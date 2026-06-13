Next station Knackstop: LTA celebrates CCL6 completion with exclusive MRT merchandise

If you are a public transport enthusiast and a fan of related merchandise, here's your chance to lay your hands on some exclusive Circle Line 6 (CCL) collectibles ahead of its opening.

In its social media post on Friday (June 12), the Land Transport Authority launched "Circle In", an online contest which requires those interested to correctly identify the three new CCL6 MRT stations — Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road — based on a snippet shown.

Apart from correctly identifying the station, contestants will also have to share which of the three stations they are most excited about and why.

A total of 15 winners will be picked from the online submissions.

The first three winners will receive a CCL toy train, while the fourth- to 10th-place winners will receive a CCL keychain.

The remaining winners will receive a CCL magnet.

Those who are keen to take home these exclusive merchandise will have until just before midnight on June 21 to do so.

Completing the circle

Spanning 39km across 33 stations, the completed Circle Line — with 12 interchange stations connecting commuters to the North-South, East-West, North-East, Downtown and Thomson-East Coast lines — is expected to provide commuters with more convenience.

It is also expected to strengthen connectivity and resilience across the rail network.

Ahead of CCL6's opening on July 12, commuters are invited to a public preview from 9.30am to 9pm on July 4.

Each of the new MRT stations features unique architectural elements and artworks by local artists.

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editor@asiaone.com