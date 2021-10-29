Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Mum-to-be Kimberly Chia's delicately dewy makeup

Here's the best beauty Instagrams of the week, including mum-to-be Kimberly Chia's delicately dewy makeup!

Kimberly Chia

Singaporean actress and former SQ girl recently took to Instagram to share the news that she's pregnant.

Attached to a shot of her with her dazzling engagement ring, Kimberly wrote, "I've always known how blessed I am. Earlier this year, I said YES and I DO to the love of my life. We couldn't hold a big wedding party due to Covid so we held an intimate one for family and it was the happiest day ever. And now, I've never felt luckier to find out that I'm expecting the biggest joy of my life to come soon."

In the photo, Kimberly is seen sporting a fresh, dewy makeup look completed with neutral, barely-there shades that perfectly complemented her sun-kissed mien.

L'Oreal Paris Glow Mon Amour Highlight Drops Infused with Coconut Oil ($18)

PHOTO: lookfantastic.com.sg

Adding a few drops of liquid highlighter into your foundation can help to impart an all-over, luminous glow to your final look.

Get it here.

Rebecca Lim

Our favourite part of the Who Is Killer star's look has to be her fruit-coloured blush and luscious, juicy pout.

Too Faced Peach Bloom Lip & Cheek Tint in Peach Glow ($36)

PHOTO: Sephora

On the apples of the cheek, use a cheek stain in a berry, peach or watermelon shade and blend upward for a natural finish.

Dab some of the stain on the centre of your lips for a juicy look.

Get it here.

Rui En

We are obsessed with Rui En's monochromatic nude makeup look. This coppery makeup adds warmth and enlivens her fair complexion.

It's also super easy to recreate since you don't have to think about complementary shades.

Nudestix Mini Nudies All Over Face Colour 3pc Kit ($39)

PHOTO: Sephora

Swipe, tap - and you're good to go - lips, eyes and cheeks get a pretty pop of colour with this nasties-free product.

The hardworking all-in-one stick goes on creamy but leaves a powdery finish that lasts.

Get it here.

Sheila Sim

The highlight of model-actress Sheila's effortlessly chic makeup? Her modern, matte nude pout.

She kept the rest of her makeup minimal and clean to help her lips stand out.

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour in 154 Experimente ($54)

PHOTO: Chanel e-shop

Mimic Sheila's pout with this long-wearing formula from Chanel.

After swiping on the lippy, blot away any excess colour of leftover shine with a piece of tissue.

Get it here.

Tay Ying

The The Good Fight star looks polished and modern with this sleek ponytail.

It's a great hairstyle if you're on a lookout for a low-maintenance look that still feels put together.

L'oreal Paris Studioline Pure Wet Look ($11.90)

PHOTO: Watsons

Apply a generous amount of hair gel - focusing the product on the hairline and the top half of your head.

Run a fine-tooth comb through your hair to evenly distribute the gel and smooth out any kinks.

Get it here.

