spot conceal any blemishes.

