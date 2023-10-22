The best co-working spaces in Singapore for freelancers and startups

It seems like everyone and their team is in a co-working space these days, and for good reason. Singapore’s co-working scene is exploding with stylish options, each more well-armed with smart tools, lavish amenities, and lifestyle perks than the last.

Whether you’re a creative or tech-preneur, a freelancer or start-up, you can be sure of finding a conducive home away from home. So ditch the cafe-hopping or laptop-in-bed routine — these are the best co-working spaces in Singapore to be productive in style!

Spatial

In the vibrant world of Spatial, innovation meets serenity. This Singapore-based haven is a sanctuary for those in pursuit of productive, inspiring spaces. Conceived by university students who grappled with the chaotic confines of cafes and home workspaces, Spatial now offers a range of dynamic solutions.

Whether you’re a remote worker, a diligent student, or an educator seeking the perfect setting, you’ll discover individual desks, shared spaces, meeting rooms, and event venues — all generously equipped with essential amenities.

The cherry on top? Complimentary snacks, Wi-Fi, and an inviting ambiance, ensuring that you have everything you need for an interruption-free workspace. Some outlets are even open till 2am for night-owls!

Spatial has various locations throughout Singapore. Individual Desks & Shared Spaces start from S$3.50/hour, to S$28.50/12 hours (a day), while Meeting Rooms options start from S$18.90/hour to S$189/12 hours (a day).

Distrii

Distrii is redefining the smart workplace, and we’re all for it. Their in-house cloud-based system is your team’s one-stop tool for video conferencing, admin management, member networking, and meeting room booking — talk about convenience!

Besides their power-packed app, there’s plenty else to love about this sleek space. The in-house dining options include coffee spots, bento sets and burger bar Hans Im Glück. Their spacious venues are also always happening with fun events.

Distrii Singapore is located at Republic Plaza, Level 6, 9 Raffles Place, Singapore 048619, p. +65 6932 5288. Hotdesk options start from S$400/month, while private office options start from S$600/month.

The Hive

Easily one of Asia Pacific’s leading flexible workspace network, The Hive offers 23 co-working spaces in seven countries. In Singapore, it has four outlets catering to diverse needs. The Hive Carpenter provides city centre co-working with various office sizes, hotdesking, meeting rooms, and a rooftop café with Marina Bay views.

The Hive Lavender is designed for creative professionals, offering photography studios, design workshops, hotdesking, and private offices in a naturally lit space. The Hive Tanjong Pagar offers CBD convenience with stunning ocean and city views.

While, The Hive North Bridge Road provides panoramic skyline views, a rooftop café, event calendar, and well-lit workspaces with custom-made wood furniture. Membership at the Hive Singapore gives you a free ‘passport’ to its sister hubs in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei, Vietnam, Japan, and even Australia — handy if you’re a regional jetseter.

The Hive has various locations throughout Singapore. Rate varies with location.

The Great Room

The Great Room touts itself as Asia’s first hospitality-inspired co-working space, and we really have to agree. Their jaw-dropping workspaces might remind you of a chic hotel lobby, each graced with luxurious timbre desks, brass finishings, and rich leather sofas that you just want to sink into.

Start your day right with complimentary brekkies and fresh-brewed cuppas all week, along with re-occurring special sessions and events. And what’s this we heard about a turn down cart with warm cookies and hot chocolate at night?

The Great Room has various locations throughout Singapore. Day Passes start from S$70, Hotdesk options start from S$750/month, while private office options start from S$1500/month.

Gather Cowork

Plush, pet-friendly, and pretty in pink, Gather Cowork is for those seeking wellness in the workplace. You won’t find cramped hotdesks here — its three-storey space houses an elegant range of furnished offices and bespoke suites, offering privacy for teams of up to 40. Membership comes with a whole array of lifestyle perks, thanks to Gather’s tie-ups with trendy dining and fitness spots along Robertson Quay.

Gather Cowork is located at 22 Martin Rd, #03-01, Singapore 239058, p. +65 6736 7222. Fixed desks options start from S$750/month, while private office options start from S$900/month.

The Working Capitol

A sprawling shophouse space along the trendy Keong Saik Road, The Working Capitol is an oasis of calm light and conducive work nooks. Handy amenities include ample storage cabinets, private phone booths, and shower facilities.

With its prime location, you’ll have no end of lunch and nightlife options to choose from — and for some team fun, there’s always in-house coffee spots and activities to partake in. The Working Capitol also has locations in Club Street, and Telok Ayer.

The Working Capitol has various locations throughout Singapore. Rate varies with location. There is a current $198++ Workspot promotion. For more information email sales@theworkingcapitol or drop a message to +65 8730 2888.

WeWork

When you join WeWork, you tap into a global network of workspaces that extends far beyond its (already numerous) Singapore branches.

It’s pretty handy to be able to work anywhere you go, even more so when each office is like a home away from home with free micro-roast coffee and fruit water, collaboration-friendly layouts, and exciting professional and social events. Their goal is to humanise the concept of work, and we’d say they’re doing a good job.

WeWork has various locations throughout Singapore. Rate varies with location.

Crane

Set along the bustling Arab Street, as well as Joo Chiat, Claymore Connect and more, Crane’s shophouse turns from a relaxed workspace by day to social club in the evenings.

While you’re here, grab a cuppa at Cantina, or shop from local businesses and creators, offering a range of products and services. Whilst the social hub also hosts a range of activities and programs like breathing workshops, bottomless brunches and pet’s weekends.

Crane has various locations throughout Singapore. Membership starts from S$129/month, while day passes go for S$20/day.

Co.

Co. is a community-driven organization situated in Duxton, Singapore, dedicated to creating a collaborative and transformative environment for innovators, creators, and experience seekers.

Set in a shophouse, they offer personalised workspaces in a comfortable, inviting, and chic setting surrounded by lush greenery as well as adequate storage. Besides the dedicated workspaces, they curate dynamic programs and events to foster a like-minded community through shared experiences in culture, wellbeing, and social realms.

Co. is located at 99 Duxton Road, 2F, Singapore 089543, +65 6950 2730. Co-working Plans start from S$45 for day passes, and $350/month, while private office options are variable.

Spaces

Spaces offers inspiring workspaces worldwide for businesses of any size. They provide various options, including private offices with flexible contracts, co-working memberships with global access, dedicated desks in shared workspaces, and virtual offices with business services.

Additionally, you can also book meeting rooms on-demand. To foster a vibrant community, they also offer an international network of mobile workspaces and a full calendar of business events, speakers, and networking opportunities to enrich your work-life experience.

Spaces has various locations throughout Singapore. Rate varies with location.

Bayspace by By The Bay

Bayspace is a cutting-edge co-working place by By The Bay, offering flexible options, situated in the convenient Marina Bay Financial Centre. Here, By The Bay reimagines the ordinary workspace to cater to diverse tenant needs, providing options like Office Suites, Project Rooms, Club Memberships, Virtual Office/Hotdesking, and Day/Week Passes.

They also offer Meeting Rooms and Event Spaces for various purposes, along with exclusive retail and dining deals and fitness workshops targeting both mental and physical health. You can also access every deal, in-store promotion, event and activity at your fingertips when you download their mobile app.

Bayspace by By The Bay is located at all three towers of Marina Bay Financial Centre, p.+65 6654 1388. Club membership options start from S$400/month, while office suite options start from S$1500/pax.

This article was first published in City Nomads.