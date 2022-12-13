Best places to watch the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Singapore

A hit to the left, a kick to the right and score! The Qatar Fifa World Cup 2022 has taken over the entire lion city.

Make your viewing experience all the more better with large streaming screens, nibbles to bite on and a thirst-quenching team of beers and beverages.

Get a roaring start to your World Cup binge at these spots – with great company and the best vibes – or join other fans in supporting your favourite teams in the finale on Dec 18.

Community centres and sports hubs

Putting the "togetherness" in team, make community centres and Active SG sports hubs your ideal choice for catching your matches this season.

A common ground for neighbourhood trotters, our local spots are welcoming its vicinity residents to get into the football spirit with free streamings for everyone.

Besides the streams, attendees can also participate in sideline activities such as E-sports, mini-football challenges, Subbuteo and Foosball table games, watch live performances and score some awesome giveaways.

Football Fiesta @ Lau Pa Sat

For the ultimate viewing experience with delectable local food, drinks and F&B promotions, your pick has to be the iconic Lau Pa Sat.

Sporting a mega 130-inch LED screen, the heritage food hall is screening live Fifa World Cup football games in its Football Fiesta @ Lau Pa Sat.

From now till Dec 18, join in the football frenzy with live band performances by The Julep Dandies, OnErox and more, along with a gamut of fun offerings.

For more information and timings, please visit Lau Pa Sat website.

Jewel Changi Airport

In partnership with Qatar Airways, Jewel Changi Airport is enticing die-hard football fans with month-long streams and tons of activities.

Thanks to its mega LED screen that spans a-tenth in length of a football field, the event is Southeast Asia's largest public screening.

Whilst pre-match fun and games will blow you away as you pitch your skills against popular Brazilian football player Neymar in an interactive game play or answer trivia to win attractive and exclusive prizes from Qatar and Adidas, including official Fifa merchandises such as Fifa Qatar lounge wear, Adidas match ball and country jerseys!

For more information and timings, please visit Jewel Changi Airport's website.

Woobar

With booze, bites and a vibe to match, Woobar is bringing the games right here to the relaxing Sentosa Cove. Cheer on your favourite teams as you indulge in classic cocktails, an array of bar bites and chit chat about the gameplay.

For the perfect ending to the season, make the bar you respite for the semi-finals and finals with football match screenings live from Qatar.

For more information and timings, please visit Woobar's website.

Chijmes

From buffets and special food menus to happy hour deals, Chijmes and its resident F&B spots are making this season extra worthwhile.

Catch live-screening of world-class football action through a 360-inch screen at the Lawn, where El Mero Mero reigns with Budweiser and Foodpanda, as well as other screening stations like Harry's, Pemenco, Simply Retro by Tin Box and The Winery Tapas Bar.

As you take in the action at the Lawn, enjoy a curated menu with beers, margaritas, burritos, and nachos at $15 each alongside live bands, dance performances, and music by international DJs.

For more information and timings, please visit Chijmes' website.

Resorts World Sentosa

If football fever is got a hold on you, Resorts World Sentosa is the cure. Gear up in your favourite jersey, face paints, and catch the biggest football event of the year at the Resorts World Ballroom.

Complete with immersive 360° screening for great views wherever you sit, a general admissions ticket ($53.50) comes with a complimentary beer or soft drink of your choice.

Partake in lucky draws, pre-match entertainment including games and live music that makes the experience twice as exciting.

The line-up includes performances by trio band The Facade, DJ Tinc, dance supergroup Distinct Creative Arts, Cheerforce SG, and Urban Drum Crew.

For more information and timings, please visit Resorts World Sentosa's website.

Timbre+ Eastside @ Expo

Surround yourself with football vibes, with six big screen Samsung TVs and an incredible sound system at Timbre+ Eastside @ Expo.

As you cheer and roar in goal celebrations, complete the experience with a special Football Fiesta Food menu, and refreshingly cold pints of Tiger Crystal.

For the entertainment aspect, what better than live band performances by 53A, Supersonic, Enigma, Monty Crew, and TSG Trio? There will also be games between matches with exciting prizes to be won.

For more information and timings, please visit Timbre+'s website.

