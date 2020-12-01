The best Christmas log cake promotions in Singapore (2020)

Spoiler alert: Christmas log cakes aren’t cheap, especially if you buy the really nice, glossy ones from hotels. For example, the Yule logs pictured here, from Mandarin Orchard, cost about $80 per 1kg log cake.
Of course, there are reasons why we’re willing to pay so much for log cakes. One, they’re like Swiss rolls on steroids, what’s not to love? Two, your next health screening is many months away. And finally, [insert some excuse about Christmas traditions].
Before you make your purchase, check if you can use your favourite credit card to save you some cash. We present the best Christmas log cake promotions in Singapore.
UOBlog cake promotions — Christmas 2020
OCBC log cake promotions — Christmas 2020
|Hotel / restaurant
|Promotion
|Fairmont Singapore & Swissotel The Stamford – Cafe Noel
|8 per cent off
|The Fullerton Hotel Singapore – The Fullerton Cake Boutique
|15 per cent off
|Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel – Food Capital
|15 per cent off
|Grand Hyatt Singapore
|15 per cent off
|Hotel Fort Canning
|15 per cent off
|M Hotel Singapore – Cafe 2000
|15 per cent off
|Orchard Hotel Singapore – The Orchard Cafe
|15 per cent off
|Pan Pacific Singapore
|10 per cent off
|Peach Garden
|Extra 5 per cent off
|Raffles Hotel Singapore
|20 per cent off
|The Regent Singapore – Dolcetto by Basilico
|10 per cent off
|Resorts World Sentosa
|10 per cent off
|The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore – Colony Bakery
|15 per cent off
|Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
|20 per cent to 25 per cent off
|Swensen’s
|5 per cent to 10 per cent off
Citibank log cake promotions — Christmas 2020
HSBC log cake promotions — Christmas 2020
|Hotel / restaurant
|Promotion
|Conrad Centennial Singapore
|10 per cent off
|Crowne Plaza Changi Airport – Lobby Lounge
|25 per cent off
|Fairmont Singapore & Swissotel The Stamford – Cafe Noel
|5 per cent off
|The Fullerton Hotel Singapore – The Fullerton Cake Boutique
|15 per cent off
|Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium
|25 per cent off
|InterContinental Singapore
|10 per cent off
|Mandarin Oriental Singapore
|15 per cent off
|Pan Pacific Singapore
|10 per cent off
|Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay
|15 per cent to 25 per cent off
|Raffles Hotel Singapore
|20 per cent off
|The Regent Singapore – Dolcetto by Basilico
|10 per cent off
|The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore – Colony Bakery
|15 per cent off
|Sheraton Towers Singapore – The Dining Room
|15 per cent off
|Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
|20 per cent to 25 per cent off
|Sofitel Singapore City Centre
|10 per cent to 15 per cent off
|Swensen’s
|5 per cent to 10 per cent off
|York Hotel Singapore – White Rose Cafe
|20 per cent off
DBS/POSBlog cake promotions — Christmas 2020
|Hotel / restaurant
|Promotion
|The Fullerton Hotel Singapore – The Fullerton Cake Boutique
|15 per cent off
|Raffles Hotel Singapore
|20 per cent off
|The Regent Singapore – Dolcetto by Basilico
|10 per cent off
|Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
|20 per cent to 25 per cent off
