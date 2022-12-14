Christmas buffets 2022: Top 10 Singapore hotels to stuff yourself silly

So you've wrapped your gifts, embellished the Christmas tree, and admired the Yuletide decorations around the island. Now, what's next?

Yep, it's time to put your exercise and diet regimen on hold because the festive feasting is about to begin.

Whether you're a charcuterie connoisseur, a roast turkey aficionado, or a fruit cake fan, you're bound to love one (or more) of these Christmas buffets that have made it to our list.

Starting from just $54, here's where to make your reservations this Christmas 2022.

Note: All prices stated in this article are before GST and service charge, unless otherwise stated.

Christmas buffets 2022: Top 10 hotels to feast at in Singapore

Hotel Lunch Dinner Hilton Singapore $78 to $188 $98 to $158 JW Marriott South Beach $78 to $168 $108 to $168 Crowne Plaza Changi Airport $98 $75 to $98 Orchard Hotel Singapore $72 to $118 $92 to $118 Regent Singapore $148 to $238 $198 to $258 Fairmont Singapore $78 to $128 $88 to $128 Parkroyal Collection Pickering $128 $138 Sheraton Towers Singapore $68 to $158 $88 to $158 Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore $98 $78 Four Seasons Singapore $54 to $298 $168 to $298

*Prices do not include GST and service charge.

1. Four Seasons Hotel Singapore (from $48)

All we want for Christmas is a decent feast and some shopping, but the impending GST hike and economic slowdown has got many of us thinking twice about splurging.

Nevertheless, we'd suggest celebrating the festive season over a hearty "semi-buffet" spread at One-Ninety. Prices are $54 and $298 for lunch or brunch, and range from $168 to $298 for dinner.

There'll only be semi-buffet brunch ($298) and dinner ($168 to $248) at the brasserie on Dec 24 and 25, and guests can look forward to a seafood extravaganza, a charcuterie station of curated and cured meats, as well as an ice-cream booth of cold treats.

Call 6831-7250 to make reservations.

2. Sheraton Towers Singapore ($68)

Enjoy a delectable spread of holiday delights at The Dining Room this Christmas and dig into celebratory goodies including signature succulent roasts, freshly-harvested seafood and yuletide classics.

There are even gourmet treats for takeaway if you can't get enough of their buffet spread.

Highlights include the all-new Asam Pedas Roasted Turkey, Lemongrass-infused Lobster Bisque, their Signature Crunchy Chocolate Praline Log Cake and more.

If you're an adventurous foodie and want to try new and interesting flavours, you'll be tempted to make reservations here before the list gets filled. For Citibank, DBS, HSBC, OCBC, or UOB card holders, you'll enjoy 25 per cent off prepaid reservations.

Address: 39 Scotts Road, Singapore 228230

3. Crowne Plaza Changi Airport (from $75)

Head to Azur for a delectable"All-You-Can-Eat" Holiday Feast featuring traditional new creations such as Barramundi Papillote, Carnaroli risotto, and Seafood 'Pao Fan' that are whipped up a la minute.

Diners can also expect scrumptious smoky hunks of Christmas and Cantonese roasts, Azur's best-selling yule log, chocolate fondue, warm bread and butter pudding, assorted French pastries, and more.

The buffet is priced at $98 for brunch on Dec 25, 2022 and Jan 1, 2023, and dinner on Dec 24, 25 and 31, 2022. Visit Crowne Plaza's website to make your reservations.

Address: 75 Airport Boulevard, 01-01, Singapore 819664

4. Hilton Singapore (from $78)

This year, the hotel presents Christmas specials including 'Paccheri Pasta' with Wagyu Beef Bolognese, Roasted Black Angus Ribeye Steaks, and decadent Estate mainstays like Wild Mushroom Risotto, Signature Black Truffle Roasted Duck with Christmas spices, and Herbal Chicken Soup.

Its lunch and dinner buffets from Dec 2-23, 2022 are priced at $78 and $98 respectively. On Christmas Eve, lunch and dinner buffets are priced at $128 and $188 respectively.

And on Christmas Day, lunch and dinner buffets are available at $188 and $158 respectively. Visit Hilton's website to make reservations.

Address: 333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867

5. Regent Singapore Hotel (from $148)

Indulge in a festive Italian-inspired brunch buffet at Basilico this December.

You wouldn't want to miss Basilico's traditional Italian-style Whole Roasted Turkey marinated in Campari and Amalfi Lemon, house-made Gorgonzola in exotic flavours such as Saffron and Beer, and White Chocolate and Truffle, sweet delights including its Pandoro, Hazelnut Tiramisu and Nutcracker Tart, and more.

