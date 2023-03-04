Best North and South Indian restaurants for biryani, curries, and vegetarian food

With over 28 states and a host of colourful sub-cultures, India is, needless to say, more than palak paneer and butter chicken. If you’re looking to spice things up or just explore something new, you’ve come to the right spot.

Here is a list or restaurants in Singapore that encompasses the best of North Indian and South Indian food, from curries and tandoor-kissed dishes to vegetarian options.

Khansama Tandoori Restaurant

PHOTO: City Nomads

A frequent dinner spot for North Indians, Khansama is street side Indian food done right. Here you’ll find a wide array of North Indian favourites, along with flavours from Punjab. As one of their regulars, we can’t stop raving about their naan pulled fresh and fluffy from the tandoor, along with their flavour-packed chicken tikka masala.

For a rich indulgence, the butter chicken and palak paneer are bound to hit the spot. Moreover, the Punjab-inspired interior is just the nostalgic touch, just we were looking for.

Khansama Tandoori Restaurant has various outlets in Singapore. For operating hours please visit the website.

Yantra

PHOTO: City Nomads

Recently reopened with newly designed interiors and an expert-led culinary team Yantra is one of Singapore iconic fine dining Indian restaurants.

Look forward to rare and authentic indigenous recipes, from the picturesque region of Kashmir to the sub-continent’s southern coastlines. In addition a hefty, meaty Rajasthani Murg ka Sula ($22), highlights include Calcutta’s iconic Nizam’s Kathi Kebabs ($24), charcoal grilled mutton skewers tenderly wrapped in paratha, and Badal Jaam ($18). Vegetarian options are available too. Read our full review here!

Yantra is located at 163 Tanglin Rd, #01-129/130/131, Singapore 247933, p. +65 6836 3088. Open Tuesday to Sunday 12pm–3pm, 6.30–11pm. Closed on Monday.

Tandoor, Holiday Inn® Singapore Orchard City Centre

PHOTO: City Nomads

Beloved Indian restaurant Tandoor, at Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, has reopened its doors recently with classy new interiors and an equally flavourful menu. Back after a two-year hiatus, the restaurant pays homage to the colourful stories that make up North India’s rich culinary heritage.

Rekindling our love for Indian favourites one herb at a time, expect dishes like the mango curry Kacche Aam ki Sabzi ($32), boasting sweet and spicy flavours, melt-in-mouth tender cinnamon-smoked Malmali Seekh Kebab (from $24), and Nalli Gosht ($40), the royal Ayurvedic recipe featuring delicately spiced lamb shank. The main dining hall features Chef Sunder and team in action through full-length glass windows while the Maharajah Suite sits up to 50 people if you’re planning a special event.

Tandoor is located at Holiday Inn® Singapore Orchard City Centre, Level B1, 11 Cavenagh Road, Singapore 229616, p. +65 67338333,e.tandoor.hisinorchard@ihg.com. Open Fri-Sun 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-10pm. Enjoy the re-opening offer of a complimentary bottle of house wine during dinner from till 26 February 2023 (min four pax).

Shikar

PHOTO: City Nomads

Feast like a royal at Shikar (‘to hunt’ in Hindi). The recently-launched fine-dining restaurant at the Maxwell Reserve hotel, specialises in progressive slow roasted & open fire Indian dishes prepared with global techniques. The regal menu brings to fore dishes like Tandoor Roasted Chicken Makhani ($49), and Maimoa Grass-fed New Zealand Lamb Rack ($51), reflecting the culinary repertoire of royals and nobles in mid 18th and early 19th century India.

Shikar is located at The Maxwell Reserve Hotel, 2 Cook Street, Singapore 078857, p. +65 8866 0823 (WhatsApp). Open Tues-Sun 12pm to 2.30pm, 6pm to 10pm.

Muthu’s Curry

PHOTO: City Nomads

You might have heard of Muthu’s Curry, but for those who haven’t, it’s about time. Opened since 1969, these guys are best known for their exquisite red snapper Fish Head Curry (from $22), served with juicy okra and pineapple chunks in classic South Indian style. It’s the very dish that led the restaurant to win the Makansutra Award several times over, along with other crowd-favourites such as the Hyderabadi Dum Biryani ($16, available on weekends only) and heavenly Samosas ($6).

Muthu’s Curry is located at 138 Race Course Rd, #01-01, Singapore 218591, p. +65 63921722. Open daily 10.30am to 10.30pm.

Kailash Parbat

PHOTO: City Nomads

With restaurants across ten states in India, US, UK, Canada, Hong Kong as well as Australia – there’s no doubt that Kailash Parbat, which began as a pani puri cart in Pakistan during the 1940s, has made it. In Singapore, the brand also runs five outlets, only proving its popularity.

The menu at each outlet is very large, so if you have to order just a few dishes, make it the Chole Bhatura ($14) – fluffy puri served with signature chickpea curry and Cheese Pav Bhaji ($13.50), a Mumbai potato curry topped with grated cheese.

Kailash Parbat is located has various locations throughout Singapore. See details here.

MTR

PHOTO: City Nomads

A 90 year old heritage restaurant brand, MTR originates from Bangalore. Take a trip to the region with MTR’s South-Indian vegetarian food, with ingredients sourced from various places within India and from Afghanistan, Pakistan & Sri Lanka – promising an authentic experience. With daily changing menus, the mouth-watering dishes encompasses the likes of Masala Dosa ($7), Rasam Vada ($4.50), and Curd Idly ($5) all at affordable prices.

MTR is located at 438 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 218133, +65 6296 5800. Open Tues-Fri 8.30am–3pm, 5.30pm–9.30 pm. Sat-Sun, Sat-Sun 8.30am–3.30pm, 5.30pm–10 pm.

Banana Leaf Apollo

PHOTO: City Nomads

A veteran in Singapore’s food & beverage scene, The Banana Leaf Apolo has been dishing out delicious Indian delights for over 30 years. Regulars keep raving about signatures like Fish Head Curry (from $30.50), Chicken Tandoori (from $18.90), and the fluffy naans. The Mango Lassi ($7.50) has also garnered quite the loyal following. Vegetarian options are available too.

Banana Leaf Apollo has various locations throughout Singapore.

Annalakshmi

PHOTO: City Nomads

“Eat what you want, give what you feel” is the mantra at Annalakshmi. This Indian vegetarian buffet restaurant has been operating for more than 30 years, serving both North Indian and South Indian cuisine. While run by volunteers, don’t think that the food served is of substandard quality.

Rather, what you get are Brahmin-style dishes cooked from the heart and with the best of intentions, from Dhals and Paneer to Chutneys and Sambar. Pay as you wish (unless you’re doing take out), but remember to be fair for those who can’t afford it. The restaurant has also recently ventured into the café business with a new Annalakshmi CAFÉ featuring set menus, affordable deals, and thirst quenchers.

Annalakshmi is located at Downtown Gallery, #01-03 (Annalakshmi), #03-26 (Annalakshmi CAFÈ), Singapore 068815. For operating hours please visit the website.

ALSO READ: Go meat-free at these 8 Indian vegetarian restaurants in Singapore

This article was first published in City Nomads.