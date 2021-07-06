Best eye beauty gadgets for puffy, tired eyes

What do Gemma Chan, Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba have in common? All three women are fans of eye beauty gadgets. From soothing tired eyes to helping to reduce pesky under-eye puffiness and dark circles, eye beauty tools have found a precious spot on these celebs’ beauty shelves.

In fact, Gemma coined the term “eyebrator” because her Foreo Iris Illuminating Eye Massager reminds her of a vibrator – what a great way to describe an eye device that comes with micro-vibrations. The actress also admits to using it nearly everywhere she goes, from the back of the car to waiting at the airport.

So the next question is: Should you invest in a beauty tool for your delicate eye area? After all, if it’s good for these celebrities, it should be good for you too, right?

There’s definitely no harm in it. After all, the eye area is one of the most hardworking on our faces, and is subject to a lot of “wear and tear” on a daily basis.

The eye area doesn’t have as many oil glands and collagen as the rest of the face, which makes it more susceptible to dryness, sagging, fine lines and wrinkles. In addition, we blink our eyes about 10,000 times a day, on average, so it’s no surprise that the eye area is often one of the first places to show signs of ageing.

To start giving overworked eyes some TLC, check out these eye beauty gadgets that not only help your gels, serums and creams get absorbed better, but also work on reducing puffiness and dark circles, for a brighter-eyed and more youthful look.

1. Osim uGlow Eye, $129

PHOTO: Osim

A soothing eye massager that promises to target major eye concerns like puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles, and dark undereye circles. It uses a sonic vibration technology that delivers 8,000 pulses per minute, simulating eye-tapping motions to enhance the absorption of your eye cream.

Most importantly, it comes with three different intensity levels, allowing you to tailor the intensity to your liking. The LED light therapy combined with the adjustable warming function soothes the delicate eye area while combating dark circles, lines and wrinkles and unsightly eyebags, leaving eyes brighter and more youthful looking.

Available at Sg.Osim.com and official Osim stores on Shopee.sg and Lazada.sg

2. Bio-Essence Bio-Age’Luxe Pro-Intensive Eye+ Therapy, $59.90

PHOTO: Watsons

A eye care kit to help you achieve a smoother, more youthful-looking eye area, it comes with the Bio-Age’Luxe Pro-Intensive Eye Serum and Duo-LED Eye Optimizer. The eye serum contains retinoid-A to boost skin’s renewal, promote elastin production to smooth out fine lines.

The eye optimiser, on the hand, boasts blue and red LED along with sonic vibration technology – up to 18,000 times per minute. When paired together, the gentle micro-massaging effect not only improves the absorption of the eye serum for faster results – the promise is a reduction in eye bags in just eight days, but also helps relieve fatigue to soothe the delicate eye area.

Available at Watsons and Guardian

3. Porcelain RevitalEyes Concentrate, $135

PHOTO: Porcelain Skin

A two-in-one eye care that incorporates an eye gel and in-built eye massager in a singular packaging.

With its blend of active ingredients like matrixyl, biophytex, revitalin, beautifeye and niacinamide, the eye gel boasts seven-in-one benefits that strengthens the delicate eye area while erasing signs of ageing such as lines, wrinkles, sagging, dark circles and puffiness.

The massager component delivers 3,000 high-frequency micro-vibrations every minute to promote cellular metabolism and product absorption while improving micro-circulation to get you bright-eyed. Best bit? You can even use the eye gel on its own – just make sure your fingers are not touching the metal section, which makes this suitable for pregnant and/or breastfeeding mums.

Available at Porcelain spas and Porcelainskin.com

ALSO READ: Best eye creams to rejuvenate tired eyes as you work from home

4. Est.Lab New & Improved OptimaLift A+ Intelligent Eye Revitaliser Tri-Action Massager 2.0, $106

PHOTO: Est.Lab

A truly customisable device, the upgraded massager not only features a sonic vibration function with three different intensities – low (9,000 micro-vibrations), medium (10,000 micro-vibrations) and high (up to 11,000 micro-vibrations), it also comes with a therapeutic hot compress that offers a total of nine different heat settings, between 37 to 45 deg C, so you can make your eye treatment uniquely yours.

Combined with a red LED light therapy, the eye massager soothes and comforts tired eyes, promotes micro-circulation and boosts collagen production to reduce the signs of ageing at the same time.

Available at Estetica outlets and EstLab.shop

5. Nurse Jamie Eyeonix Eye Massaging Beauty Tool, US$65.75 (S$88.33)

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

Utilising high-frequency vibrations, it revitalises the eye area while reducing puffiness and dark circles at the same time. Plus, it also stimulates collagen production to strengthen the skin and keep signs of ageing away.

And there’s no need to fiddle with buttons, because it comes with an Intelligent Touch Sensor that gets to work immediately when the device is placed on the skin.

Available exclusively at Net-A-Porter.com

ALSO READ: A complete guide to caring for your eyes from lashes to dark circles

6. Skin Inc Optimiser Voyage Tri-Light Glasses for Bright Eyes, $298

PHOTO: Iloveskininc

While this doesn’t come with sonic vibration technology, it uses NASA-inspired LED light therapy to help address different eye concerns.

Red LED light alleviates signs of ageing like lines and wrinkles, yellow LED light brightens and reduces dark eye circles, and orange LED light erases puffiness and signs of fatigue, as well as keeps the delicate eye area looking youthful.

But what we like best is that it’s hands-free. You literally wear it as you would a pair of glasses, and let the LED therapy do the work. It’s comfortable, fuss-free and perfect for busy women.

Available at Skin Inc concept stores, Iloveskininc.com.sg, Sephora stores and Sephora.sg

7. Foreo Iris Illuminating Eye Massager, $219

PHOTO: Tangs

Designed to relieve tired eyes thanks to its soothing T-sonic technology. It comes with two modes – Pure to replicate a gentle manual massage, and Spa that combines tapping and pulses that recreate the strokes of a professional treatment in the comfort of your own home.

The delicate pulses promise to help reduce puffiness, dark circles and fine lines, while boosting the absorption of your favourite eye creams. More importantly, the silicone device is hypoallergenic – safe for the delicate eye area, and easy to clean, which keeps bacteria build-up at bay.

Comes in three shades – magenta, mint and petal pink.

Available at TANGS at Tang Plaza, Tangs.com.sg, Sephora stores and Sephora.sg

ALSO READ: How to get rid of dark eye circles

This article was first published in Her World Online.