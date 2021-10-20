Booking your VTL flight? Here are Singapore Airlines' latest fares (2021)

When it comes to booking flights for vacations, it’s ironic that as Singaporeans, we often look at other airlines for cheaper flights even though we technically have a national carrier:
Bobian right…
Since Singapore Airlines (SIA) is ranked number 2 on the World’s Top 10 Airlines Of 2021 according to SKYTRAX.
And reputation always comes with a price.
However, some of us are also more willing to splurge a little more for more comfort and impeccable service while we’re in the skies.
With the recent announcement of new Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs), some of us might be in the midst of planning for our long-awaited trips. (finally!)
And if you’re an SIA convert, you’ll be pleased to know that SIA will be one of the carriers that will be providing these designated VTL flights.
(There are also other airline carriers that will be providing these designated flights, but we’ll be focusing on SIA for this article.)
Without further ado, let’s take a look at how much Singapore Airlines air tickets would cost for your VTL trip!
Disclaimer: We’re not sponsored to write this. We are as excited to go on a trip as you guys, and hope that this price compilation will be helpful. But if SIA wants to sponsor the Seedly team some air tickets… #justsaying
Prices are also accurate as of the time of writing, subject to changes by Singapore Airlines.
TL;DR: Singapore Airlines (SIA) Vaccination Travel Lane (VTL) Flight Prices
List of Countries Under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) Scheme
Singapore is expanding its list of countries under the VTL scheme.
This scheme allows fully vaccinated residents to be able to travel to and fro these countries without having to quarantine.
As of now, these are the countries that are under this scheme.
|Country/Region of Departure
|Effective Date as a VTL Country/Region and for Entry into Singapore
|Brunei Darussalam (Not open for leisure travel)
|Sept, 2021, 11.59pm
|Germany
|Canada
|Oct 18, 2021, 11.59pm
|Denmark
|France
|Italy
|Netherlands
|Spain
|United Kingdom
|United States
|Republic of Korea
|Nov 14, 2021, 11.59pm
Singapore Airlines (SIA) Designated VTL Flight Fare Deals 2021
Singapore travellers will be able to take any flights to the VTL country, but a designated VTL flight has to be booked for return flights to Singapore.
That being said, it is advised to take a direct flight to these countries, as any transits in a non-VTL country would affect the VTL eligibility (i.e. not having to serve a stay-home notice).
Do note that this currently does not apply to South Korea, where both flights have to be designated VTL flights.
ALSO READ: 6 things to take note of if you're planning to travel to Brunei or Germany via the new Vaccinated Travel Lane
The schedules listed below are VTL flights and their prices.
Note: To offer greater flexibility during this period, Singapore Airlines allows complimentary rebooking for all tickets issued up to 31 Dec 2021. You may also transfer your purchased additional baggage, or seats, if any, to the new flights. Purchased add-on deals will also be refunded.
Complimentary rebooking includes unlimited changes to booking on or before 31 Dec 2021, and one additional change after 31 Dec 2021
Canada
Seattle – Vancouver – Singapore
|Period
|Route
|Flight Number
|Day of Operation
|Departure Time | Arrival Time
|Aircraft
|Dec 4, 2021 - Feb 12, 2022
|Seattle - Vancouver
|SQ29
|Thursday, Saturday
|11.00am – 11.45am
|Airbus 350-900
|Vancouver - Singapore
|SQ29
|Thursday, Saturday
|1.15pm – 10.05pm (+1)
|Airbus 350-900
Prices for flights from Singapore to Canada (Vancouver)
Economy Class: From $2,031
Denmark, Italy, and Spain
Rome – Copenhagen – Singapore
