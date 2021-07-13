BMW iX3 electric SUV makes Singapore debut

The BMW iX3, the carmaker’s first battery electric SUV, is now officially available in Singapore.

It is the second electric vehicle (EV) launched by BMW here, and the first pure electric model, too.

The first BMW EV was the i3, which arrived in 2013. However, these models were equipped with a range-extender module or REx. The REx is a petrol-driven 647cc, 2-cylinder engine that charged the batteries when they ran low.

The iX3 is purely electric. Its battery capacity of 232Ah (80kWh gross) gives this SUV a WLTP range of up to 459km. Only one variant is available and prices start from $252,888 with COE.

More than an electric X3

PHOTO: Torque

The BMW iX3 is the electric version of the current X3 model. But it is no mere “electrified” model, for the iX3 is the first to be equipped with the brand’s fifth-generation eDrive power train.

To further improve efficiency, the latest eDrive sees the electric motor, power electronics and transmission arranged in a single housing. The electric motor, in particular, is a current-excited one, and does not require magnets. Therefore, rare earths are not used in its construction.

The motor’s power density is also 30 per cent greater than that of BMW’s existing EVs, and has an efficiency of 93 per cent. That is more than double the efficiency of an internal combustion engine, which is typically below 40 per cent.

Complementing this are the improved batteries. The gravimetric energy density of the iX3’s batteries are 20 per cent higher compared to the previous batteries used by BMW electric vehicles.

BMW iX3: Charging, range and performance

BMW iX3

PHOTO: BMW

These batteries have a gross energy content of 80kWh, of which 74kWh is utilised. When plugged into an 11kW AC Wallbox, the iX3 will take about 7.5 hours to be fully recharged.

With a 150kW DC fast charger, the BMW iX3’s lithium-ion batteries can go from zero per cent to an 80 per cent state-of-charge in 34 minutes.

The iX3’s electric motor produces 282hp (286PS, 210kW) and 400Nm. It channels these outputs through a single-speed gearbox to the rear axle, and propels the iX3 from rest to 100km/h in 6.8 seconds. Top speed is limited to 180km/h.

Complementing the performance is BMW IconicSoundsElectric, a soundtrack created in collaboration with Hans Zimmer. It gives every driving state a sound pattern, from start up to acceleration and braking.

BMW says the iX3’s average consumption is 19.4kWh/100km. Its maximum range, according to the WLTP test cycle, is between 450-459km.

Price and availability

BMW iX3

PHOTO: BMW

The BMW iX3 is available in one variant, Impressive, and is currently priced at $252,888.

Specifications

BMW iX3 Impressive (A)

Motor: Current-excited synchronous

Max power: 282hp (286PS, 210kW) at 6000rpm

Max torque: 400Nm at 17,000rpm

Battery capacity: 80kWh gross, 74kWh net

Power to weight: 129.1hp per tonne

Gearbox: Single-speed automatic

0-100km/h: 6.8 seconds

Top speed: 180km/h

Consumption: 19.4kWh/100km

Max range: 459km

Price incl. COE: $252,888 (after $25k VES rebate)

Agent: Performance Motor

This article was first published in Torque.