Pay $148 if you opt for the buffet only, or top it up to $248 for free flow of prestige wines and prosecco for two hours.

Address: 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715

6. Fairmont Singapore (from $78)

This holiday season, Clove invites you to relish some of the most tantalising global flavours with its glorious seafood selection, Do-It-Yourself Poke Bar, and Christmas classics live station which includes Roasted Turkey with cranberry sauce and chestnut stuffing, Maple Glazed Gammon Ham and Truffle Mash Potato.

Diners can also expect local delights such as Singapore Chilli Crab, Seafood Laksa, Kueh Pie Tee, just to name a few. The lunch and dinner buffet menus differ slightly, so be sure to check the menus out on their website before deciding!

Pay a standard $78 for lunch. The dinner price is $88 from Mondays to Thursdays, and $98 (first seating) and $86 (second seating) on Fridays and Saturdays.

You can also look forward to the special festive buffet lunch buffet and dinner buffet at $128 (same price for 1st and 2nd seating) on Dec 24, 25 and 31, 2022. Make your online reservations early to avoid disappointment.

Address: 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore, 189560

7. Parkroyal Collection Pickering (from $128)

Knock yourself out at Lime Restaurant, where a stellar culinary line-up of festive-themed feasts and sweet treats from Lime on the Go to get you into the holiday mood.

The restaurant's mouth-watering spread includes Homemade Salmon Gravlax, Boston Lobster and Mango Cocktail, Festive Pork and Pistachio Terrine, Singapore Chilli Crab, and decadent desserts such as Gingerbread Latte Pudding, Reindeer Mont Blanc Tart, Festive Stollen, Flaming Christmas Pudding with Cinnamon Ice Cream and more.

The prices are typically $128 for lunch and $138 for dinner.

If you're a UOB, Citibank, Amex or DBS card holder, you'll be able to get 15 per cent off festive buffets from Dec 1, 2022 to Jan 2, 2023.

Address: 3 Upper Pickering Street, Singapore 058289

8. JW Marriott South Beach (from $78)

Eat, drink and be merry at the hotel's buffet haven, Beach Road Kitchen. Savour festive delights such as Roast Turkey and Honey Glazed Ham, as well as local hits such as Signature Chilli Crab with Fried Mantou, Black Pepper Slipper Lobster and Creamy Butter Chicken with Aloo Masala. Leave some space in your belly for sweet treats like Bombe Alaska and Chocolate Truffle Cake.

Lunch buffet is available from Mondays to Saturdays at a standard price of $78. Dinner buffet is priced at $108 from Mondays to Sundays.

Expect to pay more on the eve and day of Christmas for an even bigger feast: $168. Visit their website to make reservations.

Address: 30 Beach Road Singapore, Singapore 189763

9. Orchard Hotel Singapore (from $78)

Enjoy Asian-inspired festive buffet offerings at Orchard Cafe's Festive Live Carving Station, Action Station, Roast Station and more from now till Jan 2, 2023.

This year's highlights include the Roasted Tandoori Turkey Turkey, Slow Roasted Australian Grass Fed Angus Beef, Homemade Turkey Burger with Foie Gras and cranberry jelly.

Lunch is $72 from Mondays to Thursdays and $82 from Fridays to Sundays, while dinner is $92 from Mondays to Thursdays and $102 on Sundays. On the eve and day of Christmas, lunch is $98 and dinner is $118.

Call 6739-6565 to make reservations or book online.

Address: 442 Orchard Road Singapore 238879

10. Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore (from $98)

For four glorious days from Dec 24, 2022 to Jan 1, 2023, you can tuck into a wonderful festive spread at the hotel's lush, forest-themed restaurant multi-ethnic buffet restaurant, Greenhouse.

Tuck in to Christmas roasts such as Roasted Turkey, Angus Beef with roasted potatoes, red wine jus, Assorted Sausages, and other highlights like Thai Red Curry Noodles, Tom Yum Poh Taak, Cantonese Roasted Duck, and more. And of course, expect classic sweet festive treats like Buche De Noel, Marzipan Stollen, Mincemeat Pies.

On Christmas Eve, dinner is priced at $98 and will remain the same for Christmas Day brunch. Dinner will be $148 on Christmas Day and stay the same on New Year's Eve. Those going for a feast on New Year's Day morning can expect New Year's Day Brunch to be priced at $98. Visit their website to make reservations.

Address: 1 Laguna Golf Green, Singapore 488047

