Cheap gyms in Singapore: 10 gym memberships under $100/month (Sept 2022)

These days, spending upwards of $200/month on fancy gyms like Fitness First and Virgin Active is the norm. But after a certain point, you'll realise you're actually paying more for the lifestyle and brand than equipment and facilities.

Thankfully, there are still a few cheap gyms in Singapore where you can work out for less than $100/month (No, I'm not talking about the neighbourhood fitness corner).

And if you're a commitment-phobe or just want to work out casually without locking yourself into a contract, some of these gyms also let you pay per entry.

10 cheap gyms in Singapore September 2022 (under $100/month)

Cheap gym in Singapore Membership fee Locations The Gym Pod $7.50 to $9.50/entry 42 pods islandwide iGym $6/entry Bishan, Serangoon ActiveSG Gym $2.50 to $3.30/entry 28 gyms islandwide SAFRA EnergyOne $85.60 to $117.70/month Mount Faber, Tampines, Yishun, Toa Payoh, Jurong, Punggol Dennis Gym $120/month Farrer Park, Tai Seng, Jurong, Tampines, Balestier GymmBoxx $117.70 to $128.40/month Keat Hong, Canberra, Kebun Baru, Fernvale, Ci Yuan, Bishan, Century Square Anytime Fitness $75 to $100/month Islandwide Ark Move $80/month Woodleigh, Jurong Spring, West Coast 24x Fitness $95.23/month Bugis, Paya Lebar The Loft $109/month onwards Bugis

The Gym Pod ($7.50 to $9.50/entry)

The Gym Pod is a new 'container gym' concept that’s popping up everywhere — it now has 42 locations islandwide, in the heartlands as well as city centre.

Each Gym Pod is a tiny gym with free weights, a squat rack and a treadmill. You can book a Gym Pod either all for yourself (one pax) or opt to share with a stranger (two pax). There are also variations of the Gym Pod that offer a variety of other exercise options like spin, and flow sessions. Sessions are 30 minutes each, and here’s the pricing per person:

1 person 2 people Regular Gym Pod $7.50/pax $4.50/pax The Flow Pod $9.50/pax $5.50/pax The Spin Pod $10/pax $9/pax The Rumble Pod $7.50/pax $4.50/pax The Grit Pod $6.50/pax $3.75/pax

Given how limited the equipment is, it’s probably best to book the pod solo, or you’d run the risk of the other person hogging the equipment you want.

The Gym Pod is best for casual gym-goers, e.g. those who work out two times a week. Assuming you go solo at peak times, that’ll cost you $60/month. It’s not only super affordable, it’s also the introvert’s dream — working out 100 per cent alone with no waiting time!

Once you’ve got the hang of it, it makes sense to spring for the $16.90/month membership which gives you off-peak prices on all bookings. With the same workout routine of two times per week, you’d end up paying $60/month.

Finally, if you’re looking for a more full-fledged gym experience, check out the 80 Bendemeer “Dungeon” which has more equipment but also more people (10 pax maximum).

iGym ($6/entry)

Another pay-per-entry option is iGym in Bishan, which offers a credits-based payment. To access the gym, you have to download their mobile app, top up a minimum of $10 to your app wallet, and sign in and out via a QR code at the gym.

Charges are per entry: $6 for the first hour, $0.50 for the next 30 minutes. If you have some reason to stay in the gym for four hours, the fourth hour will be charged from $6.

If the location is convenient for you, iGym is a more affordable drop-in gym than The Gym Pod. Working out two times a week for an hour each time will set you back only $24 here.

ActiveSG Gym ($2.50/entry, $15 to $30/month)

Singapore’s largest group of public gyms located in practically every heartland central, ActiveSG Gym is by far the cheapest gym option in Singapore. Check out the current Active SG gym prices:

Membership fee (adult) Concession fee (student/senior citizen) Peak – 1 month $30 $18 Peak – 6 months $160 ($27/month) $95 ($16/month) Peak – 12 months $300 ($25/month) $180 ($15/month) Off-peak (weekdays before 4pm) – 1 month $15 $9 Off-peak – 6 months $40 ($7/month) $40 ($7/month) Off-peak – 12 months $80 ($7/month) $80 ($7/month) Per entry $2.50 (Singaporean & PR) / $3.30 $1.50

ActiveSG gyms are also the most crowded option on the list, which means you’ll run into gym hogs and have to wait a while to use equipment. Free weights are always in high demand, and there’s almost always a queue for the squat racks and benches.

If you have a flexible work schedule, I recommend going for the unbelievably cheap off-peak membership (or just drop-in since it’s so cheap). Going early on weekdays also gives you better access to equipment.

