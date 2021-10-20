Booking your VTL flight? Here are Singapore Airlines' latest fares (2021)

When it comes to booking flights for vacations, it’s ironic that as Singaporeans, we often look at other airlines for cheaper flights even though we technically have a national carrier:

Bobian right…

Since Singapore Airlines (SIA) is ranked number 2 on the World’s Top 10 Airlines Of 2021 according to SKYTRAX.

And reputation always comes with a price.

However, some of us are also more willing to splurge a little more for more comfort and impeccable service while we’re in the skies.

With the recent announcement of new Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs), some of us might be in the midst of planning for our long-awaited trips. (finally!)

And if you’re an SIA convert, you’ll be pleased to know that SIA will be one of the carriers that will be providing these designated VTL flights.

(There are also other airline carriers that will be providing these designated flights, but we’ll be focusing on SIA for this article.)

Without further ado, let’s take a look at how much Singapore Airlines air tickets would cost for your VTL trip!

Disclaimer: We’re not sponsored to write this. We are as excited to go on a trip as you guys, and hope that this price compilation will be helpful. But if SIA wants to sponsor the Seedly team some air tickets… #justsaying

Prices are also accurate as of the time of writing, subject to changes by Singapore Airlines.

TL;DR: Singapore Airlines (SIA) Vaccination Travel Lane (VTL) Flight Prices

PHOTO: Seedly

List of Countries Under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) Scheme

Singapore is expanding its list of countries under the VTL scheme.

This scheme allows fully vaccinated residents to be able to travel to and fro these countries without having to quarantine.

As of now, these are the countries that are under this scheme.

Country/Region of Departure Effective Date as a VTL Country/Region and for Entry into Singapore Brunei Darussalam (Not open for leisure travel) Sept, 2021, 11.59pm Germany Canada Oct 18, 2021, 11.59pm Denmark France Italy Netherlands Spain United Kingdom United States Republic of Korea Nov 14, 2021, 11.59pm

Singapore Airlines (SIA) Designated VTL Flight Fare Deals 2021

Singapore travellers will be able to take any flights to the VTL country, but a designated VTL flight has to be booked for return flights to Singapore.

That being said, it is advised to take a direct flight to these countries, as any transits in a non-VTL country would affect the VTL eligibility (i.e. not having to serve a stay-home notice).

Do note that this currently does not apply to South Korea, where both flights have to be designated VTL flights.

The schedules listed below are VTL flights and their prices.

Note: To offer greater flexibility during this period, Singapore Airlines allows complimentary rebooking for all tickets issued up to 31 Dec 2021. You may also transfer your purchased additional baggage, or seats, if any, to the new flights. Purchased add-on deals will also be refunded.

Complimentary rebooking includes unlimited changes to booking on or before 31 Dec 2021, and one additional change after 31 Dec 2021

Canada

Seattle – Vancouver – Singapore

Period Route Flight Number Day of Operation Departure Time | Arrival Time Aircraft Dec 4, 2021 - Feb 12, 2022 Seattle - Vancouver SQ29 Thursday, Saturday 11.00am – 11.45am Airbus 350-900 Vancouver - Singapore SQ29 Thursday, Saturday 1.15pm – 10.05pm (+1) Airbus 350-900

Prices for flights from Singapore to Canada (Vancouver)

Economy Class: From $2,031

Denmark, Italy, and Spain

Rome – Copenhagen – Singapore

Period Route Flight Number Day of Operation Departure Time | Arrival Time Aircraft Oct 21-28, 2021 Rome – Copenhagen SQ353 Thursday 8.35am – 11.00am Airbus 350-900 Copenhagen – Singapore SQ353 Thursday 12.20pm – 6.20am (+1) Airbus 350-900 Nov 1, 2021 - March 24, 2022 Rome – Copenhagen SQ353 Monday, Thursday 8.40am – 11.10am Airbus 350-900 Copenhagen – Singapore SQ353 Monday, Thursday 12.30pm – 7.30am (+1) Airbus 350-900

