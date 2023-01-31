Best things to do this week: Jan 30 to Feb 5

Let loose and have some fun this week, with the return of Chingay Parade — live, a dance party, and an earth-friendly retail therapy. Let us remember our shared heritage in a walking tour, take in some art, and lend support to our local institutions.

Chingay Parade Singapore 2023: Embrace Tomorrow

PHOTO: Chingay Parade 2023

Chingay Parade returns with live performances this year, bringing more than 3,000 youths in a performance against an 18-metre-tall art installation backdrop. The original musical presentation fuses arts, culture, and heritage with the vision to "Embrace Tomorrow".

Catch the parade live at the F1 Pit Building or on-screen via Chingay's official website and Facebook page. Experience more with the Chingay 2023 Taster Experience, with exclusive activities and the chance to interact with the community art installations.

Keep a lookout for the iconic Chingay floats, a truncated show, and roving performers at selected heartlands over February and March. Check the schedule for dates and locations.

Chingay Parade 2023 runs Feb 3-4, from 8pm at the F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Blvd, Singapore 038975. Tickets start from S$20, 20 per cent discount for PAssion card members. Buy your tickets here. Chingay 2023 Taster Experience run Feb 5-9 at the F1 Pit Building.

The Hammock Market at Aperia Mall

PHOTO: Hammock Market

If you love hunting down a good deal, especially an environmentally friendly one, head over to The Hammock Market, where a thrift party awaits. See popular online thrift stores like @ahma.thrifts and @thriftanic, makers such as @sadshrimps and @LoopsnoHoles, and curated personalities with pre-loved goodies come together to operate out of their hammocks.

Adding to this novel thrifting experience are other goodies and activities, like free Jagua tattoos, real tattoos, illustrations and more. Entrance to the market is free; RSVP to the event and receive a free limited edition The Hammock Market Tote Bag worth S$19.90.

Hammock Market runs Feb 4, 2023, 11am- 6pm at L1 Atrium of Aperia Mall, 12 Kallang Ave, Singapore 339511. Entrance is free.

Vibrate for good

PHOTO: Vibrate

Vibrate to the wavelengths of diverse sounds from Singapore's underground DJs alongside live musicians playing on the flute, harp, and trombone. Get ready for a night of dancing and jamming to psychedelic sounds and acid jazz by Miss Lil and Sivanesh, gangster funk from Taaka with trombonist Eriko Murakami, and organic house by duo Raja Rani.

Fresh off Wonderfruit, Mantravine caps the night with their organic blend of Electro Swing. As you party, know that part of the proceeds goes to AWARE, the advocacy group for women's rights and gender equality in Singapore.

Vibrate runs Feb 1, 2023, 7pm-2am at Kult Kafe, 200 Turf Club Rd, #01-19B, Singapore 287994. Tickets are S$35, get them here.

Harmony Walks: Walking tour of Queen, Waterloo and Bencoolen Streets

PHOTO: Harmony Walks

Take a walking tour with The National Heritage Board to explore the cultural harmony in Queen, Waterloo, and Bencoolen streets. Ethnic communities, including Jews, Malays, Chinese, Indians, and Eurasians, have lived, worked, and played there throughout history.

And the diverse social and religious institutions are a reflection of their peaceful co-existence. See how the shared values of the various communities come into play as they build a common heritage and strengthen social ties among Singaporeans.

Harmony Walks run Feb 4, 2023, 4pm-6pm, starting outside 30 Bencoolen Hotel, 30 Bencoolen Street, Singapore 189621. Tickets are S$5, get them here.

NAFA Hui Chun 挥春 2023

PHOTO: NAFA

Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) celebrates its 85th-anniversary celebration with Hui Chun 挥春. An exhibition co-organised with the NAFA Alumni Association, it features artworks to the theme of "庆 - Celebration" from over 20 alumni and renowned artists, such as Cultural Medallion Recipients Tan Siah Kwee and Tay Chee Toh, as well as the late Tan Kian Por and Chua Ek Kay.

The artworks can also be viewed online and are up for sale, with proceeds to enhance the campus' infrastructure and environment in the NAFA Development Fund.

NAFA Hui Chun 挥春 2023 is located at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Lim Hak Tai Gallery, Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street, Singapore 189655. Exhibition runs Jan 28-Feb 5, 2023. Open 11am-7pm, closed Mon. Admission is free.

This article was first published in City Nomads.