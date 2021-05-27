Best customised interior car lighting and auto styling services in Singapore

Fancy some interior ambient lighting for your car? When it comes to interior car lighting, there's no 'one size fits all' formula. What might seem cool to an individual might come off as 'ah beng' to another.

That's why you need workshops that can listen and deliver what you want with precision and efficiency.

Here are our recommendations!

1. SgGarage Edwin

Both of its garages offer the most affordable, top-notch car air conditioning service in Singapore.

PHOTO: Motor Directory

SgGarage Edwin has two outlets conveniently located in the heartlands (Yishun and Ang Mo Kio). It offers various services such as LED styling, car wrapping, air-con repair and servicing, soundproofing, solar film, car accessories and audio system enhancement, car servicing and accident claims.



Visit the Yishun garage if you want to spice up your car aesthetics or if you're looking for lighting services. It has a team of highly skilled technicians that can light up areas like your door handle, door edges, dashboard, legroom, inner roof, wheel arc and more!



On the other hand, if you are looking for general repairs or service, the Ang Mo Kio garage would better serve you.



Send an SMS 1-2 days in advance to book an appointment.



Opening hours: 12.00pm - 8.00pm (Thur - Tue) Closed on Wed

Address: 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1 #01-19 Northpoint Bizhub, Singapore (768159)

Contact number: 9785 6612

2. E-Rev Motor Sports Pte Ltd

Many positive reviews about its service oriented and friendly staff and a well-stocked inventory of car accessories.

PHOTO: Motor Directory

E-Rev Motor Sports Pte Ltd is a garage that offers a whole lot more than just car maintenance. It has more than a thousand items listed in the Marketplace, which comprises an extensive list of car accessories such as light bulbs, assorted LED lighting, audio system, GPS gadgets, and performance gauges.



With its meticulous quality assurance crew doing stringent checks, getting quality products fitted to your ride will never be a problem. Its lighting services include custom LED styling for car door panels, legroom, bumper, headlight, rear boot to offering lighting products like LED scuff plate and LED rear bumper reflector lamp.



Opening hours: 10.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sat) Closed on Sun & PHs

Address: 71 Woodlands Avenue 10 #01-10/11 Woodlands Industrial Xchange, Singapore (737743)

Contact number: 9794 6477 / 6786 6016

3. Han Revolution

Visiting Han Revolution on the weekends is easy with its long operating hours during the weekends.

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Han Revolution has a reputation for delivering quality products, services and workmanship at an affordable rate. It offers services that range from basic servicing, performance enhancement with a wide array of car parts and accessories for sale.



The custom full interior lighting service here is unique. The team uses electroluminescence (EL) light which produces just the right amount of brightness to create a beautiful atmosphere without affecting the driving concentration level. Opt for the logo shadow projector lights if you want to take your car door lighting to the next level with customised prints.

Besides car lighting solutions, Han Revolution is also an award-winning sound specialist in Singapore. It carries an extensive list of audio products from notable brands like Micro Precision, Ground Zero Audio, Hertz and more!



Opening hours: 11.00am - 9.00pm (Mon - Sun)

Address: 7030 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 #01-02 Northstar, Singapore (569880)

Contact number: 8298 2360

4. SingTrade Marketing (Sin Ming)

It offers popular audio systems such as Pioneer, Ground Zero, German Maestro, Rockford Fostgate, EB Acoustic, etc

PHOTO: Motor Directory

With over 15 years of experience, SingTrade Marketing (Sin Ming) is a highly recommended car accessories workshop that houses a team of specialists that offer LED lightings, audio systems, soundproofing, car camera systems, and alarm systems car air-conditioning services.



Its lighting services include customised fibre-optic interior lighting, welcome light shadow projector, LED scuff plates, daytime running lights and LED legroom lighting.



Consider its auto electric tailgate system, which features a soft close function. It is a convenient system to opt for if you access your vehicle's cargo area frequently and has a lot of positive reviews from customers.



Opening hours: 10.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sun)

Address: 160 Sin Ming Drive #08-02 Sin Ming AutoCity, Singapore (575722)

Contact number: 9232 5621 / 6266 171

5. Infinity Projects

The firm offers a wide range of products and services - from custom lightings and body kits to in-car entertainment and performance enhancements.

PHOTO: Motor Directory

If you're on a budget but want quality service, visit Infinity Projects.



When you 'zhng' car interior or exterior with lights here, you'll have to fight the temptation to install its solar films and audio speakers from notable brands like Audison, Hertz, Pioneer, Alpine, Soundstream, Connection, MTX and Clarion. Infinity Projects also offer bodykits with designs inspired by leading brands like Brabus, Hamann, Rieger and AC Sch, AC.



Suppose you're new to car modification or enhancements and want to know what's going on. In that case, the professional team at Infinity Projects will be more than happy to give you a simple-to-understand commentary while working on your car.



Expect nothing but ultimate customer satisfaction.



Opening hours: 10.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sat) Sun by Appt Only

Address: 1 Bukit Batok Crescent #04-01 WCEGA Plaza, Singapore (658064)

Contact number: 9765 8093 / 9674 0039

6. Eclipse Auto Pte Ltd

Finding a suitable accessory that fits your car is a guarantee with the colossal range of auto accessories.

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Eclipse Auto Pte Ltd is a well-equipped auto accessory shop in Singapore that offers a huge assortment of aftermarket products like LED lighting, in-car entertainment, dash cameras, audio systems, window tinting and more!



Eclipse Auto can also pimp up your ride with lights - projector light for car doors, optic lighting for the cabin, LED lighting for car legroom, door, undercarriage, reverse light and signal lights. Just point to where you need a light and it will try its best to accommodate.



Opening hours: 10.00am - 10.00pm (Mon - Fri) 10:00am - 9:00pm (Sat)

Address: 155 Kaki Bukit Avenue 1 #01-00 Shun Li Industrial Park, Singapore (416012)

Contact number: 9237 6217 / 6844 2814

7. Nightzconcepts

From recommending simple car lighting solutions that exude elegance to grander 'Chingay parade' scale projects, it can tackle anything.

PHOTO: Motor Directory

When it comes to customised car lighting, Nightzconcepts never fails to amaze its customers with its broad range of mind-blowing custom lighting services.



It even has attained some sort of 'legendary' status among petrol heads. It can install lights in your car at places you wouldn't think of - car windows, inner ceiling, wind deflectors, gear panels, dashboards, scuff plates, car emblems, car mats, car seats and more!

Alternatively, check out its car wrapping services if you want your car to stand out even further. You can choose from a colourful selection of beautiful vinyl wraps!



Opening hours: 11.00am - 8.00pm (Mon - Sat) Closed on Sun & PHs

Address: 50 Serangoon North Avenue 4 #02-18 First Centre, Singapore (555856)

Contact number: 9003 5540 / 6483 4838

This article was first published in sgCarMart.