Barcelona – Milan – Singapore

Period Route Flight Number Day of Operation Departure Time | Arrival Time Aircraft Oct 21 - 28, 2021 Barcelona – Milan SQ379 Monday, Thursday, Sunday 10.10am – 11.50am Airbus 350-900 Milan – Singapore SQ379 Monday, Thursday, Sunday 1.00pm – 7.00am (+1) Airbus 350-900 31 Oct 2021 - 24 Mar 2022 Barcelona – Milan SQ379 Monday, Thursday, Sunday 9.50am – 11.30am Airbus 350-900 Milan – Singapore SQ379 Monday, Thursday, Sunday 12.40pm – 7.35am (+1) Airbus 350-900

Prices for flights from Singapore to Denmark, Italy, or Spain

Economy Class: From $958

Premium Economy Class: $1,898

Business Class: From $3,598

Book By: Nov 8, 2021

Travel Period: Oct 9, 2021 – March 26, 2022 (Economy & Premium Economy), Oct 9 – Dec 31, 2021 (Business)

France

Paris – Singapore

Period Route Flight Number Day of Operation Departure Time | Arrival Time Aircraft Oct 20 - 29, 2021 Paris – Singapore SQ337 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 12.00pm – 6.50am (+1) Boeing 777-300ER Oct 31, 2021 - March 25, 2022 Paris – Singapore SQ337 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 10.40am – 6.15am (+1) Boeing 777-300ER

Prices for flights from Singapore to France

Economy Class: From $958

Premium Economy Class: $1,898

Business Class: From $3,598

Book By: 8 Nov 2021

Travel Period: Oct 9, 2021 – March 26, 2022 (Economy & Premium Economy), Oct 9 – Dec 31, 2021 (Business)

Germany

Period Route Flight Number Day of Operation Departure Time | Arrival Time Aircraft Oct 19 - 30, 2021 Frankfurt – Singapore SQ325 Daily 10.00pm – 4.25pm (+1) Boeing 777-300ER Oct 31, 2021 - March 25, 2022 Frankfurt – Singapore SQ325 Daily 9.55pm – 5.15pm (+1) Boeing 777-300ER Oct 20 - 30, 2021 Munich – Singapore SQ331 Monday, Wednesday, Saturday 1.15pm – 7.05am (+1) Airbus A350-900 Oct 31, 2021 - March 26, 2022 Munich – Singapore SQ331 Monday, Wednesday, Saturday 1.15pm – 7.55am (+1) Airbus A350-900

Prices for flights from Singapore to Germany

Economy Class: From $968

Premium Economy Class: $1,898

Business Class: From $5,528 (Frankfurt), $5,758 (Munich)

Book By: Nov 8, 2021 (Economy & Premium Economy), Dec 31, 2021 (Business)

Travel Period: 9 Oct 2021 – 26 Mar 2022 (Economy & Premium Economy),Oct 9 – Dec 31, 2021 (Business)

The Netherlands

Period Route Flight Number Day of Operation Departure Time | Arrival Time Aircraft Oct 19 - 30, 2021 Amsterdam – Singapore SQ329 Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 11.15am – 5.55am (+1) Airbus A350-900 Nov 2 - March 26, 2022 Amsterdam – Singapore SQ329 Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 10.25am – 5.55am (+1) Airbus A350-900

Prices for flights from Singapore to the Netherlands

Economy Class: From $958

Premium Economy Class: $1,898

Business Class: From $3,598

Book By: Nov 8, 2021

Travel Period: Oct 9, 2021 – March 26, 2022 (Economy & Premium Economy), Oct 9 – Dec 31, 2021 (Business)

South Korea

Period Route Flight Number Day of Operation Departure Time | Arrival Time Aircraft Nov 16, 2021 - March 26, 2022 Seoul – Singapore SQ601 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 4.35pm – 10.20pm Boeing 787-10 SQ607 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 10.30am – 4.15pm Boeing 787-10

