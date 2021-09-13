Best car cameras as recommended by drivers in Singapore

Car cameras are essential in every car. The last thing you want is to get into an accident and produce blur or obscure footage of the incident. Here's a look at the best brands in the market.

Car cameras should come as standard these days when you buy a new car. If you feel that the car camera your dealership provided isn't up to snuff, here are some tried and tested alternatives that can give you a clearer picture.

BlackVue DR590W-2CH

You can quickly transfer footage to your mobile device and tweak the camera settings via the BlackVue App. PHOTO: sgCarMart

The BlackVue DR590W-2CH is a popular choice among car owners, and if you're in the market for a reliable dual-channel Wi-Fi dashcam that wouldn't cost much, this might be the answer.

The recording performance on this sleek cylindrical-shaped dashcam is excellent.

It can record in resolutions up to 1080p at 30fps with a wide 139-degree field of view for the front and a 140-degree field of view at the rear. It also features a brilliant STARVIS CMOS sensor for the front camera, producing outstanding performance in low-light conditions.

This car camera will automatically switch to parking mode to monitor your parked vehicle.

Thanks to its video buffer feature, the camera will also capture the precious few seconds leading to triggering events, which is great for identifying and catching a perpetrator.

Distributed by: Wow! Gadgets Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6100 9691 / 8499 6533

Website: www.wowgadgets.com.sg

Marbella KR X

Thanks to its low power consumption, it can record up to 48 hours in parking mode without the need of an external battery. PHOTO: sgCarMart

The Marbella KR X is Marbella's latest generation smart dual-channel Wi-Fi dashcam from Korea that offers most of the essential features that all drivers will need in a dashcam.

It is powered by an impressive SONY Starvis IMX335 CMOS Image Sensor and a wide dynamic range function that captures fast-moving scenes.

It provides detailed front view '2K' 1440p (2560x1440) Quad-HD recording and FHD 1080P rear view recording during both daytime and at night, along with a 150-degree/140-degree wide-angle recording.

This smart device doesn't only feature thermal protection to improve the reliability of the dashcam. It also has a cooling system design where cool air enters through the bottom vents and exits through the top vent to stay cool.

Speaking of which, it also has multiple recording modes (drive, event, and park).

When you switch your engine off, Marbella KR X will automatically turn on the Smart Time Lapse mode to capture parking surveillance mode up to 48 hours without a need of an external battery pack to ensure a long duration video turn into a full-frame video but translate to a shorter duration.

Distributed by: Maka GPS Technologies

Contact number(s): 6276 0889

Website: http://sg.makagps.com/

Hella DR820

It supports a large capacity micro-SD card (up to 256GB) and employs format-free technology, so the SD card does not require regular formatting. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Sporting a compact and sleek look to complement modern vehicles, the 2-channel HELLA DR820 driving video recorder captures the finest detail of your commute without dropping a single frame.

The DR820 front and rear cameras record at 1080P full HD with excellent image resolution. The superior video recording quality also extends to low-light environments due to its night vision capabilities. Its 140-degree wide-angle view affords a broader road view, providing maximum visibility and reducing blind spots.

Other than the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Wi-Fi and GPS capabilities, this DR820 allows 24-hour Parking Monitoring Mode (Smart Motion Detection) to prevent the recorded video file from being corrupted.

Distributed by: Amici Enterprise Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6971 1688

Website: www.amici-group.com/shop/

Thinkware F770

With its dual save technology, it can keep your recordings safe in its internal NAND flash in case the external MicroSD gets compromised. PHOTO: sgCarMart

This sleek matte black Thinkware F7770 Wi-Fi dashcam comes packed with heaps of safety features. Its precise GPS and safety alert functions can warn you when you're approaching red lights and traffic enforcement cameras. It even has a lane departure warning system (LDWS) and a front collision warning system (FCWS) to ensure driver safety.

The F770 has a 140-degree wide-angle lens, CMOS image sensors and top-notch video enhancement technology. That said, it can capture clear 1080p HD footage that includes essential details such as number plates, pedestrians and street signs rain or shine. Its night recording capabilities are impressive as well, thanks to its super night vision.

To control, manage and configure files and settings of the car camera, all you have to do is pair up the dashcam with the Thinkware mobile app, and you're good to go.

Do note that the F770 rear-view camera is sold separately. But, if you think rear-view cameras are extra, this is one of the best choices you'll make.

