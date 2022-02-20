How to get Blackpink Rose's best beauty looks, from gradient lips to puppy liner

Not only is Korean girl group Blackpink's Rose an incredible vocalist and charismatic performer, but the On the Ground singer also always wows with her signature blonde silky tresses, porcelain complexion and puppy liner look.

In honour of her 25th birthday on Feb 11, let's take a look at some of her best beauty looks and how to achieve them.

Dewy porcelain skin

Rose is the queen of natural-looking makeup. Case in point: This IG photo where she wore a pink lip and non-cakey coverage that could've passed as her second skin.

For that ever-elusive, second-skin finish, opt for a long-lasting foundation and apply it in thin layers. If you want to skip foundation, use concealer instead and only apply coverage on where you need it. Less is more.

Perfect peach flush

Peach blush like the one seen on Rose helps to add a healthy flush to cheeks. It also flatters a wide variety of skin tones, thanks to a balance of bright and earthy hues.

To emulate Rose's natural-looking glow, reach for a cream blush instead of powder. With your finger, tap the blush on the apples of the cheeks to create a sheer wash of colour. Go on with powder blush if you want a punchier "drunk"-like flush.

Eyes wide awake

Rose always looks stunning and fresh-faced. But with her busy schedule, there must be days when she feels more tired than usual - and this trick helps her to disguise her tired eyes.

Using a white eyeliner, she applies it just below her lower waterline. This simple hack can make anyone look like they've had a full eight hours of sleep. What's not to like? Rose completed her signature eye makeup look with a subtle winged liner and a coat or two of mascara.

Doll eyes

To achieve doll-like eyes like Rose's, don't forget to apply a light coating of mascara on your bottom lashes. It works the same way as applying mascara on the top lashes - to open up the eyes and create an illusion of bigger, brighter eyes.

For a more natural look, use brown mascara instead of black.

Puppy liner look

If you can't do a winged liner to save your life, we suggest taking a page out of Rose's beauty book and opting for the puppy eyeliner style instead.

Besides being easier to recreate compared to cat eyes, the puppy eye elongates your eye shape to create a look that's rounder and more youthful.

Pro tip: Keep your eyes open when applying your eyeliner. You want to follow the curve of your natural eye shape before bringing it ever so slightly downward.

Graphic eyeliner

Ever the style chameleon, Rose is always up for switching up her makeup and experimenting with different looks. Here, she sports a graphic neon pink eyeliner that goes across the crease of her eyes.

It isn't her first time with a graphic liner look though (she wore a similar look to the 2021 Met Gala). This is a simple yet effective way to amp up your eye makeup without spending hours blending eyeshadows.

READ ALSO: How to achieve Blackpink Jisoo’s ethereal beauty looks

Soft smoky eyes

Rose is rarely seen with heavy makeup unless it's for a special occasion that calls for more dramatic makeup.

She typically sports a smoky eye with a softer finish in either peach or reddish hues. Just a hint of red shimmery shadow sculpts the singer's eyes.

It is balanced with a swipe of coral matte lipstick for a look that's understated but elegant.

Beautifully filled-in brows

A deftly filled brow paired with rosy lips brings out Rose features.

To fill in your arches like a K-pop star, start by picking an eyebrow pencil that is a shade lighter than your hair colour. Next, create an outline of straight brows around your natural shape.

Fill in any sparse areas and draw lightly over your brows. Make sure you don't get too heavy-handed.

Finally, with the tip of an eyebrow mascara that matches your hair colour, comb the inner corners of your brows upwards and slick down the outer edges with the base of the spoolie.

Tinted brows

We can't talk about Rose's brow routine without mentioning brow tinting. Having naturally dark hair, Rose likely gets her brows bleached from time to time to match the hair on the top of her head.

While you can get your brows bleached professionally as well, you can also explore changing the colours of your brows with brow tints or brow products in different colours to match any new hair colour you have.

"Aegyo sal"

While most of us try to conceal the bags under our eyes, Korean celebs like Rose go the extra mile to accentuate theirs.

Not to be mistaken for under-eye bags, aegyo sal is the little pocket of fat that protrudes when you're smiling and makes you look sweeter and more approachable. It's so coveted, some women will even go under the knife to make theirs more prominent.

To accentuate your aegyo sal, smile and outline the pudge with a light brown eyeshadow. Next, fill in with a pearl-coloured illuminating shadow.

Gradient lips

Rose's "popsicle-stained" lip is clearly the crowning glory of this makeup look. Not only does this two-toned lip add a pop of colour, it perfectly complements Rose's hazel eyes, which she subtly accentuated with a coat of mascara and flick of eyeliner.

The simplest way to recreate the K-pop idol's gradient lip look? Get two lipsticks - with one shade being darker than the other.

Apply the darker shade in the middle and top it off with the lighter hue at the edge of the lips. Alternatively, you can use concealer or foundation to fade the edges of your lips after applying lipstick.

Ashy blonde locks

When it comes to the world of K-pop, blondes truly do have more fun. While Rose made her debut with her fiery red locks, she is also known for her lightened ashy blonde hair colour.

If you colour your hair as frequently as the How You Like That singer, make sure your strands are in good condition before you change it up again.

One way to repair and nourish your mane is to apply a leave-in hair treatment to damp locks to seal in moisture and keep strands hydrated.

Or give your hair even more TLC with one of these award-winning hair treatments at salons.

READ ALSO: 12 style tips to steal from Blackpink’s Jennie

Paddle pop hair

Rose has also turned her hair into different shades of pastel ranging from baby pink to lavender. If you already have blonde hair like her, you can easily transform it using semi-permanent hair colours that last a few weeks or with coloured hair sprays.

But for those who have to get their hair bleached, take heed to not wash your hair before colouring so that the natural oils can protect your scalp from excessive chemical damage.

Silky, straight hair

There are a couple of ways that Rose likes to style her hair, the first of which is to wear it straight and sleek. The bane of pin-straight hair, however, is flatness at the crown.

To add some volume back, spray your roots with either dry shampoo or volumising spray after straightening your hair.

Another tip is to blowdry your hair with your hair flipped upside down and focus on drying your roots first to maximise the volume.

Wavy and curled

The second way that Rose likes her hair styled is to have them in loose waves and curls. Not only do curls give the hair more volume and texture, but it also gives a more dynamic look as the tresses bounce with her movements.

To protect your hair from heat damage during heat styling, always use a heat protectant first.

Once the styling is completed, put a couple of spritzes of texturising spray and hair spray through the strands before combing out the curls for extra body and hold.

Playful hairstyles

Besides the two hairstyles mentioned, Rose also loves to have her hair styled into various looks ranging from intricate braids to playful pigtails.

She's also a fan of updos too, with anything from a high ponytail to a tight bun. Moral of the story here? Don't be limited by just straight or curly hairstyles. Switch up your hairstyles and have fun.

Nail art

Your nails are another way for you to express yourself. Rose likes having fun with her manicure, sporting both bold colours and intricate nail art. Don't forget to take care of your hands and cuticles with hand masks and cuticle oil.

READ ALSO: Met Gala 2021: We can't stop staring at Blackpink Rose's floating crease eyeliner

This article was first published in Her World Online.