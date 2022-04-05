Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Son Ye-jin's wedding makeup look was beyond beautiful

Son Ye-jin
ICYDK K-drama darlings Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are officially married! The pair successfully kept details of their wedding under wraps until their agencies Vast Entertainment and MSTeam released a series of sweet snaps on their official Instagram accounts.
It was here we caught our first glimpse of beautiful Ye-jin as a bride. And her beauty look didn’t disappoint. Just like what we speculated, the Crash Landing on You star served up her iconic soft glam makeup with fresh-faced complexion, fluttery lashes, natural petal pink pout and rosy cheeks.
Dior backstage face and body primer, $61
Your wedding day (or any other big occasion) will be filled with laughter, smiles, kisses and happy tears – so you’ll want your makeup to hold up.
That’s why it’s so crucial to apply a primer. Apply it on your face and eyelids before your base to create a smooth and clean canvas.
Chantalle Ng
The star of Chantalle’s classic makeup? Her statement-making scarlet pout. To leave attention on her lips, her makeup involves deftly-drawn brows and a few swipes of mascara.
Dior Addict Hydrating Shine Lipstick in 008 Dior 8,$58
To achieve a similar look, mimic her pout by applying a bold lippy like Dior Addict’s Hydrating Shine Lipstick (Chantalle is wearing 008 Dior 8).
If you want your lip to stand out, keep the rest of your makeup minimal.
He Ying Ying
Soul Old Yet So Young star took to the ‘gram to reveal her new look – wispy bangs that gently graze over the lashes to bring attention to her big, round peepers.
Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoo, $11.90
The wispy finish makes it super easy to maintain (no need to worry about your hair sticking to your face!). If your mane gets greasy between washes, spritz some dry shampoo to revitalise your strands.
Jesseca Liu
Jesseca made a lasting impression with a subtle makeup look centred around a brick-red pout. She teamed her pouty, pillowy lips with barely-there base makeup.
Rouge Hermes Matte Lipstick in Rouge H, $105
Tired of your go-to blue-based red lippy, take a cue from Jesseca and opt for a brick red lipstick instead. Since it has a warm, orange undertone, it’ll complement and brighten Asian skin tones.
Hong Ling
We love how Hong Ling paired her red lip with a tiny cat eye flick on the outer corner of each eye.
Clarins Waterproof Eye Pencil in 01 Black Tulip, $30
Pro tip: If you’ve gone too heavy-handed with your eyeliner, thin down the line with a Q-tip dipped into moisturiser.
This article was first published in Her World Online.