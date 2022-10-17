Beware of clowns and ghouls: Sembawang estate welcomes Halloween with sinister outdoor decor

Residents in Sembawang ain't clowning around.

With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, they've pulled out all the stops to provide passers-by with as authentic an experience as possible.

Depending on your take on Halloween-themed events, a trip down Pakistan Road at night could either be a complete nightmare or extremely enjoyable.

For Facebook user Joyce Sim, it was the latter.

Last Saturday (Oct 15), she posted on the Singapore Hikers Facebook group about the "hair raising hike" she had around the estate.

Joyce described the walkabout as a "treat" but based on the photos attached, others might disagree with her on that.

If you aren't a big fan of circuses and clowns in particular, you may want to look away now. There are a number of clown installations that are not for the faint of heart.

Other spooky sights included signs which read "no one leaves" and "no trespassing, we're tired of hiding the bodies".

Severed body parts and beheaded puppets could be seen littered on the roadside as well.

Amidst the gore were also a number of kid-friendly Halloween decorations — from cobwebs to jack-o'-lanterns and smiley ghosts a la Casper the Friendly Ghost.

A number of netizens were keen on heading down to Sembawang too and requested specific location details from Joyce.

She complied and mentioned that entrance is via Durban Road. The Halloween decorations will be along Lagos Circle, Canada Road and Pakistan Road.

With many giving the Halloween decorations a thumbs up, one Facebook user was adamant that they'll be staying clear of such places.

"I will not like to visit these places. Your photos are [scary] enough," they commented.

Somehow when it comes to Halloween decorations, Sembawang doesn't disappoint.

In October 2021, a couple living in Sembawang spent weeks putting together a similar set-up along their HDB corridor.

