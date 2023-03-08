Best things to do this week: March 6 to 12

As the popular saying goes, "focus on the journey, not the destination". So this week, we send you through journeys of immersive digital art, the Rail Corridor, and breathtaking highways. Send your clothes on an eco-journey and enjoy some music along the way.

Porsche x Mandala Club present: Curvistan - On Roads

PHOTO: Mandala Club

Curvistan returns for its second season with a photo exhibition of some of the most breathtaking highways shot by Stefan Bogner on his travels, accompanied by a display of vintage Leica cameras. And in the centre of the space is the perfect sports car which encapsulates this spirit of soulful driving — the brand-new Porsche 911 Sport Classic.

While appreciating the beauty of the car, make sure to head over to the Campari bar for a curated menu of cocktails, including the classic spirit-forward Negroni and zero-ABV options like the Crodino.

Porsche x Mandala Club present: Curvistan — On Roads runs till March 12, 2023 at Mandala Club, 31 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089845. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 8pm, Sunday 10am to 6pm.

Summer Salt - Live in Singapore

Hot on the heels of Clockenflap in Hong Kong, the trop-pop duo makes their way to Singapore on March 8 for their third show before heading to Taipei. The one-night-only concert will feature popular hits like Driving To Hawaii, Fire Flower and Candy Wrappers.

Since 2014, the duo has been writing and producing indie-pop music built around a breezy mix of classic bossa nova and lo-fi charm. With their jazzy Beach Boys-inspired compositions, they've grown from strength to strength, amassing over one million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Summer Salt – Live in Singapore runs on March 8, 2023 at *SCAPE The Ground Theatre, 2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978. General admission tickets from $70 (online).

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

PHOTO: Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

See art like you've never seen before at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which makes its Southeast Asia debut in Singapore. Surround yourself with over 300 Van Gogh's sketches, drawings, and paintings, and soak in the Dutch painter's life works in the larger-than-life digital projections.

Step into his world with a 10-minute multisensory VR experience and spot the inspiration behind some of his beloved works like Vincent's Bedroom at Arles, and Starry Night Over The Rhone River. Feeling inspired? Create your unique art piece, scan and watch it turn into your very own digital backdrop.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience runs from March 1,2023 at Resorts World Sentosa — B1 Forum, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269. Open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 11am to 8pm, Friday to Saturday 10am to 9 pm, Sunday 10am to 7pm. Closed Tuesday. Tickets start from $26 for adults, $16 for children.

Cloop Fashion Swap

PHOTO: Cloop Fashion Swap

This International Women's Day, give your old clothes a new life and do the environment some good by reducing fashion overconsumption. Cloop is bringing their popular fashion swap to the east, so Easties, this is your chance to close the fashion loop.

Bring at least five items of clean clothes, shoes, bags, or accessories to swap for up to 10 items from the racks. Or shop at the Open Wardrobe and pay as you wish (minimum $10/item) or as per the value on the price tag. Part of the proceeds will go to charity.

Cloop Fashion Swap runs March 8 to 12, 2023 at Csuites, 2 Tanjong Katong Road #05-01 Paya Lebar Quarter 3, Singapore 437161. Opens March 8, 1.30pm to 5.30pm, March 9, 10am to 6pm, March 11 to 12, 11am to 4pm. Pre-registration is preferred. Admission is $35 per person, $30 per person when you come with friends.

This article was first published in City Nomads.