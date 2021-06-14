Celebs' stylish P2HA outfits: Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim and more

Kudos to surviving Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), or P2HA for short, where we were encouraged to stay home as much as possible to help curb the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

With working from home being the norm for most of us, you might be bored of the outfits you’ve been wearing on repeat, by now.

For your fashion inspo, we’ve rounded up some outfits spotted on celebs such as Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim and Sheila Sim over the last few weeks, ranging from simple yet stylish to dressy and sporty.

1. Rebecca Lim

Becks continued her pretty goddess style even while at home. She is seen here with a feminine peachy-pink lace dress that accentuates her skin tone, a black Louis Vuitton Capucines handbag and black boots.

2. Hong Ling

Hong Ling is another one who stayed in but dressed up. Here, she wears a black and pink floral number from RedValentino complete with see-through tulle sleeves and dainty jewellery.

3. Denise Camillia Tan

Staying in doesn’t mean we can’t dress up to make ourselves feel good. Denise shows how she does that by donning a midnight blue lace outfit complemented with sophisticated jewellery and a statement clutch.

4. Zoe Tay

Zoe has used this time to keep fit by cycling and rediscovering Singapore at the same time. Not only is she decked out in a vibrant light-coloured outfit that ensure visibility while on the road, she’s also wearing colourful chunky dad sneakers which we love.

5. Chantalle Ng

Singapore’s hot weather means wearing loose, light layers to keep cool. And that’s what Chantalle did with a pretty tropical print spaghetti strap outfit with a sheer wash of glossy lipstick.

6. Ya Hui

P2HA restricted us from dining in, which is why we find this photo of Ya Hui having soy milk and youtiao especially relatable. She opted for a monochromatic makeup look with a faded lip, and paired it with a pink denim shirt.

7. Joanne Peh

Who says you can’t continue the couple twinning look even during P2HA? See Joanne and Qi Yuwu, who sport matching black and white outfits, with Joanne in a crop top and wide-legged pants. Even their face masks are matching!

8. Sheila Sim

Sheila, who just turned 37, spent her birthday at home with her husband Deon and daughter Layla. The two still dressed up for the occasion, both wearing plain white T-shirt with colourful printed bottoms to quickly and effectively spice up their outfits.

9. Jesseca Liu

Working from home means living our best life in comfy loungewear. But ditch the frumpy pyjamas and opt for something more sleek and modern like Jesseca, who sports a beige jumper with light grey wide-legged pants. PS: wearing your favourite pair of earrings can help provide a semblance of normalcy too.

10. Cheryl Wee

If you didn’t know, Cheryl is currently expecting her third child with her husband Roy Fong. Giving an update on her pregnancy, the couple appeared in youthful pastel shades with Roy donning a soft pink shirt and Cheryl with a loose-fitting light yellow dress.

11. Paige Chua

Paige isn’t just an established actress – she has musical skills too. As she plays the piano without a hint of makeup, Paige dons a blue and white striped T-shirt dress and keeps her hair back with a white hairband.

12. Jamie Yeo

Because no one (except your family) can see your bottoms when you’re at Zoom meetings, it’s time to invest in pretty lightweight tops. Take Jamie Yeo’s outfits, for example. The first one features a gradient effect while the second has colourful prints and an asymmetric hemline.

13. Cynthia Koh

With the closure of gyms during P2HA, many of us turned to home workouts, much like Cynthia. Her workout attire of choice is a monochromatic green bra top and bike shorts, complete with Skechers sports shoes.

14. Jaime Teo

Showing off her incredibly toned body, Jaime wore a simple white sports bra with patterned tights.

This article was first published in Her World Online.