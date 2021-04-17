Cannot go Japan? Still can hot spring: Best onsen places in Singapore

It has been quite a while since we last travelled.

Some of us might even have difficulties deciding how to spend our annual leave that has been rolled over last year…

Besides going for staycations and day trips around the city, we might be looking for other ways to relax our souls after an incredibly stressful day at work.

If you’re always up for some good and cheap massage or have even gone for spas , why not take things a little further and plan for an onsen visit?

While we are always big on saving money and stretching your dollar, we also believe in treating yo’self every once in a while.

Anyway, a good healing experience could help us recharge our batteries to earn even more money, right?

Simi is onsen?

What is an onsen, and how is it different from a spa?

A spa experience usually includes treatments such as facials, massages and even beauty treatments such as manicures and pedicures.

On the other hand, onsen means hot spring in Japanese, and is essentially a natural hot spring bath where the water is geothermally heated by the earth.

They are very common in Japan due to the various volcano activities.

And onsen water is packed with minerals that are said to offer health benefits, including benefits to the skin, circulation and general health.

A true onsen must also be at least 25 deg C in temperature.

While onsen baths are traditionally located outdoors, the term onsen has been used loosely these days, and it now basically refers to communal public hot baths.

Nowadays, the onsen spots in Singapore usually come with spa facilities and massage services as well, allowing customers to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Things to note when visiting an onsen

Bathing etiquette is very important when it comes to visiting an onsen.

The last thing we’d want is to be chased out before we get to enjoy anything…

Here are some general rules to take note of:

Do check with the individual outlets on their guidelines to make sure that you’re following all of them!

Best onsen places and onsen promotions in Singapore

Onsen Places in Singapore Specialty Price Promotions Location Elements Wellness Handcrafted Koyamaki wood tub along with Koyamaki Onsen Therapy $297.46 for one pax

$594.92 for two pax First-trial promotion (New clients or not visited in last 18 months):

$228 (U.P. $928.76) for couple Koyamaki onsen (Weekday promo)



Online promotion: $168 (U.P. $297.46) for one pax

$286 (U.P. $594.92) for two pax The Centrepoint ESPA at Resorts World Sentosa Offers private spa suites and first-in-Singapore authentic Turkish Hammam, along with a Japanese onsen style pool Various treatment packages available, starting from $70 - Resorts World Sentosa Ikeda Spa Use of hinoki, Japan's most prized wood that was once reserved for royalty Hinoki Onsen Bath (Single): $80 (30min)



Hinoki Onsen Bath (Couple): $120 (30min) - 787 Bukit Timah Road Yunomori Onsen & Spa Combines Japanese onsen and Thai massage Adult: $40.66 (including GST)



Child (three to 15 yo): $29.96 (including GST)



Senior (above 65 yo): $29.96 (including GST) One-for-one onsen entry For members

Monday to Thursday (excluding public holidays)

7pm to 11pm Kallang Wave Mall

1. Elements wellness

Element Wellness has three outlets islandwide, but only its Centrepoint outlet has a Koyamaki Onsen Bath.

It is housed in a private room and includes a handcrafted Koyamaki wood tub for you to soak your worries away.

(Psst… the prized Koyamaki wood is antibacterial and antifungal, and contains natural oils with healing properties!)

Customers would get to enjoy the Koyamaki onsen therapy , which is said to have an anti-ageing effect and relieves stress and pain.

Address: #02-28 The Centrepoint, 176 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238843

Operating hours: 11am – 9pm (Mon-Fri), 10.30am – 8pm (Weekends & Public Holidays)

Contact details: Website, call 6737 8488 or WhatsApp 9357 8183 to make an appointment

2. ESPA at Resorts World Sentosa

ESPA is located at Resorts World Sentosa and boasts award-winning spa treatments.

While its main focus is not on the onsen experience, visitors can get to enjoy its Japanese onsen style pool while enjoying a variety of treatment options, including a personalised facial or rejuvenating massage.

What’s wonderful is its location as well, such that you would get to enjoy this away from the hustle and bustle of busy Singapore.

It is also the first in Singapore to offer an authentic Turkish Hammam experience (which is a type of steam bath).

Fancy.

Address: Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098269

Operating hours: 9am–10pm daily

Contact details: 6577 8880

3. Ikeda Spa

Ikeda Spa is known as Singapore’s first authentic Japanese spa, and includes legit facilities such as a Japanese Zen Garden, a Ganbanyoku stone bed (to lay on), a Tatami zen lounge and also a Rotenburo outdoor onsen.

If you’re talking about being in Japan without travelling to Japan, this might be the experience you’re looking for.

Its Rotenburo outdoor hot tub is handcrafted with Japan’s most prized hinoki (Japanese cypress) wood that is once reserved for Japanese royalty.

So we can now get to also feel like a Japanese royal while soaking at the hills of Bukit Timah.

Address: 787 Bukit Timah Road (Before 6th Ave) Singapore 269762

Operating hours: 1.30pm – 10.30pm daily

Contact details: Website, 6469 8080

4. Yunomori Onsen & Spa

Yunomori Onsen & Spa is another onsen spot that has been gaining popularity, and it offers a wide range of onsen baths and facilities, including jet bath, hot bath, bubble bath, soda bath and more.

Different baths would come with different health benefits, allowing customers to choose what they would like to target during their visit.

For instance, the jet bath is said to stimulate your blood circulation and even metabolism, which could help weight loss while you chill in the bath!

(Relax and lose weight at the same time?! Sounds perfect.)

No reservations are required for the onsen, as it is based on a first-come-first-served basis.

Interested individuals can also sign up for a Yunomori membership, which starts from $288 (excluding GST) for $300 worth of credits and membership perks.

Address: 1 Stadium Place #02-17/18 Kallang Wave Mall Singapore 397628

Operating hours: 10am to 11pm daily

Contact details: Website, info@yunomorionsen.com.sg for massage & spa services

And now, it’s time to soak your worries away…

This article was first published in Seedly.