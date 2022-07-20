Changi Village Hawker Centre to close in August to get spruced up

Despite its remote location at the eastern tip of the island, Changi Village Hawker Centre has long been a favourite among Singaporeans.

If you happen to be an avid fan, do note that Changi Village Hawker Centre will be closed from Aug 15 for repairs and redecoration works.

Don't worry, though, as this closure is only temporary. The hawker centre reopens its doors three months later on Nov 15.

A netizen came across a picture of East Coast Town Council's banner online and shared it on the Singapore Hikers Facebook group last Saturday (July 16).

A quick check on the National Environment Agency (NEA) hawker management website also confirms that Changi Village Hawker Centre will be closed for works during the three-month period stipulated on the banner.

There's still plenty of time left if you're keen to grab a meal there but the real issue for many Singaporeans would be finding alternative nasi lemak options between August and November.

If you're not aware, the hawker centre is home to nasi lemak hotspots such as International Muslim Food Stall Nasi Lemak and Mizzy Corner Nasi Lemak.

If it's specifically nasi lemak you crave, here are 10 places you can consider trying.

