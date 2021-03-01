Best daycation packages in Singapore 2021

Best hotel daycation packages in Singapore 2021

Hotel Daycation Price Package Fairmont Singapore From $145++ Monday to Thursday, 8am to 7pm (11-hour day use)

Day use of a Fairmont Room for 2 adults and 2 children

$75 nett dining credits

Access to swimming pools and fitness centre

Valid till June 30, 2021 Four Seasons Hotel Singapore From $168++ Sunday to Thursday, 7am to 7pm (12-hour day use)

Up to 2 pax

Access to swimming pool, tennis court and fitness centre

Valid till June 30, 2021 Fullerton Hotel Singapore From $200 nett 7am to 11pm (any 12-hour day use)

Up to 3 adults, or 2 adults and 2 children

$50 nett food and beverage credit

Access to gym and swimming pool

20 per cent off spa treatments at The Fullerton Spa for in-house guests (subject to availability, advance reservations required prior to arrival)

Till 31 March 2021 Mandarin Orchard 9-hr package from $108++ 12-hr package from $138++ Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm or 7am to 7pm (9 or 12-hour day use)

Up to 2 pax

30 per cent off In-room Dining menu

Access to gym and swimming pool

Inclusive refreshment such as cake and coffee/tea for two persons or Mandarin chicken rice set for two Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa Lounge & Unwind S$60++ (Top up S$118++ for day use room) From S$158++ Mondays to Thursdays, 11am to 7pm (8-hour day use)

$40 F&B credits

Access to swimming pool and gym

Daily, 9.30am to 5pm (7.5-hour day use)

Up to 5 pax

Option of S$40++ worth of F&B credits or access to pool and gym Pan Pacific Singapore Work from Living Room at AtriumS$38++ per person Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 6:00pm

Individual workstation at the Living Room, Atrium

$15 dining credit with a minimum spend of $30 at Pacific Marketplace

Additional 20 per cent savings for dine-in at Atrium or Pacific Marketplace

Complimentary coffee and tea all day

Single exit car park coupon

Printing and courier service Complimentary Internet access PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay Working at the Lounge From $40++ per person Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 2:00pm or 9:00am to 7:00pm

Individual workstation at the Atrium Lounge

$20 dining credit (Half Day Package) or $30 dining credit (Full Day Package) for redemption at Peach Blossoms, Peppermint and Atrium Lounge.

Free-flow coffee, tea, chilled juices and soft drinks Hotel G Singapore Hustle & Grind Package from $90++, weekdays from 7am to 7pm per person Private guestroom

Complimentary usage of high-speed internet

Set lunch from Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar

2 glasses of house pour wine from Ginett

Coffee, tea, soft drinks and juices throughout the day, with morning & afternoon snacks

A complimentary parking coupon

15per cent off dining at Ginett and 25 Degrees

Overnight stay for 2 persons at an additional $50++ (including breakfast)

1. Fairmont Singapore

Fairmont is a luxurious business hotel that’s conveniently located next to the Raffles City and City Hall MRT station.

The hotel’s daycation package starts from $145++ and offers up to 11 hours of room stay with free Wi-Fi and complimentary Nespresso coffee and TWG tea and access to the outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre and spa facilities like the jacuzzi, steam room, and sauna.

What sets Fairmont’s daycation deal apart from the rest is the generous terms that allow up to 4 guests (usually limited to 2 pax) per room and $75 dining credits.

It’s a perfect deal for those who wish to spend a day with their family or friends.

The offer is valid till June 30, 2021.

2. Four Seasons Hotel

The 5-star hotel, known for its exceptional quality and distinctive service is offering a Daycation Escape from $168++.

Guests can check-in as early as 7 am to enjoy the hotel room and amenities for up to 12 hours. Besides access to the swimming pool and fitness centre, daycation guests can also make use of the tennis court on the premises.

This daycation deal presents a rare opportunity to experience the exclusive hotel at a fraction of the usual room rate (usually from $340++ per night).

However, unlike other hotels, Four Seasons does not offer discounts or dining credits as part of its daycation package, hence making it less attractive for those who are price sensitive.

The offer is valid till June 30, 2021.

3. Fullerton Hotel

Daycations at Fullerton Hotel offer a chance to spend a memorable day in a heritage building that was built as far back as 1928.

The package starts at a pricier range of $200 to $250, and daycationers can get a chance to enjoy a nostalgic walk around the hotel and spend the rest of the 12 hours enjoying hotel amenities or day-use hotel room for a work-from-hotel experience.

