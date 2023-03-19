Best harbour-side restaurants and cafes in Sentosa Cove to eat and drink at

The ideal location for when you need a break from everyday life, Sentosa is our pick when leaving Singapore is not an option. And if you truly want to take things up a notch, what better way than to enjoy a boozy brunch or a harbour-side escapade at Sentosa Cove & Quayside Isle?

Settle in, here are the best restaurants and cafes to check out at the cove offering luxe settings, panoramic views and a plethora of gastronomic delights.

SKIRT Restaurant

PHOTO: Skirt Restaurant

If the warm luxurious aesthetics don’t do it for you, at SKIRT you’ll be sinking you teeth in meat cuts boasting unparalleled flavours, tenderness and quality. Steaks get the A-star treatment here, with blocks of pink Himalayan salt and 21-day aging to bring out bold and complex flavours.

All-time favourites include the fall-off-the-bone tender Slow-Braised Beef Ribs ($75), and Grazing Menu ($196 for two) with staples like Wood-Fired Bone Marrow that comes with pear compote, grilled sourdough, chives, and crumble. Cuts are fired using the likes of Mesquite wood-fire, charcoal, and almond wood.

SKIRT is located at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374, p. +65 6808 7278. Opens Sun-Thurs 6pm-11.30pm, Fri & Sat 6pm-12am.

Mykonos On The Bay

PHOTO: Mykonos On The Bay

Adorned in the iconic white and blue interior, Mykonos On The Bay is the idyllic respite from city life. To keep the appetites satisfied, opt for the Giaourtlou ($33) – think minced lamb on skewers, Greek yogurt, home-made pita bread, and cherry tomato salad.

Or go mama-mia for Kotopoulo Lemonato ($29), a tender grilled spring chicken along with honey baked veggies, preserved lemons, and Kalamata olives. For dessert, the crispy honey-bathed Baklava ($15.90) seals the deal with home-made ice-cream. Let’s be real, what screams ‘Greek living’ more than an nice meal right by the water?

Mykonos On The Bay is located at 31 Ocean Way, #01-10 Quayside Isle, Sentosa Cove, Singapore 098375, p. +65 6334 3818. Open Mon-Wed & Fri 12pm-3pm (lunch), Mon-Fri 6pm-10.30pm (dinner), Sat-Sun 12pm-10.30pm (all day dining). Closed for lunch on Thursdays.

Two Chefs Mexican Italian Bar

PHOTO: Two Chefs Mexican Italian Bar

Sunset views whilst indulging in lip-smacking Mexican & Italian delights? Count us in! Great for romantic dates, work get togethers, or an unwind session with family and friends, Two Chefs Bar is the place to be. With a recently revamped menu, dig into best-sellers like Two Chefs Platter ($34) loaded with buffalo wings, calamari, white bait, wedges and truffle fries, whilst the Chorizo & Salami Pizza ($26) is topped with mozzarella, Mexican chorizo, salami and fresh red chili. Cop the happy hours deals too, or look to the extensive drinks’ list featuring beers, fine wines, cocktails, and spirits.

Two Chefs Mexican Italian Bar is located at 31 Ocean Way #01-11, Quayside Isle, Sentosa Cove, Singapore 098375, p. +65 6268 8633. Opens Sun-Thu 12pm-11pm, Fri 12pm-1am, Sat 12pm-1am.

Miska Café

PHOTO: Miska Café

Another restaurant taking inspiration from the Mediterranean Basin, Miska Café is comfy spot offering gourmet food at pocket-friendly prices, sans pork or lard. Expect classics like The Original Hummus ($16) with pita bread, Norwegian Breakfast ($29), and Carbonara Pasta ($25) topped with parmesan cheese and sunny side-up egg.

You’ll also find some Asian fusion dishes like Lamb Kofta Wrap ($28), Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl ($29), and Bulgogi Steak Sandwich ($22). The prices are also pocket-friendly!

Miska Café is located at 31 Ocean Way, #01-07, Quayside Isle, Sentosa Cove, Singapore 098375, p. +65 63390903. Open daily 9.30am-8pm.

Gin Khao Bistro

PHOTO: Gin Khao Bistro

Among the few Asian dining spots along the Sentosa Cove stretch, Gin Khao Bistro offers authentic Thai cuisine. Whether you are sitting inside or al fresco, the laid back bistro wins over with its hospitality and ambiance.

