Books Kinokuniya to open new outlet at Raffles City this August

With the recent closures of Epigram Coffee Bookshop and Times Bookstores, it has been pretty bleak for bookworms in Singapore.

However, Books Kinokuniya's latest update regarding a new outlet opening in Raffles City Shopping Centre this August should help raise spirits.

The popular Japanese bookstore announced the news on social media on Monday (April 21).

The new Books Kinokinya outlet will be located on the shopping mall's third level, replacing a Challenger store that was previously there.

"We are pleased to announce that our NBC Raffles City store will be rebranded as Books Kinokuniya in August 2025," the in-photo caption read.

In early April, NBC Stationary & Gifts — a stationery brand owned by Books Kinokuniya — announced its Raffles City Shopping Centre will be closing for good on May 4.

Fans of the brand will be glad to hear that said announcement was more a 'see you soon' rather than a complete goodbye.

The upcoming Books Kinokuniya outlet in Raffles City will span 3,433 sq ft and is set to feature a Blue Room dedicated to providing a more contemplative mood for immersive reading experiences, as reported by The Straits Times.

AsiaOne has reached out to Books Kinokuniya for more information.

Downsizing flagship store

In February, customers visiting Books Kinokuniya's Takashimaya Shopping Centre outlet were taken aback at the sight of empty shelves at the flagship store.

The Straits Times reported that the 38,000 sq ft store was in the midst of downsizing operations, with the vacated space set to be replaced by a new cafe, among others.

On Feb 18, the Japanese bookstore took to social media to reassure fans that it had no plans to shut down its flagship store in Takashimaya.

"We are currently making some changes to our store layout and some sections have moved," the caption read.