There’s also an option to enjoy Straits Club benefits that come with a Chandon breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails and canapes with an additional fee of $70 to $130++ (per person per day).

While Fullerton’s daycation package is amongst the highest on our list, it also presents more perks such as additional 20per cent off spa treatments, $50 dining credit and an option to accommodate 4 guests per room.

The offer is valid till March 31, 2021.

3. Mandarin Orchard

Mandarin Orchard is an award-winning hotel on Orchard Road that makes for an ideal base to explore the shopping and entertainment district. The daycation package will most likely strike a chord with those who prefer to shop, eat, and spend time in the heart of the city.

Mandarin Orchard’s daycation package is one of the most affordable on our list. There’s an option for a 9-hour package from $108++ and a 12-hour package from $138++ with an additional 30per cent off in-room dining.

On top of the regular use of hotel rooms and amenities, Mandarin Orchard offers a slightly more personal touch with in-room refreshments such as cake and coffee/tea for 2 persons or Mandarin chicken rice set for 2 for those who book a hotel suite.

4. Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa Magnifique Escapade is designed with a variety of options to cater to individuals and families who love to spend a day in a beach resort.

Besides a standard daycation package that starts from $158 ++, there’s also a Lounge & Unwind deal, priced at $60++ for those who do not require a day-use room.

For daycationers who desire a day away from the buzzing city, Sofitel offers a great escapade and peace of mind that no city hotels can compare.

It’s especially attractive if the intention is to come with a large group because the day-use room can accommodate up to 5 pax.

However, the package is relatively pricey when compared to other hotels that offer more perks and longer day-use hours.

5. Pan Pacific Singapore

Elevate your usual work-from-home with a work-from-hotel experience. At Pan Pacific Singapore, you will receive your very own workstation in their spacious Living Room.

Perks of this daycation offer includes all-day coffee and tea service, complimentary parking, dining credits, Wi-Fi, and other privileges such as usage of hotel facilities.

In addition, the hotel is within easy walking distance to the city’s most iconic sights, from the busy shopping district of Orchard Road to the peaceful Botanic Gardens.

Above all, Pan Pacific Singapore redefines the meaning of remote working by offering just the contemporary comforts you need to make your out-of-office experience both productive and enjoyable.

6. PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay

Located at the heart of the Central Business District, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay is within walking distance to several banks, offices, and restaurants.

What’s most unique about PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, is its “garden-in-a-hotel” interiors, easily making it the best option for outdoor lovers seeking a productive daycation to work remotely.

Fact: An Exeter University study found that people are in fact more productive when working in a ‘green’ office.

Working in a green environment boosts engagement and concentration levels. For example, the performance of people working in ‘green’ environment increases on average by double, compared to those who work in conventional work environments.

In addition, a recent study from Harvard also found that design not only plays a huge role in our professional life but can also have an impact on our well-being when we get home as well.

Working with the backdrop of lush greenery in their Atrium Lounge can not only offer you a refreshing remote working experience, but you’ll also enjoy up to $30 in dining credits with free flow of coffee, tea, chilled juices, and soft drinks.

7. Hotel G Singapore

Hotel G is a quintessential Lifestyle hotel that’s designed to provide guests with a calming and relaxing experience, where you can get away from the distractions of being at home.

Their Hustle & Grind package lets you work (or relax, if you desire me-time) in a stylish, calm, and socially distanced space along with many perks. With this package, you’ll enjoy a set lunch from Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar and two glasses of house pour wine from Ginnett.

While the rooms are available for only one person, you can easily upgrade to an overnight stay for two at an additional $50++.

The most worth-it daycation in Singapore 2021

If you’re looking for a weekend getaway, our top picks based on best value and experience have to go to Fairmont Hotel, Four Season Hotel, and Mandarin Orchard.

For a specially curated work from hotel experience, our top choice is Pan Pacific Hotel, with rates as low as $38++ per person.

If your preference is to work or relax surrounded by greenery, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay may be the best choice for you.

Both Fairmont and Mandarin offer value-for-money packages that allow daycationers to get more out of their budget. Fairmont’s generous $75 dining credits and 4-person day-use room capacity are especially enticing because they allow more people to enjoy the stay but at a lower cost.

It’s a great choice for those who want to spend a day with their families.

On the other hand, Mandarin Orchard not only tops the list with the most affordable deal but its dedication to providing little treats such as in-room refreshments and meals are services that are worthy of a thumbs up.

While Four Season may not offer the best price deal, daycationers will be assured of quality services in an exclusive environment. Primarily, this will appeal to those who have a bit more budget and desire a more sophisticated experience.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.