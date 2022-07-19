The best restaurants to catch NDP fireworks (with family-friendly options)

To commemorate our country's 57th birthday and after two years of quieter and postponed celebrations due to the pandemic, this year's National Day Parade is set to be back with a bang.

Themed "Stronger Together, Majulah!", the celebrations will be held at the Marina Bay floating platform, with the return of many iconic moments, from the flag fly-by to the Red Lions to the spectacular NDP fireworks.

If you're planning to join the festivities, but haven't managed to get tickets, there are loads of prime spots to catch the fireworks for free. But this also means jostling with the crowds, and when you're travelling with kids in tow, you may want someplace more comfortable. A restaurant that affords views of the fireworks is the next best thing. Here are some locations to hit up, including family-friendly ones.

Super Loco Customs House

If heights aren't your thing, head down to this Mexican joint located on the ground floor of Customs House, sitting right in the heart of Marina Bay for front-row seats to the fireworks! The restaurant is throwing an NDP-themed Red & White Fiesta with free-flow drinks from 6 to 9pm on National Day - think frozen lime magaritas, wines, gin and tonic, and rum.

There'll also be sharing platters with regional Mexican seafood dishes to dig into. Get started with Oysters Oaxacafeller and Scallop Aguachile Shooters, before moving on to Fire-Grilled Angus Beef Ribeye Steak and Pan-Fried Veracruzana Barramundi.

Tickets can be bought here.

At #01-04 Customs House, 70 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049323, tel: 6532 2090.

OverEasy Fullerton

Popular for its classic American diner aesthetic, Overeasy is the go-to place to feast on delectable dishes such as smoked corndogs, juicy burgers and decadent milkshakes (right after taking a dozen Instagram-worthy snaps, of course). The "To-Die-For" Burger ($27++) which incorporates a wagyu beef patty, potato buns, cheddar cheese and vegetables, as well as the Good Ol' Fashioned Mac & Cheese are not to be missed.

The best thing about the restaurant's Fullerton outlet? It offers alfresco seating that gives you a stunning view of the Marina Bay skyline. So make that reservation quick, we bet there's going to be quite the crowd.

At 1 Fullerton Rd, #01-06, Singapore 049213, tel: 6684 1453. Visit here for more information.

Supply & Demand, Esplanade

Popular for its casual ambience with an eclectic menu of hearty Italian cuisine, contemporary Southeast Asian dishes, Supply & Demand's Esplanade outlet is great for basking in the NDP spirit.

The kids will enjoy its tempting array of pasta and pizza, as well as snacks like Handmade Grilled Chicken or Pork Satay Skewers ($12++), Garlic Truffle Fries (from $12++) and Crusted Mozzarella Sticks ($16++).

For the best vantage point to view the pyrotechnic displays, park yourself at the rooftop terrace on level two.

Supply & Demand, Esplanade is at 8 Raffles Ave, #01-13 Annexe, Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802.

Level33

For unobstructed views of the fireworks display, grab a table at the highest urban microbrewery in the world. Located on the 33rd floor of MBFC Tower 1, the restaurant overlooks Marina Bay and boasts gorgeous views of the city skyline.

For National Day, the team has come up with a curated seven-course (with beef tenderloin and laksa lobster bisque) just for that night as you sip on beers and enjoy the festivities from its terrace.

At #33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018981, tel: 6834 3133. Visit its website for reservations or more information.

Caffe Fernet

Also located along the promenade is Caffe Fernet, where you'll get front-row seats to the bay as well as fireworks. It has National Day table packages on offer, from $150 nett per person for indoor bar counter seating, to $222 nett per person for outdoor seats (seating options for two, three or five persons).

What's even better: Kids below the age of six dine for free. Those aged between seven to 12 will be charged $50 nett (excluding 3.4 per cent platform admin fee).

Menu-wise, there'll be snacks and starters, followed by Singapore-influenced mains like Black Cod Al Cartoccio with Coconut Sambal, and Caffe Fernet's take on a local favourite - the Peranakan Braised Short Ribs Rendang, with coconut polenta, toasted ground nut, and curry leaf.