On the menu are stars like Tom Yum Spam Fries ($11.80)., Pla Muek Tod (beer battered squids, $11.80) as well as Gai Yang Pattaya (Pattaya-style whole chicken leg grilled in Thai BBQ sauce, $14.80). As you take in the view, sip on ice cold Thai Milk Tea ($5.80) as you take in the view.

Gin Khao Bistro is located at 31 Ocean Way #01-12 Quayside Isle, Sentosa Cove, Singapore 098375, p. +65 6570 2208. Open Mon-Thu 12pm-3pm, 5.30pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-10.30pm, Sun 12pm-10pm.

Common Man Coffee Roasters & Drunken Farmer

PHOTO: Common Man Coffee Roasters & Drunken Farmer

A dual concept, this coffee spot transforms into a snazzy restaurant as dusk falls. During the day, delve in hearty breakfast and lunch picks like Umami Mushroom Avocado Toast (from $23) and Chilli Chicken ($32) with avocado salsa, crushed sweet potato, and harissa.

Wash it down with filter coffees, fresh juices, cocktails and wine. As 6pm hits, the space becomes Drunken Farmer, driven by an extensive list of natural wines, and sourdough creations like the classic Margherita Pizza ($20) and funky Four Cheese ($30).

Common Man Coffee Roasters & Drunken Farmer is located at 31 Ocean Way, #01-09, Quayside Isle, Sentosa Cove, Singapore 098375, p. +65 6877 4892. Open daily 7.30am-5pm, 6pm-10.30pm.

SolePomodoro Trattoria Pizzeria

PHOTO: SolePomodoro Trattoria Pizzeria

The experiences of Executive Chef and General Manager & Sommelier, Mauro Muroni and Gerri Sottile come together at SolePomodoro Trattoria Pizzeria. With a passion for authentic Italian food, the restaurant is ever-ready to whip out traditional recipes for Spaghetti Carbonara, Lasagna alla Bolognese, Spaghetti Frutti di Mare and Tiramisu.

But pizza is the real deal here – the restaurant also uses a fragrant dough that mixes together seven stone-ground flours, and is cold-matured for over 70 hours. The best part? All Sentosa Cove residents enjoy a 10per cent discount on food. Simply present your residents’ pass.

SolePomodoro Trattoria Pizzeria is located at 31 Ocean Way, #01-14 Quayside Isle, Sentosa Cove, Singapore 098375, p. +65 6339 4778. Open Mon-Tue, Thu-Fri 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am-10.30pm. Closed Wed.

Sabio by the Sea, Tapas Bar & Grill

PHOTO: Tapas Bar & Grill

Inspired by the original Sabio on Duxton Hill, the Spanish concept is brought seaside at Sabio by the Sea. The restaurant has built up quite the raving rapport with diners thanks to its Josper grilled meats and fish, as well as signature hot and cold tapas.

Must-trys include El Pulpo ($32) aka grilled octopus leg, Paella Negra with squid ink (from $32), Paella de Pescado (from $32) and the signature Sangrias ($14 for glass). You simply must get the Churros ($14) with a choice of house-made chocolate or caramel sauce to end on a sweet note.

Sabio by the Sea, Tapas Bar & Grill is located at 31 Ocean Way, #01-02, Quayside Isle, Sentosa Cove, Singapore 098375, p. +65 6690 7568. Open Mon-Thu 5pm-10.30pm, Fri 12pm-11pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am-11pm.

Singapore Chocolate

PHOTO: Singapore Chocolate

A list talking about aesthetic cafes in Sentosa Cove will not be complete without Singapore Chocolate. This spot has to be on your bucket list for when you just want a cuppa and some good treats.

Enjoy healthy creations including the Smoked Salmon & Avo Salad or the vegan Avocado Salad, while the tangy and spicy Thai Tuna Salad Croissant and Chocolate Banana Smoothie have also motivated us to head down as soon as possible. Sporting the tiffany blue accents, the spot isn’t too shabby to make it to your Instagram or TikTok feed either.

Singapore Chocolate is located at 31 Ocean Way #01-08, Quayside Isle, Sentosa Cove, Singapore 098375, p. +65 8028 2633. Open daily 7.30am-4pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.