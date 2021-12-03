Beyond the call of duty: Dad amuses netizens with ability to entertain baby as he games

Parenthood can be daunting, especially in those early years. Babies require your full attention and that tends to mean less "me time" for parents.

However, it seems like a father-cum-gaming-enthusiast has cracked the code.

On Thursday (Dec 2), his wife Esther Lai posted a video on her TikTok account (_estherachel) of him tending to their baby daughter while gaming. How's that for multi-tasking?

The 27-second clip has amassed over 176,000 views and 120 comments.

Before anyone starts sharpening their pitchforks, Esther made it clear that "no babies were harmed" and that the clips were from short periods when she had to use the washroom.

The video is a compilation of her husband sitting at his chair, fully focused on his game while not foregoing his parenting responsibilities.

It starts with him rocking the baby using just his right foot and ends one year later, with the toddler climbing all over her father's back as he continues gaming.

Netizens seem to love the content and some came forward to express that they shared similar experiences with their partners as well.

One netizen mentioned how his wife would not even bother with filming a video and simply pull the plug. Harsh.

Another suggested to getting the young toddler her own set of accessories to join in the gaming sessions.

This isn't the first time the father-daughter duo have gone viral. The first segment of the Dec 2 video was snipped from a post in November 2020, which garnered over 263,500 views.

