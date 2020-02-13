Cancelling your trip due to coronavirus? Here's what you must know about hotel cancellation and refund policies

With the recent proliferation of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), many countries have advised their citizens against any travel to China, including Hong Kong and Macau. If you've made any prior bookings on various OTAs, such as Agoda and Booking.com and are looking to cancel your bookings, here's what you have to know.

We'll cover the cancellation and refund policies of key accommodation booking sites and other precautionary measures you'll have to be wary of.

We recommend all travellers to review guidance from the World Health Organisation and to follow any travel advisories issued by their home countries.

Booked via Waiver of Cancellation Fees Agoda 24 January 2020 - 29 February 2020 ✔ Booking.com On or before 29 February 2020 ✔ Expedia - Contact Expedia at (877) 227-7481 Trip.com 22 January 2020 - 29 February 2020 ✔ Traveloka Not specified Subject to hotel's approval Hotels.com Not specified Contact Hotels.com at 800 120 5131 Airbnb In Hubei Province: 1 April 2020 or earlier

In Mainland China: 29 February or earlier

*only for reservations booked on or before 1 February 2020 ✔ IHG 23 January 2020 - 29 February 2020 ✔ Marriott International Through 29 February 2020 ✔ Accor Live Limitless 23 January 2020 - 29 February 2020 ✔

1. AGODA HOTELS

With regards to COVID-19, Agoda will be assisting all customers with extended free cancellation for bookings related to greater China (Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau).

Hotel bookings applicable for free cancellation include:

Unused global bookings where the accommodation is located in Mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.

Unused global bookings made by customers travelling from Mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau to anywhere in the world.

Valid for check-in dates from 24 January 2020 to 29 February 2020.

HOW TO CANCEL YOUR AGODA HOTEL BOOKINGS:

Self-Service Cancellation (Recommended)

Via the Agoda App

Log in to the Agoda app Go to My Booking Select the hotel that needs to be cancelled Select Cancel my Booking Select the reason

Via the Agoda Website

Log in to Agoda's official website homepage Select My Booking Select Edit Booking Cancel the booking

Agoda Customer Service

International hotline: +44 (0)20 3027 7900 (international charges will apply)

Contact Agoda Here

2. BOOKING.COM

For Booking.com, Forced Circumstances (FC) has been declared. This applies to:

All reservations with check-in date up to and including 29 February 2020.

All properties in China, Hong Kong and Macau.

All reservations made by travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Note: as of 7 February 2020, FC no longer apply to reservations made for properties in Taiwan.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FC (ADDRESSED TO HOSTS):

For properties in China, Hong Kong and Macau

For all reservations made for properties in the above-mentioned countries/regions with check-in date on or before 29 February 2020, we expect you to refund any prepayment and waive any cancellation costs (fees, expenses and/or other amounts).

Booking.com will waive the commission in these cases.

For properties in all other countries

For any reservation made at your property by travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau with check-in date on or before 29 February 2020, we expect you to refund any prepayment and waive any cancellation costs (fees, expenses and/or other amounts).

Booking.com will waive the commission in these cases.

All reservations made by travellers from countries other than China, Hong Kong and Macau, regardless of booking date or check-in date are subject to our usual way of working as mentioned in our General Delivery Terms. In these cases, properties are not allowed to cancel any reservation without the guest's approval.

3. EXPEDIA

The Expedia official website has offered guidelines on cancellations pertaining to COVID-19. Travellers not travelling within the next two weeks are advised to wait before contacting Expedia. This is to ensure that the Expedia provides the latest information available for your travel.

HOW TO CANCEL YOUR EXPEDIA HOTEL BOOKINGS:

Log in to the Expedia App/Website Go to My Trips Select the itinerary and change/cancel your bookings online Contact Expedia if the Hotel charges a fee, or if there is no option to change/cancel.

Expedia Customer Service

International hotline: (877) 227-7481 (international charges will apply)

4. TRIP.COM

As of 28 January 2020, Trip.com has extended its free cancellation provisions to all Mainland China bookings.

Hotel bookings applicable for free cancellation include:

All Greater China Hotel Bookings with unused and unexpired check-ins made before 00:00 on 28 January 2020 for the stays between 22 January 2020 to 29 February 2020.

HOW TO CANCEL YOUR TRIP.COM HOTEL BOOKINGS:

Via the Trip.com App (Recommended)

Log in to the Trip.com app Select My Account My Booking Select the Cancel button next to the booking that you would like to cancel.

In addition, Trip.com will cover cancellation costs for all products purchased on Trip.com by special care for customers diagnosed with or quarantined for COVID-19

Trip.com Customer Service

Within Singapore: +65 6818 2868

Global Access Number: +86 21 3210 4669 (international charges will apply)

5. TRAVELOKA

For hotel bookings affected by COVID-19, you may reschedule or refund your booking. Do note that the availability of each option is subject to the hotel's approval of cancellation policy.