|Period
|Route
|Flight Number
|Day of Operation
|Departure Time | Arrival Time
|Aircraft
|Oct 21-28, 2021
|Rome – Copenhagen
|SQ353
|Thursday
|8.35am – 11.00am
|Airbus 350-900
|Copenhagen – Singapore
|SQ353
|Thursday
|12.20pm – 6.20am (+1)
|Airbus 350-900
|Nov 1, 2021 - March 24, 2022
|Rome – Copenhagen
|SQ353
|Monday, Thursday
|8.40am – 11.10am
|Airbus 350-900
|Copenhagen – Singapore
|SQ353
|Monday, Thursday
|12.30pm – 7.30am (+1)
|Airbus 350-900
Barcelona – Milan – Singapore
|Period
|Route
|Flight Number
|Day of Operation
|Departure Time | Arrival Time
|Aircraft
|Oct 21 - 28, 2021
|Barcelona – Milan
|SQ379
|Monday, Thursday, Sunday
|10.10am – 11.50am
|Airbus 350-900
|Milan – Singapore
|SQ379
|Monday, Thursday, Sunday
|1.00pm – 7.00am (+1)
|Airbus 350-900
|31 Oct 2021 - 24 Mar 2022
|Barcelona – Milan
|SQ379
|Monday, Thursday, Sunday
|9.50am – 11.30am
|Airbus 350-900
|Milan – Singapore
|SQ379
|Monday, Thursday, Sunday
|12.40pm – 7.35am (+1)
|Airbus 350-900
Prices for flights from Singapore to Denmark, Italy, or Spain
Economy Class: From $958
Premium Economy Class: $1,898
Business Class: From $3,598
Book By: Nov 8, 2021
Travel Period: Oct 9, 2021 – March 26, 2022 (Economy & Premium Economy), Oct 9 – Dec 31, 2021 (Business)
France
Paris – Singapore
|Period
|Route
|Flight Number
|Day of Operation
|Departure Time | Arrival Time
|Aircraft
|Oct 20 - 29, 2021
|Paris – Singapore
|SQ337
|Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
|12.00pm – 6.50am (+1)
|Boeing 777-300ER
|Oct 31, 2021 - March 25, 2022
|Paris – Singapore
|SQ337
|Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
|10.40am – 6.15am (+1)
|Boeing 777-300ER
Prices for flights from Singapore to France
Economy Class: From $958
Premium Economy Class: $1,898
Business Class: From $3,598
Book By: 8 Nov 2021
Travel Period: Oct 9, 2021 – March 26, 2022 (Economy & Premium Economy), Oct 9 – Dec 31, 2021 (Business)
Germany
|Period
|Route
|Flight Number
|Day of Operation
|Departure Time | Arrival Time
|Aircraft
|Oct 19 - 30, 2021
|Frankfurt – Singapore
|SQ325
|Daily
|10.00pm – 4.25pm (+1)
|Boeing 777-300ER
|Oct 31, 2021 - March 25, 2022
|Frankfurt – Singapore
|SQ325
|Daily
|9.55pm – 5.15pm (+1)
|Boeing 777-300ER
|Oct 20 - 30, 2021
|Munich – Singapore
|SQ331
|Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
|1.15pm – 7.05am (+1)
|Airbus A350-900
|Oct 31, 2021 - March 26, 2022
|Munich – Singapore
|SQ331
|Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
|1.15pm – 7.55am (+1)
|Airbus A350-900
Prices for flights from Singapore to Germany
Economy Class: From $968
Premium Economy Class: $1,898
Business Class: From $5,528 (Frankfurt), $5,758 (Munich)
Book By: Nov 8, 2021 (Economy & Premium Economy), Dec 31, 2021 (Business)
Travel Period: 9 Oct 2021 – 26 Mar 2022 (Economy & Premium Economy),Oct 9 – Dec 31, 2021 (Business)
The Netherlands
|Period
|Route
|Flight Number
|Day of Operation
|Departure Time | Arrival Time
|Aircraft
|Oct 19 - 30, 2021
|Amsterdam – Singapore
|SQ329
|Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
|11.15am – 5.55am (+1)
|Airbus A350-900
|Nov 2 - March 26, 2022
|Amsterdam – Singapore
|SQ329
|Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
|10.25am – 5.55am (+1)
|Airbus A350-900
Prices for flights from Singapore to the Netherlands
Economy Class: From $958
Premium Economy Class: $1,898
Business Class: From $3,598
Book By: Nov 8, 2021
Travel Period: Oct 9, 2021 – March 26, 2022 (Economy & Premium Economy), Oct 9 – Dec 31, 2021 (Business)
South Korea
|Period
|Route
|Flight Number
|Day of Operation
|Departure Time | Arrival Time
|Aircraft
|Nov 16, 2021 - March 26, 2022
|Seoul – Singapore
|SQ601
|Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
|4.35pm – 10.20pm
|Boeing 787-10
|SQ607
|Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
|10.30am – 4.15pm
|Boeing 787-10
Prices for flights from Singapore to South Korea
