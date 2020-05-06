Bubble tea stores The Alley and Cup Walker reopen for takeaway during Phase 1

When it was made known that bubble tea stores were to close when the extended circuit breaker was announced, Singaporeans were devastated and many hurried to queue for their last cup of bubble tea.

To quench our undying thirst for BBT, collaborations between BBT brands and F&B outlets which served food soon popped up as a way to get around the restriction, though it was mainly delivery-only options.

Or in the case of Xing Fu Tang, they opened an outlet in a Hougang coffee shop.

For a short while Gong Cha provided a glimmer of hope to those looking to dabao bubble tea, when they announced that they would open three of their outlets, which also serve souffle pancakes for takeaway.

However, they retracted their statement the next day, stating instead that they would be opened for delivery only, to "fully support enhanced-CB measures and ensure safety" to all customers.

With CB coming to an end and Singapore now in Phase 1, stores selling predominantly beverages are still not allowed to reopen.

However, it looks like some of our favourite bubble tea brands have found yet another way to open for business and fulfil the never-ending demand for BBT in Singapore.

The Alley

It’s time for tea again! The Alley is back in Tampines 1 serving up delicious bubble tea and a variety of hot savoury... Posted by The Alley Singapore on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

On May 27, The Alley posted on its Facebook page that its Tampines 1 outlet is back in business and customers are able to drop by for takeaway orders. However, all drinks must be purchased together with the hot savoury pastries they have for sale.

The Alley has also clarified that the pies are baked in-house and while the outlet is not halal certified, the pies do not contain any pork or alcohol products.

The store is open from 11am to 9.30pm, daily for takeaway orders.

Address: 10 Tampines central 1, #02-K3, Singapore 529536

If Tampines is too far, islandwide delivery of The Alley's beverages and pies is available via GrabFood.

You can also get their bubble tea, together with Korean fried chicken from Chir Chir Singapore's JEM and 313 Somerset outlets via this link or through GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

Cup Walker

A post on Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale yesterday (June 4), showed people queuing up for drinks at the old-school brand's Sengkang outlet, despite the brand closing all its stores a few weeks ago.

According to the Facebook post, drinks can be ordered with the purchase of any food items. Curry rice bentos are going at $5 a la carte or you can get a set meal, which comes with a lemon drink, for $7.

Address: 1 Sengkang Square, Compass 1, #01-02, Singapore 545078

Artea

Hey friends of Artea, With the announcement of the suspension of beverage outlets as part of the measures put in place... Posted by Artea SG on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Artea announced on social media that their two outlets would be closed till June 2. And while no specific announcement has been made about any reopening, their Vivo City outlet appears to be back in business.

A post on Singapore Atrium Sale's Facebook page today (June 5) showed someone successfully purchasing a beverage from the shop, which serves tiramisu desserts alongside its drinks menu.

While these few brands have managed to find ways to make their beverages available again, it looks like it might still be awhile till all of our favourite bubble tea stores across the country are back in full force.

But for now, you know where else you can go for your BBT fix.