There's also a kid's menu with options like parmesan cheese fries, chicken tulip with tartare sauce, and chicken and tomato spaghetti.

Doors open at 5pm and dinner service commences at 5.30pm.

Caffe Fernet is at 70 Collyer Quay, #01-05 Customs House, Singapore 049323. Visit its website for reservations or more information.

Kinki Restaurant + Bar

From 5pm to 12am, get ready for a party at Kinki's alfresco Rooftop Bar on level three, with addictive bar snacks, drinks, and the thumping beats by a guest DJ working the decks.

It has rolled out a National Day Rooftop Package ($588++* per table of up to 6 persons),which gets you one bottle of Roku Gin (700ml), a choice of one bottle of Belvedere Vodka or Chita Whiskey (700ml each), mixers ranging from soft drinks to juices, and a sharing platter of sesame-marinated and deep-fried Kinki Wings (five pieces), Ebi Fry (seven pieces), as well as Cassava Nachos - Kinki's signature take on the nachos with crispy cassava chips and tomato miso beef with dollops of guacamole and creme fraiche.

A 50 per cent deposit is required to secure a reservation for the National Day Rooftop Package with upfront payment at least 7 days before the event. No refunds will be issued for cancellations within 7 days prior to the event.

Kinki is at 70, #02-02 Collyer Quay, Customs House, Singapore 049323. Visit its website for reservations or more information.

Sofra Turkish Cafe & Restaurant

Following the closure if its Shaw Towers outlet, Sofra Turkish Restaurant has reopened its doors at Marina Square, when it's perched , with both indoor and outdoor seating - the indoor area is fitted with glass windows so you don't miss out on the view.

If you're hankering for great Turkish food with a view of the bay, then this is where to make your reservation. Plus, it's halal-certified, too.

Mr Stork at Andaz Singapore

Got a big party with you on the big night? Opt for a table at Mr Stork at Andaz Singapore. Nestled at level 39 of the building, the rooftop bar not only provides 360-degree views of the city, but also has a lush tropical style complete with ten teepee huts that's luxe and Insta-worthy.

On National Day itself, there is a minimum spend per person depending on your choice of seat (from $50++ per person for table seats, to $100 per person for window view seats, and $200++ for tepees (two to three persons). If you're peckish, you can grab a snack platter ($60++) featuring locally-inspired bar grub (such as salted egg chicken karaage, beef satay sliders, and chilli lobster and crab kueh pie tee).

Local singer-songwriter Amanda Tee will also be part of a live band performance from 8pm to 11pm. Sounds like your party is all set.

At 5 Fraser Street Level 39, Andaz, Singapore 189354, tel: 6408 1288. Visit here for more information.

Da Paolo Gastronomia at Marina Bay Sands

Located right by the waterfront, Da Paolo Gastronomia is great if you're looking for a more kid-friendly cafe to dine in while watching the fireworks light up the sky. Da Paolo's popular Gula Melaka Coconut Pandan Bun ($5.50 each) is also back just for National Day, made with a pandan-infused dough, and a desiccated coconut and gula melaka filling.

The Gula Melaka Coconut Buns are available from Fridays to Sundays only and on 9 August (Tues), subject to availability.

Da Paolo Gastronomia is at L1-87 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972.

Le Noir

Get a great view of the fireworks display at the Singapore River when you chill at this luxe and elegant waterfront bar that's located along the promenade of the Marina Bay Sands.

The space, which has accents of wood, marble and touches of gold, is cosy and comfortable, with a variety of casual Western fare and signature cocktails to fill your tummies as you chill with live music and wait for the spectacle to erupt before your eyes.

What to chow down on? Try the Le Noir burger (from $28++) with a juicy wagyu patty, the Har Cheong Gai Popcorn Chicken ($16++), as well as the pizzas, tacos and quesadillas.

At L1-84, Bay Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956, tel: 6688 7308. Visit here for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.