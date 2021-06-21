Can't get your hands on the BTS meal? Here's how to DIY it at home

Mere hours after its hyped-up launch in Singapore this morning (June 21), McDonald's BTS meal packaging is already available on Carousell — with a sweet markup, of course.

But if you're just a McDonald's fan who wants to try the two new limited-time sweet chilli and cajun sauces without going through the trouble of queueing virtually, Philippines-based recipe platform Pepper.ph claims to have cracked the code.

The BTS Meal, which costs $8.90 (U.P. $9.85), also includes a box of nine McNuggets, large fries and a large drink — pretty much a standard McDonald's meal.

As for the new sauces picked by BTS themselves, there's sweet chilli, which is sweet and sour with a touch of heat and cajun, which pretty much tastes like mustard. Here's how to make them yourself.

Cajun sauce ingredients

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1/2 tsp dijon mustard

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp honey

1/4 tsp ketchup

1/4 tsp tabasco

1/2 tsp soy sauce (preferably Kikkoman)

Pinch of paprika

Pinch of chilli powder

Pinch of sugar

Salt, to taste

Sweet chilli sauce ingredients

4 teaspoons honey

1/4 tsp gochujang

1 tsp tabasco

1 tsp garlic powder

Pinch of chilli pepper

Pinch of chilli flakes

Pinch of white sugar

Salt, to taste

For each sauce, all you have to do is combine the ingredients in a bowl and mix.

And if you want to make your own nuggets too, try the Freezepak Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which are said to be identical to McNuggets.

Prefer the spicy McNuggets? Get the FairPrice Hot & Spicy Chicken Nuggets instead.

