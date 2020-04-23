Circuit breaker eats: Staying in the West? Here's what you can order

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options?

Here are some places in the West that deliver to the doorstep to consider:

Source: thunderbolt.sg

What's available:

Thunder tea rice sets and hakka fried pork. Get 15 per cent off with a minimum spend of $50.

Delivery schedule: Daily, 10.30am – 2pm

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery

Delivery charges: Free delivery for orders above $60. $5 delivery charge applies otherwise, with a minimum order of $25

How to order: Order on website.

What's available:

Hokkien cuisine such as hokkien mee, ngoh hiang and hei zhuo, and braised duck with sea cucumber

Takeaway is available at shop, with a 20 per cent discount off listed prices. Call +65 6221 6695/6684 to place your order.

Delivery schedule: Daily, order by 8.30pm.

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery

Delivery charges and how to order: Order through Foodpanda, GrabFood or Deliveroo. Use the code BH$3OFF to get $3 off with minimum spend of $20 through Deliveroo.

What's available:

An array of western mains, including foie gras wagyu burger, lobster risotto and miso baked salmon.

Drive-through service and takeaways are available at the shop.

Delivery schedule: Daily, last order at 10pm

Delivery locations: Islandwide delivery

Delivery charges: Delivery charges and minimum order varies depending on how far away you are located. Orders of more than $150 come with free delivery, regardless of location.

How to order: Call +65 6264 7787 or Whatsapp +65 8151 7777. Orders can also be made through GrabFood.