Economy Class: From $679
Premium Economy Class: $1,384
Business Class: From $2,384
United Kingdom (UK)
|Period
|Route
|Flight Number
|Day of Operation
|Departure Time | Arrival Time
|Aircraft
|Oct 19 - 30, 2021
|London – Singapore
|SQ317
|Daily
|11.25am – 7.30am (+1)
|Boeing 777-300ER
|Oct 31, 2021 - March 26, 2022
|London – Singapore
|SQ317
|Daily
|10.30am – 4.15pm
|Boeing 777-300ER
Prices for flights from Singapore to the United Kingdom (London)
Economy Class: From $1,078
Premium Economy Class: $2,378
Business Class: From $4,798
Book By: Nov 8, 2021
Travel Period: Oct 9, 2021 – March 26, 2022 (Economy & Premium Economy), Oct 9 – Dec 31, 2021 (Business)
United States of America (USA)
|Period
|Route
|Flight Number
|Day of Operation
|Departure Time | Arrival Time
|Aircraft
|Oct 19 - 30, 2021
|New York – Singapore
|SQ23
|Daily
|10.30pm – 5.20am (+2)
|Airbus A350-900ULR
|Oct 31, 2021 - March 26, 2022
|9.40pm – 5.20am (+2)
|Airbus A350-900ULR
|Oct 19 - 30, 2021
|Los Angeles – Singapore
|SQ37
|Daily
|11.20pm – 7.30am (+2)
|Airbus A350-900
|Oct 31, 2021 - March 26, 2022
|10.25pm – 8.15am (+2)
|Airbus A350-900
|Oct 20 - 30, 2021
|San Francisco – Singapore
|SQ33
|Daily
|10.05pm – 5.45am (+2)
|Airbus A350-900ULR
|Oct 31, 2021 - March 26, 2022
|8.50pm – 6.25am (+2)
|Airbus A350-900ULR
|Dec 4, 2021 - Feb 12, 2022
|Seattle - Vancouver
|SQ29
|Thursday, Saturday
|11.00am – 11.45am
|Airbus 350-900
|Vancouver - Singapore
|1.15pm – 10.05pm (+1)
|Airbus 350-900
Prices for flights from Singapore to the United States of America
Economy Class: From $1,078 (Los Angeles)
Premium Economy Class: From $1,578 (Los Angeles), $1,798 (New York)
Business Class: From $5,498
Book By: Nov 8, 2021
Travel Period: Oct 9, 2021 – March 26, 2022 (Economy & Premium Economy), Oct 9 – Dec 31, 2021 (Business)
Things to note for traveling to and fro VTL countries
Besides the VTL flights listed above, Singapore Airlines is also operating non-VTL flights on the same routes.
Therefore, do be careful when you’re selecting your flights.
Travellers are also allowed to visit multiple countries during the same trip and still be eligible for VTL as long as the countries visited are under the VTL scheme.
This means being able to fly from Singapore to Paris, then Paris to Amsterdam, and still take a VTL flight back to Singapore.
Singapore citizens and permanent residents are not required to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP).
However, short-term visitors and Long-Term Pass holders are required to apply for a VTP online between seven and 30 days prior to their intended date of entry into Singapore.
VTP applications will start on the following dates:
- Already open : Brunei, Germany
- Oct 12, 2021, 10am : Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States
- Nov 8, 2021, 10am: South Korea
PCR tests required for VTL flights
VTL travellers are now required to take two Covid-19 PCR tests, depending on their country of departure.
- A pre-departure test within 48 hours before flight departure
- An on-arrival test at Changi Airport
For individuals who are planning to visit South Korea, there are additional PCR tests to be taken:
- Pre-departure PCR test in Singapore
- On-arrival PCR test at South Korea airport
- Post-arrival PCR test on Day 6 or 7
Do note that if you’re on a flight before Oct 19, 2021, you’re still required to take the two post-arrival tests on Day 3 and 7.
How to earn more KrisFlyer Miles?
Promos and discounted fares are great.
But what if you could also maximise your flights by earning miles and points which will eventually allow you to fly for free ?
If you’re already paying for your flight tickets with a credit card and want to find out what is the best hotel or airline loyalty program to join.
Or even if you haven’t gotten your credit card yet but want to get into the miles game.
This article was first published in Seedly.