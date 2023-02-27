Best things to do this week: Feb 27 to March 5

Life is a collection of moments, experiences, and events. This week, we give a grand send-off to the adored music and nightlife hub that has provided for some of the best times of our lives.

Between taking a spirited dive into beer and flying into borderless worlds, dive into the inner worlds of diverse personalities and discover body and spirit.

The Last Mile: Bid farewell to Golden Mile

PHOTO: The Last Mile

Saying goodbye is never easy, especially to the iconic music and nightlife hub that is Golden Mile Complex. Enlivening the hub for one last time, 13 music collectives come together in a festival-like farewell event — The Last Mile.

Organised by Nick Bong, Daniel O'Connor of Ice Cream Sundays, and Ulysses James and Dang Chau of Mugic, the party sprawls over five venues, with a packed line-up of DJs and live performances.

Featuring soul and funk collectives Pushin'On at Purn Rao KTV, the genre-bending Strange Weather at 3 Saap, North East Social Club at Room 0146, and more. It's the last mile, let's make it a great one.

The Last Mile runs March 4, 2023, 7.30pm to 4am, over five venues at Golden Mile Complex, 5001 Beach Road, Singapore 199588. Get your tickets here.

Fly way into Yoyojin's Borderless World

Ever imagined what's it like to be as free as a bird? South Korean doodle, animation, digital, and documentary artist translates his experiences during the great lockdown into doodle art filled with fantastical creatures in his solo exhibition, Borderless.

Walking the line between the relatable and the unknown, these adorable creatures lead us to explore our freedom to roam, our new found appreciation for it after the lockdown, and the meanings we give to places and spaces. The artist will draw his signature rounded creatures live on the opening day, covering the walls and the floors of the gallery.

Borderless by Yoyojin runs March 4 to April 20, 2023, 12pm to 6pm daily, at 5 Jln Kilang #02-03, Nonage Gallery, Singapore 159405, +65 9111 3954. Opening event with the artist runs 3pm to 6pm on March 4.

Urban Beer Festival

PHOTO: Urban Beer Fest

Local taproom Good Luck and Japanese restaurant Gyu San jointly present the inaugural Urban Beer Festival this weekend in Tanjong Pagar!

Whether you're a seasoned beer connoisseur or hop curious, show up and enjoy a curated selection of over 100 varieties of lagers, pale ales, session IPAs, stouts and sours from over 20 independent craft breweries, most of them Singapore-based small batch craft beer makers.

Highlights include the collaborative and festival-exclusive brew Mash-Up Mixed Tape, a fruity and smooth rice cream ale that each ticket holder be able to sample. Don't forget to fuel up with Gyu San's famous wagyu fat-fried katsu sandos.

Urban Beer Festival runs March 3 to 4, 12pm to 10pm daily at Urban Park @ Guoco Tower, 1 Wallich Street, Singapore 078881. Tickets are priced at from $30 each and are available here.

Queer and old - When Cloud Catches Colour

PHOTO: When Cloud Catches Colours

Step into the greying world of two queer characters, Qing and E, as they journey through their changing sense of safety, living in Singapore. While Qing struggles with the end of a 20 year relationship, E fights the uphill battle of being the sole-caregiver to a mother who does not fully accept her. Based on true stories, the verbatim theatrical performance uses narratives from real people and sheds light on their insecurities of aging queer. Especially when youths are the focus of queer discourses, where does that leave those on the cusp of old age?

When Cloud Catches Colours runs March 3, 8pm, March 4, 3pm and 8pm, March 5, 3pm at Drama Center Black Box 100 Victoria St, #03-01 National Library, Singapore 188064. IMDA Rating: R18 (Mature Content). Get your tickets here.

Body and Spirit: The human body in thought and practice

PHOTO: National Heritage Board

You've seen those elaborate structures carried by our Tamil Hindu community during Thaipusam, but do you know what they mean?

Learn more about the Kavadi in Vel Vel: The Burden Dance (a project by Sistrum), as you contemplate the body and spirit at ACM. Also on display are gems and offerings that are found together with Buddha's bone relics.

Take a pause in the Mindfulness Lab and pick up wellness techniques, bathe in a sonic experience, and try your hand at some slow craft activities. Or learn more about you when discover your element in the personality quiz.

Body and Spirit: The human body in thought and practice runs until March 26, 2023 at ACM, 1 Empress PIace, Singapore 179555. Open daily 10am to 7pm, Friday 10am to 9pm.

ALSO READ: Planning a playdate? Try these exciting venues in Singapore