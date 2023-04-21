Bridgerton in Siglap? This $16.8m Regency-style bungalow feels like you're living in a period drama

Fancy living in a mansion straight out of the Netflix series Bridgerton?

Now you can live out your period drama fantasy right in Singapore, if you have a huge wad of cash to spare.

In the quiet suburb of Siglap lies a gorgeous 2.5-storey, Regency-style bungalow.

According to the listing on PropertyGuru, the bungalow is available for sale at a whopping price of $16.8 million.

Sitting on a 6000 sq ft plot, the bungalow boasts a gross floor area of 15,000 sq ft. So, you can be sure that space won't be an issue.

The house is a 9-minute walk from Kembangan MRT station, but let's be real. If you want to be complete the fantasy, chances are probably want to get yourself a personal driver.

Luxury living

The house was built around 18 years ago, and is decked out with high-quality fixtures like tiles imported from Italy.

The bungalow comes with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Step inside and you will be transported to the world of Bridgerton. Think accents of gold, wrought iron detailings and decorative ceiling borders.

If that's not enough, you can also live your period drama fantasy with the winding staircase.

Make a dramatic ballroom entrance like a debutante presenting herself at a society ball as you make your way gracefully down the stairs. And at the foot of the stairs flanked by majestic columns, remember to do a curtsy.

Or you can just take your personal lift which leads into the master bedroom.

As for the other bedrooms, they are covered in opulence with cove ceilings, classic pillars and elegant lighting. We are pretty certain Bridgerton's Daphne and Simon Basset will approve.

The lavishness extends to the bathrooms as well.

The master ensuite features two sinks that are across from each other. That's not all. You can make yourself comfortable by dipping into the built-in jacuzzi that takes centre stage.

And for a house like this, entertaining guests is mandatory. There's a karaoke room where you can belt out your favourite songs for hours on end. For something more interactive, you can sharpen your pool skills in the billiards room.

But if you are looking to get a workout, there's always the option to dip in the swimming pool.

Countryside livin'

While Singapore is mostly made up of HDBs and condos, it's possible to live in an unconventional home.

Last month, the Singapore Land Authority shared a 29-second TikTok clip of a colonial house located in Seletar.

Away from the hustle and bustle, the locale is the closest to what we would call the countryside of Singapore.

The two-storey bungalow has two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the second floor. It also has a spacious kitchen and living room.

While it was not for sale, people could bid to secure a long-term rental stay.

The State Property Information Online stated the highest bidder, at $16,188, has been awarded rental of the property.

