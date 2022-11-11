Wondering about the best sex positions in bed to get pregnant?

The dispute over whether certain sex positions can help you get pregnant has been ongoing for centuries. Some proven, some not. The position you need to use really depends on you and your body. Some women have a hard time getting pregnant while others seem to have baby dust sprinkled all over them.

But before we get to the best sex positions to get pregnant, there are other things you need to consider if you want to get pregnant.

It’s all about timing

Aside from knowing the right sex positions to conceive a baby, you should know when to have sex too.

Your best bet for getting pregnant is when you have sex during the woman’s most fertile point during the menstrual cycle. The day of the ovulation, and the five days before this, is called the fertile window.

In this fertile window, the two days before ovulation and the day of ovulation have the highest probability of conception. If you have sex on these days and try the best sex positions to get pregnant, you have a higher chance of conceiving.

How long does it take to get pregnant

So you now know when is the best time to have sex. But after having sex, how long does it take to get pregnant?

You need a fertilised egg to implant inside your uterus to become pregnant. After sex, it can take up to six days for fertilisation – this is when the sperm joins the egg.

It takes three to four days for the fertilised egg to travel to the uterus. At this stage, the egg can float in the uterus for a few more days. Once the fertilised egg attaches to the lining of the uterus, that is when pregnancy starts. This is called implantation.

In terms of how to get pregnant fast naturally, it won’t hurt to try these sex positions.

8 sex positions in bed to get pregnant

Are you trying to get pregnant for the first time or again? Try these for sure!

1. Missionary style – a.k.a. guy on top

Missionary style = man on top. This is arguably the ultimate sex position in bed to get pregnant.

Why? With the woman on her back, and her vagina tilted downwards, the sperm have an easier time getting to where they need to go. Let’s not forget that the missionary position allows for deeper penetration.

To increase chances of conception, the woman should remain horizontal for 20 to 30 minutes after her partner ejaculates, with her pelvis tilted slightly upwards.

2. Lying side by side – a.k.a. spooning

The spooning position allows for the man’s penis to reach further into the woman, allowing the semen to be closer to her uterus. In turn, this will give them a better chance to reach herr eggs. One of the best sex positions to get pregnant.

3. Hands and knees – a.k.a. doggy style

Doggy style is a great way to get deeper penetration and deposit the sperm closer to your cervix. Just remember to lie down for at least 15 minutes after ejaculation. Gravity is what helps the sperm to get to its destination.

These ideas work well for women who have a hard time getting pregnant. Now for women who find it pretty easy to get pregnant, you may want to try and concentrate on some of the theories that can determine if you have a girl or boy baby.

4. Woman on top – a.k.a. cowgirl style

While you may be working against gravity here, experts say it does not matter. The “woman on top" position is generally the most pleasurable position for a woman and that’s the most important thing!

The position is also said to help you conceive a baby girl. This is because sperms with X chromosomes will live longer in vaginal climates than those carrying Y chromosomes. Therefore it is not as crucial for them to be ejaculated closer to the cervix.

5. Using a chair as a prop – the hot seat

Sitting on top of your man in a chair is a great way to get his penis deeper inside you and many women find that having an orgasm is achieved easier this way.

Just remember not to dismount right after your man orgasms. Even though the sperm may not spill out completely, just be cautious.

6. In between her legs

Here’s another one of the best sex positions in bed to get pregnant. The woman’s pelvis should be on the edge of the bed with the man in between her legs. This will allow for the man to go deeper into the vaginal area and place the sperm closer to the cervix.

You can also stay in that position afterwards for a few minutes to help the sperm on its way.

7. Standing up with the man behind you

Standing up with the man behind you is another pleasurable position that is said to help produce a girl.

8. Getting floored

Now if you’re flexible enough, the position with you on the floor, legs up in the air and your man between your legs is apparently a great position to make a boy.

The sperms with Y chromosomes need to be ejaculated deeper because they do not survive as long as the ones with Y chromosomes

Tips on how to get pregnant easily

The main thing you need to remember when you want to be pregnant is to have intercourse with your partner during your fertile window.

However, there are other things you can do while making love to further increase your odds of conceiving. Here are some tips you can try:

Avoid bath tub and shower positions

While not technically one of the best sex positions in bed to get pregnant, this is worth knowing.

Bathtub and shower positions should be avoided if you are trying to get pregnant. Any of these will wash the semen out.

Raise your hips

After intercourse, experts recommend that you place a pillow under your hips to allow for your cervix and uterus to be aligned better. This gives the sperm a better shot at fertilising an egg. They recommend staying in that position for at least 20 to 30 minutes.

Prioritise female orgasms

While the female orgasm is not essential to get pregnant, some believe that uterine contractions from orgasm may actually help the sperm move deeper toward the fallopian tubes, in order to fertilise your egg. You can even use sex toys if you want to!

Don’t overdo it!

Overdoing it may result in you losing the enjoyment and spontaneity of lovemaking. It is also better to have sex every alternate day so his sperm count can recover and recharge.

Boy or girl?

In general, sex positions in bed to get pregnant that will allow the sperm to be deposited shallower in the vagina will help to produce baby girls while positions that provide deeper penetration will aid in conceiving a baby boy. Sperm with female (X) chromosomes live and last longer than those with male (Y) chromosomes.

Take time in between

A man’s sperm count will decrease each time he has sex. So if you want to know how to get pregnant fast, go easy on the frequency. Spread it out — have a day in between to allow for a better sperm count.

These are just some tips you can try. But if you and your partner are serious about conceiving a baby, do not hesitate to consult a doctor. Your gynaecologist can pinpoint why you’re not able to conceive and help you find a solution.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.