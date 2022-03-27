The best sheet masks for every skin concern

Sheet masks are the perfect item in any self-care regime. Not only do they give your skin a moisturising punch of potent nutrients, they are also super relaxing, making them a great at home spa alternative. And they are great for a variety of skin types, too. Here are the best sheet masks for every concern.

For an all-rounder: Facial Treatment Mask, $127 (6 pieces), SK-II at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

This SK II Facial Treatment Mask is a cult classic, with celebrities such as Cate Blanchett as longtime fans. The hydrating cloth mask is soaked in SK II’s signature ingredient PITERA™, which is rich in vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to enhance, soften, and clarify skin. It’s the perfect solution for whenever you need an instant lift to prep for any special occasion.

For Clogged Skin: Bubblesheet™ Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask, $13, GLAMGLOW at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

Sure, its bubbling effect makes for some pretty great Instagram stories, but this mask also helps to clarify skin in the process. The black bamboo charcoal sheet is infused with a microbubbling cleanser, with green tea extracts and amino acids to encourage brighter skin.

Once applied onto skin, the hydrating goop fizzes and bubbles for some deep cleansing action, leaving it noticeably clearer and with a more radiant glow. The best part? It only requires three minutes.

For Anti-Ageing: Cryo Rubber With Moisturizing Hyaluronic Acid Moisturising Mask, $16, Dr Jart+ at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

Although this mask looks a tad frightening, the results are shocking in the most pleasant way. The mask contains a whole slew of wonderful ingredients, and the rubber helps to allow for deeper penetration, wrapping your skin to prevent active ingredients from evaporating.

For Dehydrated Skin: H2O Jelly Mask, $42.50 (box of five sheets), Glowfully at Tangs

PHOTO: Tangs

Infused with a combination of aloe vera, acerola cherry, and a natural ingredient extracted from red seaweed, the sheet mask is packed with antioxidant properties and boosts collagen production, leaving skin feeling hydrated and soft.

For Irritated Skin: Rich Moist Soothing Tencel Sheet Mask, $4.20, Dear, Klairs at Guardian

PHOTO: Guardian

If you’ve got sensitive skin, and/or are prone to redness, this mask gives your skin that general glowy evenness while not irritating your skin.

Containing Ceramide and Aloe Barbadensis leaf juice to strengthen and calm skin, the mask has an instantly cooling and calming effect. Plus, the hyper-thin Tencel sheet mask fits in comfortably, allowing for better absorption.

For Breakouts: Tea-Tox (for a box of eight sheets), $62, Sigi Skin

PHOTO: Sigi Skin

Formulated with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients such as kombucha and yuzu extracts, as well as lactobacillus ferment, this aims to help restore tired and lacklustre complexions.

Plus, the ingredients are supercharged with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to soothe, restore and hydrate damaged skin.

For Dullness: Luminous Dewy Skin Mask, $18, Tatcha at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

By now we know that dull skin is best combated with a boost of hydration. And what better way to do so than with the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask, which delivers a slew of hydrating ingredients — rice germ oil, Vitamin E and essential fatty acids, as well as anti-ageing super foods green tea and Okinawa algae to quench skin in well under 20 minutes, leaving it plump and instantly dewy.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.