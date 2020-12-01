The best Christmas log cake promotions in Singapore (2020)

Spoiler alert: Christmas log cakes aren’t cheap, especially if you buy the really nice, glossy ones from hotels. For example, the Yule logs pictured here, from Mandarin Orchard, cost about $80 per 1kg log cake.

Of course, there are reasons why we’re willing to pay so much for log cakes. One, they’re like Swiss rolls on steroids, what’s not to love? Two, your next health screening is many months away. And finally, [insert some excuse about Christmas traditions].

Before you make your purchase, check if you can use your favourite credit card to save you some cash. We present the best Christmas log cake promotions in Singapore.

UOBlog cake promotions — Christmas 2020

Don’t have a UOB credit card yet? Find one here.

PHOTO: MoneySmart

OCBC log cake promotions — Christmas 2020

Don’t have an OCBC credit card? Find one through MoneySmart.

PHOTO: MoneySmart

Citibank log cake promotions — Christmas 2020

Don’t have a Citibank credit card? Sign up via MoneySmart and get freebies.

PHOTO: MoneySmart

HSBC log cake promotions — Christmas 2020

Want an HSBC credit card? Apply for one here.

PHOTO: MoneySmart

DBS/POSBlog cake promotions — Christmas 2020

Don’t have a DBS/POSB credit card? Find one here.

PHOTO: MoneySmart

ALSO READ: Christmas turkeys in Singapore for under $120

This article was first published in MoneySmart.