On a budget? Here are 13 places where you can get a meal for under $3

With global food prices increasing and F&B businesses raising prices, it's getting more expensive to eat out.

But there are still some places in Singapore where you can get meals that don't break the bank.

We've sourced 13 places that have menu items under $3.

1. Chang Le Vegetarian

Vegetarians looking for a simple yet filling meal can check out Chang Le Vegetarian at Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre.

Diners can get a plate of bee hoon, noodles or kway teow with no side dishes for just $1. They can opt to add curry vegetables for $1 or three vegetable dishes for $1.

Prefer rice? Chang Le Vegetarian also sells mixed vegetable rice at $2 for three dishes.

Address: 17 Boon Keng Rd #01-63, Singapore 380017

Opening hours: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays to Saturdays, 6am to 2pm

2. Feng Ji Kway Chap

With just $2.50, you can get yourself a serving of kway chap from Feng Ji Kway Chap, which hasn't changed its price for a decade.

Diners can also choose to customise their meal by adding on ingredients such as pork belly ($1.50), pig skin ($0.60), and dried tofu ($0.80).

Address: 4A Jalan Batu, #01-20, Singapore 432004

Opening hours: Saturdays to Thursdays, 6am to 11.30am

3. Hao Ge Chicken Rice

While Bendemeer Market and Food Centre is home to several chicken rice stalls, Hao Ge Chicken Rice has the most affordable option.

For just $2.80, diners can get either steamed or roasted chicken rice.

Address: 29 Bendemeer Rd, #01-04 Bendemeer Market and Food Centre, Singapore 330029

4. Hojiak Nasi Lemak

While Hojiak Nasi Lemak specialises in nasi lemak, there are other dishes on the menu too.

The stall's beehoon set, which is priced at an affordable $2.80, comes with a fried egg, luncheon meat, and a dollop of sambal chilli.

Address: Fernvale Link, Singapore 790417

Opening hours: Daily, 6.30am to 7pm

5. Hon Ni Kitchen

Live in the east and need breakfast? Hon Ni Kitchen, which sells Chinese-style Nasi Lemak, is a good place to consider.

Ingredients such as fish, luncheon meat, and long beans are all priced at 70 cents each, except for chicken wing ($1.30), achar ($1), and otah ($1).

So, it is easy to order a plate of nasi lemak with two to three ingredients for under $3.

Address: 216 Bedok North Street 1, #01-07, Singapore 460216

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5.30am to 1pm, closed on Sundays and Mondays

6. Huat Soon Golden Wu Xiang Prawn Fritters

Tucked away on level 4 of Beauty World Centre is Huat Soon Golden Wu Xiang Prawn, which specialises in deep-fried prawn fritters and economical bee hoon.

Diners can get a plate of bee hoon with a side of two fritters for just $2.80.

Fritters available include ngoh hiang (five-spice meat rolls), Taiwanese sausage and fishcake.

Address: 144 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Level 4 #04-38, Singapore 588177

Opening hours: Daily, 9am to 8.30pm

7. Madam Chua 133 Ban Mian

Another stall at Blk 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market to consider is Madam Chua 133 Ban Mian, which has been selling handmade noodles since 1999.

A small bowl of ban mian here costs just $2.50 and features noodles, meatballs, green spinach and ikan bilis.

Address: 216 Bedok Food Centre, #01-68, Singapore 460216

Opening hours: Wednesdays to Mondays, 5am to 12pm, Closed on Tuesdays

8. Nguan Express 88

Plastered all over Nguan Express 88's storefront are signs reading: "May be the cheapest chicken rice in Singapore!"

They might be right because a serving of it here is sold at just $1.90.

There are two types to choose from: Roasted chicken rice and soya sauce chicken rice.

Address: 704 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, Singapore 560704

Opening hours: Daily, 8am to 10pm

9. Number 10 Noodle House

Number 10 Noodle House specialises in noodle dishes, all priced at $2.50 per bowl.

There are three types to choose from: Mushroom minced meat noodle, fishball minced meat noodle, and lor mee.

If you want a larger portion, the same options are available in $3 portions.

Address: 80 Circuit Road Market and Food Centre, 80 Circuit Rd, #02-10, Singapore 370080

Opening hours: Thursdays to Mondays, 6am to 12pm, Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

10. Kedai Makan Muhajirin

Toa Payoh residents are probably familiar with Kedai Makan Muhajirin and its iconic $1 nasi lemak.

The stall, which has been around since 1987, sells three versions of nasi lemak, all of which are under $2. This is despite the owners increasing the prices for other menu items such as mee rebus, mee siam, and lontong.

The basic ikan bilis nasi lemak is sold for only $1, while a fish nasi lemak goes for $1.20. Those who want both ikan bilis and fish with their nasi lemak only need to pay $1.70.

Address: 20 Lor 7 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310020

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 6am to 1pm, Closed on Mondays

11. Rajarani Thosai

Over at Rajarani Thosai, diners can get a plain thosai for $2.50. If they want an egg, butter, or onion thosai, it will set them back by $3.

If they prefer appam instead, there is egg, butter, or coconut appam for $2, while a plain appam set or cheese appam is sold for $2.50.

The stall also sells a puttu mayam set for $2.50.

Address: 137 Tampines St.11, #01-33, Singapore 521137

Opening hours: Thursdays to Tuesdays, 7am to 1pm, closed on Wednesdays

12. Sri Tiffin

Another stall that sells affordable thosai is Sri Tiffin, which is located at Tekka Centre.

Plain thosai goes for $1.50, while masala, rava, egg, onion, podi, and paper thosai are $2.50.

Diners can also get a two-piece poori set for $2.50.

Address: Bukit Timah Rd, #01-224, Singapore 210665

13. 63 Laksa

For years, 63 Laksa has been known for its affordable Sungei Road-style laksa.

The price of a bowl of laksa recently went up from $2.50 to $2.80. Despite this, the dish is still wallet-friendly and remains one of the cheaper options in Singapore.

Each serving of the dish comes with rice noodles, fishcake, cockles and a dollop of sambal chilli.

Address: 20 Ghim Moh, #01-20, Singapore 270020

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 8am to 3pm, Closed on Mondays

