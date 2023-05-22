Chinese herbal cough syrup with McSpicy? This TikToker's food experiments set tongues wagging

If you're hungry and feeling a little experimental, there are plenty of, shall we say, unique recipes online teaching you how to zhush up your meal. But where do you draw the line?

Well, TikToker Foodmakescalhappy decided to push the envelope of creativity by combining Chinese herbal cough syrup with McDonald's popular food items.

In a video posted last Friday (May 19), the self-proclaimed foodie shared a video where he drizzled a generous amount of Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa to his Double McSpicy.

For the uninitiated, Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa is a Chinese herbal cough syrup that's used for the relief of cough and sore throat.

Taste-wise, it is sweet, with hints of honey and mint. So how will it fare when it's paired with the Double McSpicy?

After taking a bite, Foodmakescalhappy nods approvingly. "Spicy, sweet and crazy shiok," he mentioned in the video.

He also candidly mentioned that you wouldn't need to worry about having a sore throat from the McSpicy as the herbal syrup would protect your throat.

The video has already attracted a flurry of reactions online, garnering more than 122,000 views and over 300 comments.

Some users were shocked to see that the herbal syrup complemented the Double McSpicy.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/foodmakescalhappy

Others were more on the fence and found the combination weird.



PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/foodmakescalhappy

For dessert, he got the hot fudge sundae without the chocolate fudge. Instead, he topped the sundae with Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa.

This food combination is not too unconventional like the previous ones, since the herbal syrup has a sweet flavour profile.

After trying the dessert, Foodmakescalhappy loved it. He also pointed out that "your mouth will feel cool", likely because of the minty notes from the herbal syrup.

Cup noodles with chocolate milk

Foodmakescalhappy's experiments didn't stop there, as he has shared other videos of odd food combinations on his TikTok account.

One of them involved a Cadbury chocolate bar added into a cup of Nissin seafood-flavoured instant noodles.

He poured boiling water into the container and gave the mixture a good swirl. Moments later the soup took on the colour of a milo drink.

One would think that this food combination is bound to be unappetising.

But contrary to how it looks, for Foodmakescalhappy at least, the noodles actually tasted good as he gave the meal a triple thumbs up in the caption.

He found that the sweetness from the chocolate went really well with the noodles.

He also mentioned that the chocolate "amplified the soup flavour".

Some found the food combination weird, with one user candidly telling him to "consult a doctor". "Something wrong with your taste bud," the user added.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/foodmakescalhappy

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/foodmakescalhappy

On the other hand, some commenters suggested other unconventional ingredients to pair with the instant noodles, such as condensed milk with egg, and white chocolate.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/foodmakescalhappy

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/foodmakescalhappy

Bubble tea with century egg, anyone?

In another video, he tops Gong Cha's milk tea with a century egg, breaking it up into tiny pieces.

But this time 'round, the food combination didn't get his seal of approval.

After sipping the drink, he pulled a disgusted face and said "don't do it" in the caption.

The video has already drawn almost 30,000 views, with netizens also sharing similar negative sentiments.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/foodmakescalhappy

One user was curious to know if he throws away food that tastes bad. Foodmakescalhappy highlighted that he tries his best to finish it unless it really tastes terrible.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/foodmakescalhappy

What about Sprite with Indomie?

AsiaOne's Senior Content Strategist Melissa Teo tried the Sprite Indomie recipe that went viral on TikTok in 2021.

She cooked the noodles as normal. In a separate bowl, she mixed the noodle seasoning, chopped chilli and garlic, before stirring it in hot oil.

Then she added the Sprite to the mix, followed by the noodles.

The result?

The flavours and textures didn't quite live up to her expectations and came off as rather unexciting.

The explosive fizziness that erupted once she poured the Sprite into the hot oil gave her the impression that the dish too would have some sort of bubbly element.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case and the sauce ended up having the same consistency as a bowl of watery instant noodle soup.

