Brotherbird Bakehouse to open third outlet at Tampines 1 in early July

Brotherbird Bakehouse is headed to Tampines, joining the seemingly neverending list of bakeries in the east.

The popular home-grown croissant bakery will be located on level one of Tampines 1, which is right next to Tampines MRT station. It ran a pop-up at the mall in February 2023.

The mall broke the news on Instagram last Thursday (June 6) and while no exact opening date was provided, it is understood that the bakery will open in early July.

This marks Brotherbird Bakehouse's third outlet and first in the heartland. It has two other outlets at CIMB Plaza in the Central Business District and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

The bakery currently has pop-up stores at VivoCity and Hillion Mall in Bukit Panjang.

Here's what might be in store at the Tampines outlet. The bakery offers 15 different croissant flavours daily at its existing outlets, and flavours launched for the month of June include Strawberry Glazed, Cinnamon Sugar and Matcha.

While Brotherbird Bakehouse has remained relatively tight-lipped about the new outlet's opening, what we do know, at the time of writing, is that the popular Mochi Donut will be part of the menu line-up.

How it started

The brand, established 10 years ago, set up its flagship store at CT Hub 2 in Lavender, and later expanded to start a cafe in Bugis called Brotherbird Coffeehouse.

But in November 2022, the cafe announced it would shut down when its lease expired at the end of the year.

Back then, the establishment was well-known for its twice-baked croissants with unique flavours such as Mentaiko Prawn and Mango Sticky Rice.

Address: 10 Tampines Central 1, #01-38, Tampines 1, Singapore 529536

Opening hours: To be announced

ALSO READ: Back in the game: The Salted Plum to reopen in July after shuttering during the pandemic

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.