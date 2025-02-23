BMW iX2 review: Just an electrified version of the X2?

The BMW X2 has been one of the brand's more interesting entry-level models of late, offering unique style at a relatively affordable price.

And now BMW has moved to introduce an electric version for those who like what the X2 offers, but want to embrace the electric vehicle (EV) movement.

What's the lowdown on the iX2?

Simply put, the iX2 is an electrified version of the X2. It uses the same drivetrain as its more practical BMW iX1 cousin, which means a single electric motor that produces 110kW/148hp, allowing it to qualify for a Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

Visually, the iX2 looks almost indistinguishable from the petrol-powered X2. You may notice the slightly different grille design, which are now smoothed out on the EV version, and little touches of blue on the BMW logos around the car. But aside from that, it is hard to tell the two apart.

Like the X2, the iX2 comes standard with the M Sport package in Singapore, which means you get the black trims around the windows and roof rails, as well as the sporty-looking 20-inch wheels.

The interior of the iX2 is virtually identical to the X2 too. Other than the EV-specific information that is displayed on the infotainment system and driver display, there are no obvious changes between the two cars inside.

One difference though is in the boot. Because of the need to accommodate the battery and electric motor setup, the iX2 has a smaller boot capacity of 525 litres, versus the petrol-powered X2's 560 litres.

How does it drive though?

It's worth pointing out that the iX2 is more powerful than the X2, given that EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) cars are subject to differing requirements for COE Cat A eligibility.

In practical terms though, the difference is only a mere 26 horsepower (148hp vs 122hp). Sure, the electric iX2 feels a tad zippier and more urgent off the line than the petrol-powered car, but that's simply down to how EVs deliver their power generally, rather than from any significant power gains.

0-100km/h comes up in 10.5 seconds, which is identical to both the petrol X2 and the electric iX1. It's not exactly trailblazing fast, and very much like the iX1, it does run out of breath once you cross the triple-digit speed threshold.

In terms of handling, it drives much the same as the X2 as well. The car is reasonably nimble and light on its feet around corners, but the steering feels overly light and a bit dull, so it can seem like the car is merely going through the motions clinically without much enthusiasm.

Probably the biggest issue though is its ride quality. The combination of the harder M Sport suspension and the heavier weight of the batteries means that the iX2 feels rather harsh when you go over bumps. It's not bone-shatteringly bad, but it's worth keeping in consideration if you encounter rough-surfaced roads regularly.

Is the iX2 a worthy buy then?

On this evidence, it can be a bit hard to make a case for the iX2. At $269,888 with COE (as of February 2025), it is substantially more expensive than the regular petrol-powered X2 ($249,888 with COE) and the slightly more practical iX1 ($259,888 with COE).

But think of it this way. It's kinda interesting to see that whether you opt for an ICE or electric version, you get what is essentially the same driving experience, with only slight differences.

Ultimately, it comes down to what you really prefer, and if you like the combination of the iX2's sleek coupe-SUV looks and electric drivetrain, then it is probably worth exploring.

[[nid:697212]]

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.