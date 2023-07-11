This choice of clothing is so popular among tourists in Bangkok that netizens are amused

Bangkok is known for many things. Rich culture. Lip-smacking food. Majestic temples. And of course, shopping galore!

And what’s one thing you might get yourself in the Thai capital city? Enter the quintessential elephant pants.

Well at least according to an Instagram video posted by user Bangkok.explore.

Captioned, "POV: You go to a touristic spot in Thailand", the video featured a series of scenes where Western and Asian tourists alike donned the comfortable elephant print pants.

In the video, men can be seen typically pairing the pants with a basic white or black tee.

While the ladies paired it with a coloured top. Some even tucked their top in to create a more clean silhouette.

The elephant print pants are considered a staple amongst tourists, as they are typically sold in souvenir stalls located near popular landmarks.

Plus, it is also very cheap, sold for about 70 Thai baht (S$2.69).

The video has garnered over 75,000 likes so far with netizens tagging their friends who can relate to the video.

One user mentioned that they are popular because they are comfortable, especially for Bangkok’s notorious hot weather.

"I'm guilty of this", said a user who resonated with the fact that the elephant print pants were the only bearable choice of clothing in the Thai humidity.

Another user pointed out that they are practical as well, since tourist attractions like the Grand Palace require visitors to be fully covered up.

A user who has been in Bangkok for three months found the video to be true as she "spotted dozens of locals" wearing said pants.

What is Singapore’s staple clothing?

The Uniqlo Airism oversized T-shirt has been dubbed the unofficial Singapore uniform. Simply because most local men have at least one piece in their wardrobe.

Joining in the fun are two men, who walked around Upper East Coast Road, dressed in matching, colour-coordinated outfits from head to toe.

In a TikTok video posted in January with the caption: "Uniqlo carrying Singapore male fashion", the duo were seen donning identical black pants, white sneakers and dusty pink Uniqlo T-shirts.

The pair seemed a little embarrassed by the "twinning" moment but later embraced their fashion similarities by striking a few poses outside a restaurant.

In a final picture with the caption "Uniqlo ambassadors", they even managed to pull in a third man who was wearing the same T-shirt, albeit in a different shade of pink.