Distributed by: ZMC Automotive

Contact number(s): 6555 3560

Website: www.zmc.com.sg

QVIA AR790-2CH

The QVIA AR790-2CH is the latest front and rear camera system from QVIA that supports play back on your mobile device. PHOTO: sgCarMart

The QVIA AR790-2CH dashboard camera has front and rear cameras recording at Full HD 1080P, using a 2.1MP Sony EXMOR Image Sensor.

It also comes with a wide 135-degree viewing angle for the front and a 130-degree angle for the rear.

Along with the Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) and Night Vision Technology, the AR790 will ensure you capture the highest quality videos during the day or night, driving or parked.

The camera has Wi-Fi and GPS capabilities, allowing the speed and location of the vehicle to be recorded and for you to be able to play back footage on a mobile device.

Distributed by: Tomo-CSE Autotrim Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6445 5777

Website: www.tomocse.com.sg

70mai A800S

While the A800S is bigger than other 70mai cameras at 89mm x 60mm x 36mm, its wedge shape allows discreet mounting. PHOTO: sgCarMart

The 70mai A800S was released in February 2021, and one might consider it as an upgraded or facelifted version of the popular A800.

The front camera records in 2160p (4K) video at 30fps. Like all 4k cameras, video quality is impeccable for both night and day.

The rear camera records 1080p video at 30fps. Compared to footage shot with the front camera, the rear camera pales in comparison (of course), but don't worry. You'll still see everything in detail.

The 70mai A800S has a large three-inch screen, built-in GPS, Wi-Fi and supporting apps for Android and iOS. Unlike many dash cams with poorly designed apps, the 70mai app proved to be quite user-friendly.

Also, the A800S has Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) built into the camera.

Distributed by: Era International Network Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6970 7756

Website: Not Applicable

IROAD X10

This car camera comes with a live view stream function, which you can select within the IROAD app with hardly any lag in video quality. PHOTO: sgCarMart

IROAD is a premium Korean car camera manufacturer and is one of the best-selling brands in hot and humid climates like Singapore and Malaysia.

The IROAD X10 front unit comes with an 8.3MP CMOS image sensor and can record up to 30 fps. 8MP gives you the 4K recording experience that everyone desires.

The X10 also comes with a 165-degree viewing angle, the widest of all 4K dash cams in the market right now.

The rear camera comes with a 2MP Sony Exmor IMX323 image sensor. It captures what happens at the back of the car in Full HD at a 145-degree field of view.

The IMX323 may give you darker footage, but it does deliver better details.

If you decide on getting the optional IROAD X-Scanner, you're in for a treat.

Not only does it reduce the power usage when parked, but it also unlocks the OBD function in the IROAD mobile app and allows you to run diagnostic tests via the app.

Distributed by: Corvit International Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6659 0141

Website: https://global.iroad.kr/?lang=sg

HP f920x

In Parking Mode, your car will be under surveillance 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to prevent theft or hit-and-run incidents. PHOTO: sgCarMart

If you like to drive around the city at night, let the HP f920x amaze you with crystal-clear resolution while capturing the vivid colours of the surrounding lights.

The f920x is equipped with the Sony IMX307 Starvis & HDR sensor, capturing stunning video quality footage even in low light environments. The 1080p rear camera is also the perfect option for a complete 360-degree view of your car.

To make file searching and sharing more accessible, the camera has a Wi-Fi system that allows you to connect to an app conveniently.

There is also a wide range of ADAS features available, including Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Warning and Driver Fatigue Alarm.

All of which are ideal if your vehicle does not already have them.

Distributed by: Optima Werkz Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6472 1313

Website: www.ow.sg

BlackVue DR750-2CH

It isn't the cheapest option on this list, but if you're looking for a sturdy, feature-packed dashcam, this is it. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Unlike its sibling, the BlackVue DR750-2CH LTE has a built-in SIM card reader and 4G LTE connectivity with BlackVue cloud services that keep you connected to your car anytime, anywhere.

Meaning you can enable unique functions such as remote live view, remote video playback, video backup, real-time GPS tracking and impact push notifications via the BlackVue app.

The front camera records 1080p footage at 60fps while the rear camera shoots at 1080p at 30fps.

These car cameras feature a Sony STARVIS image sensor to provide the best possible image quality under any lighting conditions.

Other impressive features it offers include enhanced night vision, sub-stream technology for fast video playback over Wi-Fi or the cloud service, SD card failure alert, a variety of parking mode options and more.

Distributed by: Wow! Gadgets Pte Ltd

Contact number(s): 6100 9691

Website: www.wowgadgets.com.sg

This article was first published in sgCarMart.