HOW TO RESCHEDULE/REFUND YOUR TRAVELOKA HOTEL BOOKINGS:

Option 1: Reschedule

Log in to the Traveloka App/Website Go to My Booking and find your hotel voucher Open your voucher and tap the Reschedule menu at the bottom. If your booking can be rescheduled, you can immediately choose your new schedule.

Option 2: Refund

Log in to the Traveloka App/Website Go to My Booking and find your hotel voucher Select Manage Booking section on your particular Booking ID to check if your booking is refundable or not. Always refer to your booking policy for understanding.

In particular, if your hotel location is in Wuhan,

Contact Traveloka's Customer Support Team at cs@traveloka.com or call the Traveloka Hotline Prepare your booking ID and flight or any other transportation cancellation proof and have it ready before contacting the Traveloka Customer Support.

If your hotel location is in areas of China (other than Wuhan) and Hong Kong, please refer to your booking's cancellation policy.

Traveloka Customer Service

Singapore Call Center: +65 6486 7945 or +65 6911 8138

Email: cs@traveloka.com

6. HOTELS.COM

Travellers not travelling within the next two weeks are advised to wait before contacting Hotels.com. This is to ensure that the Hotels.com provides the latest information available for your travel.

HOW TO CHANGE/CANCEL YOUR HOTELS.COM BOOKINGS:

Sign in to your Hotels.com account Go to Manage your bookings Choose the booking you wish to change or cancel Select Cancel Room or Change Booking

If you booked without a Hotels.com account, fill out the Find your bookings form and Submit. Then, select Cancel Room or Change Booking for the booking you wish to cancel.

Hotels.com also advise travellers to check their government's latest advice of their travel destination.

Hotels.com Customer Service

Customer Service Number: 800 120 5131

7. AIRBNB

If your trip is covered by Airbnb's extenuating circumstances policy, you will be able to cancel your home reservation or Airbnb Experience without charge. Do note that the below information is mainly for Singaporeans, and you should refer to Airbnb's official website for more policy coverage.

THE POLICY IS ELIGIBLE FOR:

For guests with reservations in Hubei Province

If you are travelling from anywhere outside of Mainland China to Hubei province, the extenuating circumstances policy applies to any reservations booked on or before 1 February 2020, with check-in date of 1 April 2020 or earlier.

For guests with reservations in Mainland China

If you are travelling to Mainland China from anywhere outside of Mainland China, the extenuating circumstances policy applies to any reservations booked on or before 1 February 2020, with check-in date of 29 February 2020 or earlier.

Other Scenarios

Regardless of the reservation date, the extenuating circumstances policy applies to reservations of all global hosts or guests who must change or cancel travel:

In order to comply with disease control restrictions implemented by relevant authorities In order to perform medical or disease control duties In the event that you are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus by a medical doctor or health authority

Contact Airbnb Help Centre to file an Extenuating Circumstances Claim or for general enquiries.

8. IHG

Guests travelling to or from Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, or the Taiwan region will be able to change or cancel a valid booking reservation made via the hotel directly (IHG.com, the IHG App, or the IHG Central Reservations Centre, without financial penalty.

For bookings made by a travel agent or an online travel booking platform, IHG advises guests to contact the relevant agent/platform.

Valid for dates between 23 January 2020 to 29 February 2020.

You may refer to the IHG Travel Advisory Policy here.

9. MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International will be waiving cancellation fees for hotel stays through 29 February 2020 for guests with reservations at our hotels in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan and guests from Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan travelling outbound to other Marriott destinations globally.

You may refer to Marriott International Official Statement here.

10. ACCOR LIVE LIMITLESS (ALL)

Guests travelling to OR from Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, China, Macau SAR, China or Taiwan, China between 23 January 2020 and 29 February 2020 will be able to change or cancel a valid booking.

HOW TO CHANGE/CANCEL ALL YOUR BOOKINGS:

For guests who have booked directly* and:

Reserved a flexible rate, can modify or cancel their reservations by

Visit all.accor.com Click My Bookings Contact the ALL Global Reservations Center (list of phone numbers below)

Reserved a non-flexible rate, can modify or cancel their reservations by

Contact the ALL Global Reservations Center (list of phone numbers below)

Phone Contact List for ALL Global Reservations Center here.

*Via all.accor.com, the ALL app, Global Contact Center or Directly with one of ALL's hotels.

ALL advises guests who have booked through a travel agent, online booking platforms or other third parties to contact the booking provider directly for assistance.

You may refer to ALL Official Statement here.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

