The best Christmas log cake promotions in Singapore (2020)

Clara Lim
MoneySmart
PHOTO: Facebook/KJ&G Cake Creations

Spoiler alert: Christmas log cakes aren’t cheap, especially if you buy the really nice, glossy ones from hotels. For example, the Yule logs pictured here, from Mandarin Orchard, cost about $80 per 1kg log cake.

Of course, there are reasons why we’re willing to pay so much for log cakes. One, they’re like Swiss rolls on steroids, what’s not to love? Two, your next health screening is many months away. And finally, [insert some excuse about Christmas traditions].

Before you make your purchase, check if you can use your favourite credit card to save you some cash. We present the best Christmas log cake promotions in Singapore.

  1. UOB Christmas log cake promotions
  2. OCBC Christmas log cake promotions
  3. Citibank Christmas log cake promotions
  4. HSBC Christmas log cake promotions
  5. DBS/POSB Christmas log cake promotions

UOBlog cake promotions — Christmas 2020

Hotel / restaurant Promotion
Amara Singapore 20 per cent off
Andersen’s of Denmark 15 per cent off
Cat & the Fiddle 15 per cent off
Copthorne King’s Hotel – Princess Terrace Cafe 15 per cent off
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport – Lobby Lounge 25 per cent off
Delifrance 15 per cent off
Fairmont Singapore & Swissotel The Stamford – Cafe Noel 5 per cent off
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore – The Fullerton Cake Boutique 15 per cent off
Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel – Food Capital 15 per cent off
Grand Hyatt Singapore 15 per cent off
Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium 25 per cent off
Hotel Fort Canning – The Glass House 15 per cent off
InterContinental Singapore 10 per cent off
M Hotel Singapore – Cafe 2000 15 per cent off
Mandarin Orchard Singapore 10 per cent off
Mandarin Oriental Singapore 15 per cent off
Orchard Hotel Singapore – The Orchard Cafe 15 per cent off
Pan Pacific Singapore 10 per cent off
Peach Garden 10 per cent to 15 per cent off
Raffles Hotel Singapore 20 per cent off
Ramada Singapore – Heritage Bar & Lounge 15 per cent off
The Regent Singapore – Dolcetto by Basilico 10p er cent off
The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore – Colony Bakery 15per cent off
Sheraton Towers Singapore – The Dining Room 15 per cent off
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel 20 per cent to 25 per cent off
The St. Regis Singapore – Brasserie Les Saveurs 15 per cent off
Swissotel Merchant Court – Ellenborough Market Cafe 20 per cent to 25 per cent off
The Westin Singapore 10 per cent off
York Hotel Singapore – White Rose Cafe 20 per cent off

Don’t have a UOB credit card yet? Find one here.

PHOTO: MoneySmart

OCBC log cake promotions — Christmas 2020

Hotel / restaurant Promotion
Fairmont Singapore & Swissotel The Stamford – Cafe Noel 8 per cent off
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore – The Fullerton Cake Boutique 15 per cent off
Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel – Food Capital 15 per cent off
Grand Hyatt Singapore 15 per cent off
Hotel Fort Canning 15 per cent off
M Hotel Singapore – Cafe 2000 15 per cent off
Orchard Hotel Singapore – The Orchard Cafe 15 per cent off
Pan Pacific Singapore 10 per cent off
Peach Garden Extra 5 per cent off
Raffles Hotel Singapore 20 per cent off
The Regent Singapore – Dolcetto by Basilico 10 per cent off
Resorts World Sentosa 10 per cent off
The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore – Colony Bakery 15 per cent off
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel 20 per cent to 25 per cent off
Swensen’s 5 per cent to 10 per cent off

Don’t have an OCBC credit card? Find one through MoneySmart.

PHOTO: MoneySmart

Citibank log cake promotions — Christmas 2020

Hotel / restaurant Promotion
Carlton Hotel 15 per cent off
Collin’s 10 per cent off
Conrad Centennial Singapore 10 per cent off
Copthorne King’s Hotel 15 per cent off
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport – Lobby Lounge 25 per cent off
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore – The Fullerton Cake Boutique 15 per cent off
Goodwood Park Hotel – The Deli 15 per cent to 20 per cent off
Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel – Food Capital 15 per cent off
Hotel Fort Canning 15 per cent off
InterContinental Singapore 10 per cent off
M Hotel Singapore – Cafe 2000 15 per cent off
Mandarin Oriental Singapore 15 per cent off
Orchard Hotel Singapore – The Orchard Cafe 15 per cent off
Pan Pacific Singapore 10 per cent off
Parkroyal Collection Pickering 20 per cent to 25 per cent off
Parkroyal on Beach Road 15 per cent off
Paul Singapore 10 per cent off
Peach Garden 10 per cent to 15 per cent off
Raffles Hotel Singapore 20 per cent off
The Regent Singapore – Dolcetto by Basilico 10 per cent off
The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore – Colony Bakery 15 per cent off
Sheraton Towers Singapore – The Dining Room 15 per cent off
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel 20 per cent to 25 per cent off
The St. Regis Singapore – Brasserie Les Saveurs 15 per cent off
Swissbake 15 per cent to 20 per cent off
The Westin Singapore 10 per cent off

Don’t have a Citibank credit card? Sign up via MoneySmart and get freebies. 

PHOTO: MoneySmart

HSBC log cake promotions — Christmas 2020

Hotel / restaurant Promotion
Conrad Centennial Singapore 10 per cent off
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport – Lobby Lounge 25 per cent off
Fairmont Singapore & Swissotel The Stamford – Cafe Noel 5 per cent off
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore – The Fullerton Cake Boutique 15 per cent off
Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium 25 per cent off
InterContinental Singapore 10 per cent off
Mandarin Oriental Singapore 15 per cent off
Pan Pacific Singapore 10 per cent off
Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay 15 per cent to 25 per cent off
Raffles Hotel Singapore 20 per cent off
The Regent Singapore – Dolcetto by Basilico 10 per cent off
The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore – Colony Bakery 15 per cent off
Sheraton Towers Singapore – The Dining Room 15 per cent off
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel 20 per cent to 25 per cent off
Sofitel Singapore City Centre 10 per cent to 15 per cent off
Swensen’s 5 per cent to 10 per cent off
York Hotel Singapore – White Rose Cafe 20 per cent off

Want an HSBC credit card? Apply for one here.

PHOTO: MoneySmart

DBS/POSBlog cake promotions — Christmas 2020

Hotel / restaurant Promotion
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore – The Fullerton Cake Boutique 15 per cent off
Raffles Hotel Singapore 20 per cent off
The Regent Singapore – Dolcetto by Basilico 10 per cent off
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel 20 per cent to 25 per cent off

Don’t have a DBS/POSB credit card? Find one here.

PHOTO: MoneySmart

ALSO READ: Christmas turkeys in Singapore for under $120

This article was first published in MoneySmart.

#Christmas #Deals and promotions #Credit/Debit cards #desserts