ALSO READ: 12 new gyms with interesting classes to check out now in Singapore

Safra EnergyOne Gym (from $35.70/month for members)

Not a fan of the jam-packed ActiveSG gyms? Try the affordable Safra EnergyOne gyms — they’re less crowded and have better facilities like sauna/steam rooms. See the full list of six Safra EnergyOne Gym locations here.

Unfortunately, the EnergyOne membership fee structure is a hot mess. Here’s my attempt to simplify the it:

Membership fee (Safra member) Membership fee (non-Safra member) Silver Main (Full access to all 6 gyms) $652.70/ 6 months – Silver Spouse (Full access to All 6 gyms) $401.25/6 months – Term All Day (Full access to All 6 gyms) – $117.70/month Term Daylighter (Off-peak access 1 gym) – $85.60/month

On the top left is the highest membership tier (Silver Main) which is open to Safra members only. You get access to all gym locations at all times of the day. It is on the slightly pricier end at $109/month (billed every six months). In the past, you could bring your spouse along for free but that has since changed.

The second tier membership (Term) which is open to non-Safra members. It’s only for all-day, all-gyms access, but is so much more expensive at $117.70/month.

The final option is just not value for money at $85.60/month for off-peak access to one gym — only makes sense for those of you staying right next to a Safra gym.

GymmBoxx ($50 to $110/month)

GymmBoxx is a well-run heartland gym chain with outlets in the central, north, east and west. It’s very much a weightlifting gym — free weights and strength training equipment are in abundance here. Death to cardio!

While not fancy as Virgin Active, the gyms are clean and membership is also pretty affordable:

Membership fee (adults) 1 month Off-peak: $110 Regular: $120 6 months Off-peak: $480 ($80/month) Regular: $630 ($105/month) 12 months Off-peak: $780 ($65/month) Regular: $984 ($82/month) One-time fee $60 joining fee for newbies / $30 reactivation fee

GymmBoxx is open 24 hours. 9am to 4pm on weekdays and 11pm to 7am on weekends are off-peak periods. All other times are considered regular timings.

They even offer a zero per cent interest installment plan that you can get access to at the gym’s front desk if you’re unable to pay the full sum upfront.

ALSO READ: I tried a physical and mental gym that reminded me of the Red Room in Black Widow

Dennis Gym (from $42/month)

Created by former Singapore Bodybuilding Federation coach Dennis Tew, Dennis Gym has five outlets — Farrer Park, Tai Seng, Jurong, Tampines, and Balestier — and they’re all 24 hours.

While they focus on personal training services (which you’ll have to pay more for, obviously), Dennis Gym has a great variety of strength-building equipment if you know how to work out without breaking your bones.

Here are the membership fees for different commitment periods.

Membership fee 1 month $120 3 months $230 ($77/month) 6 months $430 ($72/month) 12 months $769 ($64/month)

Before you sign up, definitely check the Dennis Gym website to find out about any promotions.

Anytime Fitness (~$80 to $100/month)

Anytime Fitness is the 7-11 of gyms — ubiquitous and open 24/7. It’s a big franchise so the quality and price varies quite a bit from outlet to outlet.

From what we’ve researched, the AF outlets at Pasir Panjang and Serangoon Nex are awesome. Spacious, clean, great equipment. But we’ve also seen some other outlets that look cramped and a bit worn out. So it’s worth checking out a few locations.

Prices vary from location to location; generally around $75, $85, or $95/month depending on your commitment period, any promotions, and how desperate the salespeople are that month.

There may be a separate admin fee as well. But if you are persuasive enough with the salesperson, you can try for a fee waiver and even haggle for a free gift.

24X Fitness ($85 to $95/month)

24X Fitness is a newer competitor to Anytime Fitness offering pretty much the same deal — 24/7 gym facilities. Currently, there are only two outlets, in Bugis and Paya Lebar.

Membership costs $84.53/month for 18 months’ commitment, or $95.23/month for 12 months, excluding any personal training fees. You also have to pay a $72 fee for the key if you want late night access.

The Loft Gym ($89/month onwards)

The Loft Gym is a good-looking 24-hour gym located in the Bugis area. Membership is pretty exorbitant unless you’re willing to commit for at least a year.

Membership fee 12 months $109/month + $158 one-time fee

Bear in mind you will need to pay $158 as a one-time fee ($99 for registration + $59 for an access key). But given the central location and how new the equipment and facilities are, it might be worth the price.

Ark Move ($80/month)

Ark Move is a new chain of neighbourhood gyms with three outlets at Woodleigh, Jurong Spring Community Club, and West Coast currently. Prices are fixed at $80/month for promotion.

ALSO READ: The hottest new gyms and fitness studios to kickstart your fitness resolutions

This article was first published in MoneySmart.