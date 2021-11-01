Spooky Sembawang: Do you dare to walk through this HDB corridor?

Spooky movie characters and 'bloodied knives' hanging by the corridor may not be to everyone's liking but that's what some residents at Canberra Street went for this Halloween.

A TikTok video of the HDB block's corridor, posted by Acip6661 on Oct 31, went viral with 167,000 views and over 500 comments.

The 29-second clip takes viewers on a quick walkthrough of the eerie-looking space, with hanging skulls and demon-like beings greeting them.

Down the corridor, two Sadakos from The Ring are lurking. One hides behind a wall while another watches on from a distance.

With her long black hair, ashen face and white robe, the sight will send chills down anyone's spine.

As reported by Zaobao, the elaborate Halloween set-up was done by a young couple, Aisha and Arif, who moved into the estate two years ago.

"We're horror fans and after speaking with our neighbours about the idea, everyone was very supportive," Aisha, 28, said. The couple added that they spent several weeks to work on the decoration.

Both Aisha and her 35-year-old husband also got in on the act. They dressed up as a plague doctor and Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th movie series respectively and distributed sweets to the kids.

Netizens, however, had other thoughts about the video.

Some said they were spooked by the decorations and one of them, who's a grab delivery rider, said he'd be uncomfortable if he encountered this sight at night.

Others went as far as to say that they might avoid returning home entirely if their corridor looked like what was in the video.

One netizen mentioned: "I already have asthma. Might end up joining Halloween as a ghost instead."

Others wondered why no complaints were made about the corridor.

Their sentiments were soon shot down, with others replying that even Sembawang MP Ong Ye Kung was supportive of the idea.

Every year, this group of residents in #Sembawang keeps the kampung spirit alive by getting together to celebrate... Posted by Ong Ye Kung on Friday, October 29, 2021

In a Facebook post on Oct 30, Ong said he was pleased to see residents keeping "the kampung spirit alive".

His post was well-received, with 4,600 shares and 772 comments.

Alongside his positive words were some scary photos of the corridor, so be warned.

