Singapore TikTok user adds Milo to fried rice, Uncle Roger called in

As the controversy surrounding the New York Times' Singapore chicken curry dish wanes, a recipe for another local dish has our online community up in arms.

The limelight is now on Singapore-based TikTok user Ewjeans for adding a three-in-one Milo sachet to his fried rice.

Last Wednesday (Feb 2), Ewjeans posted a video of him whipping up the dish. The 32-second clip has since gone viral, breaking one million views.

In the video, Ewjeans zoomed in on the Milo sachet to emphasise that it would be included in his fried rice.

He then added eggs, long beans, garlic, onions, and rice in a wok before doing what some may deem the unthinkable — emptying the Milo sachet into the wok and mixing it into his fried rice. He then plated it before taking a spoonful of his creation.

The TikTok video made it to a Reddit thread where one netizen cheekily suggested Ewjeans' actions should be considered a matter of national security.

Other Reddit users called for Uncle Roger to be part of the conversation and were keen to find out how he'd react to the Milo fried rice.

The Malaysian online personality is well-known for critiquing celebrity chefs' renditions of fried rice, from Gordon Ramsay to Jamie Oliver.

In Ewjeans' TikTok comments section, he suggested viewers show the video to their mother or grandmother.

A TikTok user did just that and immediately regretted it.

It's clear that Ewjeans enjoys experimenting in the kitchen and sharing his creations on TikTok.

Three-in-one Milo sachets seem to be an ingredient of choice given that he also posted a Milo maggie goreng video on Feb 8.

If you're not up for mains, his dessert (or maybe breakfast) of vanilla ice cream with soya sauce might be of interest.