Prices for flights from Singapore to South Korea

Economy Class: From $679

Premium Economy Class: $1,384

Business Class: From $2,384

United Kingdom (UK)

Period Route Flight Number Day of Operation Departure Time | Arrival Time Aircraft Oct 19 - 30, 2021 London – Singapore SQ317 Daily 11.25am – 7.30am (+1) Boeing 777-300ER Oct 31, 2021 - March 26, 2022 London – Singapore SQ317 Daily 10.30am – 4.15pm Boeing 777-300ER

Prices for flights from Singapore to the United Kingdom (London)

Economy Class: From $1,078

Premium Economy Class: $2,378

Business Class: From $4,798

Book By: Nov 8, 2021

Travel Period: Oct 9, 2021 – March 26, 2022 (Economy & Premium Economy), Oct 9 – Dec 31, 2021 (Business)

United States of America (USA)

Period Route Flight Number Day of Operation Departure Time | Arrival Time Aircraft Oct 19 - 30, 2021 New York – Singapore SQ23 Daily 10.30pm – 5.20am (+2) Airbus A350-900ULR Oct 31, 2021 - March 26, 2022 9.40pm – 5.20am (+2) Airbus A350-900ULR Oct 19 - 30, 2021 Los Angeles – Singapore SQ37 Daily 11.20pm – 7.30am (+2) Airbus A350-900 Oct 31, 2021 - March 26, 2022 10.25pm – 8.15am (+2) Airbus A350-900 Oct 20 - 30, 2021 San Francisco – Singapore SQ33 Daily 10.05pm – 5.45am (+2) Airbus A350-900ULR Oct 31, 2021 - March 26, 2022 8.50pm – 6.25am (+2) Airbus A350-900ULR Dec 4, 2021 - Feb 12, 2022 Seattle - Vancouver SQ29 Thursday, Saturday 11.00am – 11.45am Airbus 350-900 Vancouver - Singapore 1.15pm – 10.05pm (+1) Airbus 350-900

Prices for flights from Singapore to the United States of America

Economy Class: From $1,078 (Los Angeles)

Premium Economy Class: From $1,578 (Los Angeles), $1,798 (New York)

Business Class: From $5,498

Book By: Nov 8, 2021

Travel Period: Oct 9, 2021 – March 26, 2022 (Economy & Premium Economy), Oct 9 – Dec 31, 2021 (Business)

Things to note for traveling to and fro VTL countries

Besides the VTL flights listed above, Singapore Airlines is also operating non-VTL flights on the same routes.

Therefore, do be careful when you’re selecting your flights.

Travellers are also allowed to visit multiple countries during the same trip and still be eligible for VTL as long as the countries visited are under the VTL scheme.

This means being able to fly from Singapore to Paris, then Paris to Amsterdam, and still take a VTL flight back to Singapore.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents are not required to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP).

However, short-term visitors and Long-Term Pass holders are required to apply for a VTP online between seven and 30 days prior to their intended date of entry into Singapore.

VTP applications will start on the following dates:

Already open : Brunei, Germany

Oct 12, 2021, 10am : Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States

Nov 8, 2021, 10am: South Korea

PCR tests required for VTL flights

VTL travellers are now required to take two Covid-19 PCR tests, depending on their country of departure.

A pre-departure test within 48 hours before flight departure

An on-arrival test at Changi Airport

For individuals who are planning to visit South Korea, there are additional PCR tests to be taken:

Pre-departure PCR test in Singapore

On-arrival PCR test at South Korea airport

Post-arrival PCR test on Day 6 or 7

Do note that if you’re on a flight before Oct 19, 2021, you’re still required to take the two post-arrival tests on Day 3 and 7.

How to earn more KrisFlyer Miles?

Promos and discounted fares are great.

But what if you could also maximise your flights by earning miles and points which will eventually allow you to fly for free ?

If you’re already paying for your flight tickets with a credit card and want to find out what is the best hotel or airline loyalty program to join.

Or even if you haven’t gotten your credit card yet but want to get into the miles game.

