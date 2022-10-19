Best Halloween events in Singapore: Spooky things to spice up your 2022

It’s officially the season of Hallows’ Eve, and while the special day itself unfortunately falls on a Monday, there’s no lack of things to do in the days leading up to it – so you can go all out. Relive childhood nightmares, reenact your favourite paranormal investigation shows, or dress in black for a black-out. Either way, it’s a party.

Halloween events

Indulge in some organs

Nothing screams horror quite like an echoing organ score. Get into the mood with the Halloween special by Singapore Symphony Orchestra at the historic (haunted?) Victoria Concert Hall. Featuring Loraine Muthiah working her magic on the keys through pieces by Bach, Vierne, and Mulet, it’s a nice change of pace from the raving parties and bombastic movies.

VCHpresents Organ: Halloween Night runs Oct 29 to 30, 2022, at Victoria Concert Hall, 11 Empress Pl, #01-02, Singapore 179558, p. +65 6602 4200. Tickets are priced at $5, available online.

Join in on some paranormal activities

Whether you get deeply invested in paranormal investigations or just put them on for a laugh, this is your chance to take part in a bone-chilling adventure yourself.

Wander through the World War II battlegrounds of Bukit Chandu with Noel Boyd, Founder of Ghost Files Singapore, and have a go at conducting Electronic Voice Phenomena (EVP) sessions for the complete experience. Creep yourself out and hit your 10k step-count, all in one night!

2022 Halloween Ghost Walk will runs till Oct 29, 2022, starting at Pepys Road, Singapore 118458. Tickets available online.

A chilly night in Singapore

Maybe it’s the traumatic history, or maybe just the childhood memories, but nothing hits quite as hard as local scary stories and cryptids. If you’re not terribly fond of sleep, you can live out your childhood nightmares with Singapore’s First Momok Drive Thru, featuring beloved (or hated) local ghosts and monsters.

Feel the suspense build as you inch through the path, and get ready to be surrounded by Potianaks, Pocongs, and The Japanese Soldier, all clamoring to get you! …It’s fun.

Singapore`s First Momok Drive Thru runs Oct 27 to 31, 2022, at Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road Singapore, 199589. Tickets available online at $45.06 per adult and $25.17 per child.

Halloween parties

The full Halloween experience

So much to do, so little time… Torn between trying some new Halloween-themes cocktails, festive eats, or going all out in the club? Well, 1-Group’s got everything sorted out for you.

Between a squid-ink Witches Hair Pasta ($23++) from Bee’s Knees, the triple threat of Hades x Poseidon x Zeus Cocktails ($45++ for three) at Zorba The Greek Taverna, and the “BEAUTIFUL CREATURES” parties at Yin Bar and Yang Club, you’re spoiled for choice.

The Cauldron runs from Oct 28 to 31, 2022, across various venues. For more information, click here.

Scare the sadness out

Still reeling from your ex? It’s time to block their number and go for cries of a different kind. THIS IS HEARTBREAK brings you their Halloween party with break-up tracks ranging from emo My Chemical Romance songs to Dua Lipa tunes about moving on, with a special guest DJ set by Musical Trio BRB.

Get dressed in your spookiest outfit (but keep the running mascara on) for a free beer. You might not be able to drown your ex, but you can drown out the memories this night.

THIS IS HEARTBREAK (Halloween Edition) runs 10pm to 2.30am on Oct 23, 2022, at Projector X: Riverside, Riverside Point #04-13, 30 Merchant Road 058282. Tickets available via DM on Instagram.

Get your freak on

CÉ LA VI’s collaborating with legendary London club Cirque Le Soir to bring you a night of spectacular shows this Halloween.

Cast conventionality to the winds and embrace your peculiar side with their ‘The Weird & Wonderful Weekend’ theme, with adrenaline-pumping acts including fire-eating and contortion made to wow and to display the beauty of the unusual. Not to mention the heavy beats by CÉ LA VI’s resident DJs.

HALLOWEEN’ 22 x CIRQUE LE SOIR runs 10pm to 4am on Oct 29, 2022, at CÉ LA VI, Marina Bay Sands, 1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, Tower 3, 018971, p. +65 6508 2188. Tickets available online.

A thoroughly intoxicated night

One’s for the hardcore partiers, Singapore Pub Crawl is leading you on a memorable night you won’t remember with a tour to three different Halloween-themed bars with exclusive drink deals, and then taking you to a nightclub to truly end off with a bang.

Put on your Sunday Worst and meet some fellow party monsters, and enjoy a free shot at each venue! Did we mention there’s a party bus?

Halloween Pub Crawl 2022 runs Oct 28 to 29, 2022, starting at Mogambo Bar & Restaurant, 3 Canton St, #01-01, Singapore 049745, p. +65 6438 9808. Tickets available online.

