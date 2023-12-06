Best New Year's Eve dining deals and promotions in Singapore

2024 is just around the corner and there is an abundance of New Year’s Eve dining deals and promotions in Singapore to let you welcome in the new year in style!

To make sure you will not miss out on all the fun, we have done all the research and rounded up the best New Year’s dining promos in Singapore to let you take your pick. Before you make your reservations, be sure you have the right dining credit card on hand to enjoy the most of your dining experience!

Altro Zafferano

The New Year’s Eve dining promotions at Altro Zafferano count as some of the most luxurious in Singapore this year. Not only can you expect an extravagant gala six-course dinner, but also a countdown party with breathtaking fireworks views and a live DJ who will spin your favourite tunes.

What’s for dinner? Boston lobster tail, turbot, scampi and sea urchin emulsion and succulent MBS 9+ Mayura wagyu beef tenderloin draped in luscious cocoa glaze, just to name a few.

Where: 10 Collyer Quay, Ocean Financial Centre, Level 43



When: Dec 31, 2023



Price: S$800

COMO Cuisine

Ring in the festivities at Como Dempsey with a five-course dinner menu of delicious creations for a joyous start to all the sparkles and festivities of New Year’s Eve. You will love the starters that comprise uni bruschetta, caviar noodles and grilled octopus.

For mains, you can select from the freshest miso cod with pickled ginger and spring onion salad or wagyu beef fillet with foie gras and spinach.

Where: Block 15 to 18 Dempsey Hill



When: Dec 31, 2023



Price: New Year’s Eve dinner menu at S$160

Level33

Why not welcome in the brand-new year at the world’s highest urban microbrewery? This year, Level33 is organising a glamorous masquerade ball with free-flow beverages and late-night snacks. The New Year’s Eve promos also include an extraordinary five-course dinner featuring creamy king crab, Japanese uni risotto and 48-Hour Westholme wagyu.

Where: 8 Marina Boulevard, Marina Bay Financial Centre, Tower 1, #33-01



When: Dec 31, 2023



Price: S$598

Racines, Sofitel Singapore City

Racines’ New Year’s Eve dining promotions in Singapore this year include two scrumptious yet affordable set menus that offer a taste of authentic French cuisine and refined local delights.

You can choose between a two-, three-, or four-course meal to suit your appetite. Expect to go on an unforgettable epicurean experience where you will be served with Hay-smoked Magret Duck Breast with Christmas Spice, Soy Baked Cod Fish with Seasonal Vegetables and delightful Chestnut Mousse.

Where: 9 Wallich Street



When: Dec 2, 2023 to Jan, 2024 (not inclusive of Dec 24–26, 2023)



Price:

Set lunch: S$39 for two-course and S$45 for three-course

Set dinner: S$65 for three-course and S$75 for four-course

Sky22 @ Courtyard by Marriott and Las Palmas Rooftop Bar

Courtyard by Marriott Singapore is where you will find one-stop New Year’s Eve dining and party deals. For starters, Sky 22 is where you will find a sumptuous New Year’s Eve dinner buffet spread suitable for all age groups.

If the night is still young after dinner, head to Las Palmas Rooftop Bar on the 33 level for free-flow booze and good vibes with a live DJ to welcome the new year with fireworks.

Where: 99 Irrawaddy Road



When: Dec 31, 2023



Price:

Sky22 - New Year’s Eve a la carte buffet dinner at S$98 for adult and S$49 for kids

Las Palmas — Celebration Package at S$188 (free-flow selected cocktails, prosecco, house-pour wines, beer juices and soft drinks) and Cabana Fiesta Package at S$488 for 2 persons, additional person at S$188 (One bottle Duval Champagne, two snacks, free flow of selected cocktails, prosecco, house-pour wines, beer, juices, and soft drinks

Smoke & Mirrors

Smoke & Mirrors, located on the rooftop of the National Gallery Singapore, is where you will be mesmerised by the panoramic views of Singapore’s skyline alongside with unique cocktails like Dawn of Romance, Kiss of Revival and Bridge of Glory.

As part of Singapore’s New Year’s Eve dining deals, Smoke & Mirrors will introduce an a la carte menu for two. The package comes with a free-flow of cocktails, champagne, wine and festive sharing platter Sun Seeker oysters, truffle fries, tacos and vegetable tempura.

Where: 1 St Andrew’s Road, National Gallery Singapore, #06-01



When: Dec 31, 2023



Price: New Year’s Eve menu at S$1,088 for two persons

The Cliff at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

This is where you will experience magnificent sea views, lush greenery and an authentic five-course Italian New Year’s Eve dinner menu all in one place. Probably Singapore’s best dining promos this season, diners will enjoy the freshest burrata with spiced apricot chutney, scallop and black truffle Tagliolini, pan-seared cod fish with basil cream or Involtini and a dark chocolate citrus pudding.

Where: 2 Bukit Manis Road Sentosa



When: Dec 31, 2023



Price: New Year’s Eve dinner menu at S$138 with wine pairing available at an additional S$58 (four glasses)

The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar

Be dazzled by the four-course dinner that starts with rich caviar creations like toasted egg yolk caviar, egg caviar and caviar bubble tea. The delectable selection of mains includes mouth-watering baked lobster with black truffle butter, prosciutto-wrapped SRF Pork Chop with glazed mushrooms and grilled ribeye with crunchy potato.

Where: Block 15 to 18 Dempsey Hill



When: Dec 31, 2023



Price: New Year’s Eve dinner menu at S$138 with wine pairing available at additional S$108

Best Dining Credit Card in Singapore

Remember to bring along the best dining credit cards before you hit the restaurants this New Year’s Eve! Using the right credit card not only helps you save more as you spend, but also lets you earn cash rebates and air miles with every transaction.

Here are some shortlisted credit cards that are recommended by our analysts after sifting through Singapore's most competitive cards.

Best for Local Dining — Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Annual fee S$180. Three years’ fee waiver, subsequently with S$18,000 annual spend Dining perks 3.2 miles per S$1 local spend on dining Other perks 3.2 miles per S$1 local on petrol, taxis, Grab and hotel bookings with Agoda

2 miles per S$1 spend on air tickets, travel packages and foreign currency transactions

Up to 17.2per cent fuel savings on petrol in Singapore

Access to airport lounges and free travel insurance

Best for SIA Members — KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Annual fee S$192.60. One year fee waiver Dining perks 3 miles per S$1 spend on dining Other perks 3 miles per S$1 local on transport, online shopping and travel bookings with S$500 minimum spend on SIA per year

1.2 miles per S$1 on general spend

10,000 annual renewal miles

Scoot privileges, KrisShop rebate, fast-track to KrisFlyer Elite Silver and more

Annual fee S$192.60. One year fee waiver Dining perks 5per cent rebate on general spend, up to S$300 per quarter (S$2,000 minimum spend) Other perks Up to 10per cent on Grab and select UOB travel, 6per cent on utilities bills



3.33per cent rebate, up to S$100 per quarter (S$1,000 minimum spend)



3.33per cent rebate, up to S$50 per quarter (S$500 minimum spend)



UOB SMART$ Rebate Programme

Best Rebates for Dining and Cinema — Bank of China (BOC) Family Card

Annual fee S$203.30 Dining perks 10per cent rebate on dining and cinema spend, capped at S$25 per month Other perks 5per cent rebate with Family Club Merchants, capped at S$25 per month



3per cent rebate on public transport, capped at S$25 per month



3per cent rebate on local supermarkets, online retail and hospitals, capped at S$25 per month

This article was first published in ValueChampion.