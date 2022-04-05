Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Son Ye-jin's wedding makeup look was beyond beautiful

Son Ye-jin

ICYDK K-drama darlings Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are officially married! The pair successfully kept details of their wedding under wraps until their agencies Vast Entertainment and MSTeam released a series of sweet snaps on their official Instagram accounts.

It was here we caught our first glimpse of beautiful Ye-jin as a bride. And her beauty look didn’t disappoint. Just like what we speculated, the Crash Landing on You star served up her iconic soft glam makeup with fresh-faced complexion, fluttery lashes, natural petal pink pout and rosy cheeks.

Dior backstage face and body primer, $61

PHOTO: Dior

Your wedding day (or any other big occasion) will be filled with laughter, smiles, kisses and happy tears – so you’ll want your makeup to hold up.